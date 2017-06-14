Displaced from Raqqa
A teenager holds a cooker at a camp for people displaced from fighting in the Islamic State stronghold of Raqqa, in Ain Issa, Syria. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Two boys walk at a camp for people displaced from fighting in the Islamic State stronghold of Raqqa, in Ain Issa. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A boy rests outside a tent at a camp for people displaced from fighting in the Islamic State stronghold of Raqqa, in Ain Issa. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A boy rests in a tent at a camp for people displaced from fighting in the Islamic State stronghold of Raqqa, in Ain Issa. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A woman carries a mattress at a camp for people displaced from fighting in the Islamic State stronghold of Raqqa, in Ain Issa. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A boy holds a plate with food at a camp for people displaced from fighting. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Internally displaced children who fled Raqqa city, play in a camp near Ain Issa. REUTERS/Rodi Said
An internally displaced Syrian who fled Raqqa city gets a haircut at a camp in Ain Issa. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Internally displaced people who fled Raqqa city ride a vehicle in a camp near Ain Issa. REUTERS/Rodi Said
An internally displaced boy who fled Raqqa city herds sheep while riding a donkey in a camp near Ain Issa. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Internally displaced people who fled Raqqa city gather to fill water containers in a camp near Ain Issa. REUTERS/Rodi Said
An internally displaced girl who fled Raqqa city carries a box as she walks inside a camp in Ain Issa. REUTERS/Rodi Said
An internally displaced Syrian woman who fled Raqqa city stands near a tent in a camp in Manbij city. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Internally displaced children who fled Raqqa city play in a camp in Ain Issa. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Internally displaced Syrian children who fled Raqqa city, play inside a camp in Ain Issa. REUTERS/Rodi Said
