Displaced Syrians face bitter Idlib winter
Internally displaced children stand on snow near tents at a makeshift camp in Azaz, Syria. Families fleeing air strikes and advancing troops in Syria's Idlib province are sleeping rough in streets and olive groves, and burning toxic bundles of...more
An internally displaced child walks on snow near tents in Azaz, Syria. U.N. officials say the region is on the brink of a humanitarian catastrophe. Picture taken February 13. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Humanitarian agency officials say it is the biggest single displacement of civilians in the nine-year-old war. But they lack the shelter and supplies to support them. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Storms which blanketed much of northwest Syria in snow this week has worsened the plight of the displaced. Shelter is scarce, with houses and tents already packed with dozens of people. Many who have become destitute have little money to buy fuel or...more
International humanitarian agencies say the number of people on the move has swamped existing camps in northern Idlib, set up to shelter families displaced by earlier fighting, and people were being turned away. The once agricultural rural terrain of...more
An internally displaced girl walks on snow at a makeshift camp in Azaz, Syria, February 13. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Internally displaced people walk on snow near tents at a makeshift camp in Azaz, Syria, February 13. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Internally displaced Syrians from western Aleppo countryside, ride on a vehicle with their belongings in Hazano near Idlib, Syria, February 11. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Internally displaced Syrians from western Aleppo countryside, ride on a motorbike in Hazano near Idlib, Syria, February 11. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Up to three million civilians are stuck between the advancing Syrian government troops and the closed-off border with Turkey, which already hosts 3.6 million Syrian refugees and says it cannot take more. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Internally displaced Syrians from western Aleppo countryside ride on the back of a truck with belongings in Hazano near Idlib, Syria, February 11. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Internally displaced Syrians from western Aleppo countryside ride on a tractor with their belongings past Turkish military vehicles, in Hazano near Idlib, Syria, February 11. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Displaced Syrian women and children, who fled from southern Idlib, gather around a fire in Afrin, Syria, February 6. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A displaced Syrian child who fled from southern Idlib walks under the rain in Afrin, Syria, February 7. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Displaced Syrian boys ride on a truck with belongings in northern Idlib, Syria, January 30. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
