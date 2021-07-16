Edition:
International
Pictures | Thu Jul 15, 2021

Dixie fire grows in California

A Napa California crew monitors the Dixie Fire as it grows in Plumas National Forest, California, July 15, 2021.  REUTERS/David Swanson

Reuters / Thursday, July 15, 2021
Power lines are framed by flames as the Dixie Fire grows in Plumas National Forest, California, July 15, 2021.  REUTERS/David Swanson

Reuters / Thursday, July 15, 2021
Air support gathers water from the Feather River as the Dixie Fire grows in Plumas National Forest, California, July 15, 2021.  REUTERS/David Swanson

Reuters / Thursday, July 15, 2021
Firefighters spray water from a fire train to hot spots along the tracks over Rock Creek Bridge as the Dixie Fire grows in Plumas National Forest, California, July 15, 2021.  REUTERS/David Swanson

Reuters / Thursday, July 15, 2021
A motorist stops along the Feather River as the Dixie Fire grows in Plumas National Forest, California, July 15, 2021.  REUTERS/David Swanson

Reuters / Thursday, July 15, 2021
Trees smolder as the Dixie Fire grows in Plumas National Forest, California, July 15, 2021.  REUTERS/David Swanson

Reuters / Thursday, July 15, 2021
Air support drops water from the Feather River as the Dixie Fire grows in Plumas National Forest, California, July 15, 2021.  REUTERS/David Swanson

Reuters / Thursday, July 15, 2021
A tree burns as others smolder as the Dixie Fire grows in Plumas National Forest, California, July 15, 2021.  REUTERS/David Swanson

Reuters / Thursday, July 15, 2021
Firefighters monitor the advance as the Dixie Fire grows in Plumas National Forest, California, July 15, 2021.  REUTERS/David Swanson

Reuters / Thursday, July 15, 2021
Firefighters spray water from a fire train to hot spots along the tracks over Rock Creek Bridge as the Dixie Fire grows in Plumas National Forest, California, July 15, 2021.  REUTERS/David Swanson

Reuters / Thursday, July 15, 2021
Air support gathers water from the Feather River as the Dixie Fire grows in Plumas National Forest, California, July 15, 2021.  REUTERS/David Swanson

Reuters / Thursday, July 15, 2021
Trees smolder as the Dixie Fire grows in Plumas National Forest, California, July 15, 2021.  REUTERS/David Swanson

Reuters / Thursday, July 15, 2021
Air support drops water from the Feather River as the Dixie Fire grows in Plumas National Forest, California, July 15, 2021.  REUTERS/David Swanson

Reuters / Thursday, July 15, 2021
Firefighters ride on a fire train checking for hot spots along the tracks as the Dixie Fire grows in Plumas National Forest, California, July 15, 2021.  REUTERS/David Swanson

Reuters / Thursday, July 15, 2021
