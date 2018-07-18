Edition:
Wed Jul 18, 2018

Displaced Yemenis struggle to survive

A girl displaced from the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah looks from behind a door of her family shelter in Sanaa, Yemen. Thousands of Yemenis have been displaced by a Saudi-led coalition offensive launched on June 12 to take control of the Red Sea port city from the Iran-aligned Houthis. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

A woman displaced from Hodeidah makes bread at a shelter in Sanaa. Many Yemenis who have fled their homes and farms in and around Hodeidah to head north to the Houthi-held capital Sanaa or to safer areas along the western coast and the southern port city of Aden say they are struggling to survive. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

A man displaced from Hodeidah carries mattresses he received from the local Mona Relief charity in Sanaa. The United Nations fears the offensive on Hodeidah, whose port is a lifeline for millions of Yemenis, risks exacerbating a humanitarian crisis in which 8.4 million people are believed to be on the verge of starvation. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

In Sanaa, some families from Hodeidah have only been able to find shelter in crumbling one-room cement structures with no running water or furniture and have no source of income. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

"We are in bad shape here ... Our men have no jobs, they can't find work," said Khairiya Shou'y. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Children displaced from Hodeidah stand outside their shelter in Sanaa. Women squatted over a fire outside to boil milk and cook chicken skin as children played in the dirt. Inside the rooms, families sit on a sole mattress, blankets or on the floor. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

People displaced from Hodeidah sit at a shelter in Sanaa. The U.N. Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said in a Hodeidah situation report published on July 4 that more than 121,000 people have been displaced since June 1. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

People displaced from Hodeidah sit at a shelter in Sanaa. World Health Organization spokesman Tarik Jasarevic told a U.N. briefing in Geneva on July 10 that in addition to concerns about cholera and diphtheria, Hodeidah governorate has one of the highest malnutrition rates in the country. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Boys stand outside a shelter in Sanaa. A man living in Zubaid area south of Hodeidah is waiting for the fighting to end. "We don't think we can survive this, but we have nowhere to go," he said. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Children displaced Hodeidah stand in their shelter in Sanaa. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

People displaced from Hodeidah carry mattresses they received from the local Mona Relief charity in Sanaa. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Boys look as a woman displaced from Hodeidah makes bread at a shelter in Sanaa. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Children displaced from Hodeidah stand at a shelter in Sanaa. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

