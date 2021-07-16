Dixie fire grows in California
A Napa California crew monitors the Dixie Fire as it grows in Plumas National Forest, California, July 15, 2021. REUTERS/David Swanson
Power lines are framed by flames as the Dixie Fire grows in Plumas National Forest, California, July 15, 2021. REUTERS/David Swanson
Air support gathers water from the Feather River as the Dixie Fire grows in Plumas National Forest, California, July 15, 2021. REUTERS/David Swanson
Firefighters spray water from a fire train to hot spots along the tracks over Rock Creek Bridge as the Dixie Fire grows in Plumas National Forest, California, July 15, 2021. REUTERS/David Swanson
A motorist stops along the Feather River as the Dixie Fire grows in Plumas National Forest, California, July 15, 2021. REUTERS/David Swanson
Trees smolder as the Dixie Fire grows in Plumas National Forest, California, July 15, 2021. REUTERS/David Swanson
Air support drops water from the Feather River as the Dixie Fire grows in Plumas National Forest, California, July 15, 2021. REUTERS/David Swanson
A tree burns as others smolder as the Dixie Fire grows in Plumas National Forest, California, July 15, 2021. REUTERS/David Swanson
Firefighters monitor the advance as the Dixie Fire grows in Plumas National Forest, California, July 15, 2021. REUTERS/David Swanson
Firefighters ride on a fire train checking for hot spots along the tracks as the Dixie Fire grows in Plumas National Forest, California, July 15, 2021. REUTERS/David Swanson
