Displaced Yemenis struggle to survive

A woman displaced from Hodeidah makes bread at a shelter in Sanaa. Many Yemenis who have fled their homes and farms in and around Hodeidah to head north to the Houthi-held capital Sanaa or to safer areas along the western coast and the southern port...more

A woman displaced from Hodeidah makes bread at a shelter in Sanaa. Many Yemenis who have fled their homes and farms in and around Hodeidah to head north to the Houthi-held capital Sanaa or to safer areas along the western coast and the southern port city of Aden say they are struggling to survive. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Close