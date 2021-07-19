Dixie fire grows in California
Firefighters assigned to the Union Pacific Fire Train protect the tracks and hinder the Dixie Fire from crossing the North Fork of the Feather River in Plumas National Forest, California, July 17, 2021. REUTERS/David Swanson
Firefighters protect the Dixie Fire from crossing the North Fork of the Feather River in Plumas National Forest, California, July 18, 2021. REUTERS/David Swanson
Firefighters assigned to the Union Pacific Fire Train protect the tracks and hinder the Dixie Fire from crossing the North Fork of the Feather River in Plumas National Forest, California, July 17, 2021. REUTERS/David Swanson
Firefighters assigned to the Union Pacific Fire Train protect the tracks and hinder the Dixie Fire from crossing the North Fork of the Feather River in Plumas National Forest, California, July 17, 2021. REUTERS/David Swanson
Smoke clouds rise as the Dixie Fire grows to over 18,000 acres in Plumas National Forest, California, July 18, 2021. REUTERS/David Swanson
Plumas County hot shots take a break under a large boulder. Firefighters protect the Dixie Fire from crossing the North Fork of the Feather River in Plumas National Forest, California, July 18, 2021. REUTERS/David Swanson
Firefighters assigned to the Union Pacific Fire Train protect the tracks and hinder the Dixie Fire from crossing the North Fork of the Feather River in Plumas National Forest, California, July 17, 2021. REUTERS/David Swanson
Rocks falling down the mountain are a danger for the firefighters protecting the Dixie Fire from crossing the North Fork of the Feather River in Plumas National Forest, California, July 18, 2021. REUTERS/David Swanson
A fire crew protects the Dixie Fire from crossing the North Fork of the Feather River in Plumas National Forest, California, July 18, 2021. REUTERS/David Swanson
Firefighters assigned to the Union Pacific Fire Train protect the tracks and hinder the Dixie Fire from crossing the North Fork of the Feather River in Plumas National Forest, California, July 17, 2021. REUTERS/David Swanson
Firefighters assigned to the Union Pacific Fire Train protect the tracks and hinder the Dixie Fire from crossing the North Fork of the Feather River in Plumas National Forest, California, July 17, 2021. REUTERS/David Swanson
A firefighter slides down an embankment protecting the Dixie Fire from crossing the North Fork of the Feather River in Plumas National Forest, California, July 18, 2021. REUTERS/David Swanson
Firefighters assigned to the Union Pacific Fire Train protect the tracks and hinder the Dixie Fire from crossing the North Fork of the Feather River in Plumas National Forest, California, July 17, 2021. REUTERS/David Swanson
A CH helicopter hovers to fill up with water from the North Fork of the Feather River near Pulga, California, to drop the water on the mountainside as the Dixie Fire grows in Plumas National Forest, July 16, 2021. REUTERS/David Swanson
Firefighters assigned to the Union Pacific Fire Train protect the tracks and hinder the Dixie Fire from crossing the North Fork of the Feather River in Plumas National Forest, California, July 17, 2021. REUTERS/David Swanson
Firefighters assigned to the Union Pacific Fire Train protect the tracks and hinder the Dixie Fire from crossing the North Fork of the Feather River in Plumas National Forest, California, July 17, 2021. REUTERS/David Swanson
Firefighters spray water from a fire train to hot spots along the tracks over Rock Creek Bridge as the Dixie Fire grows in Plumas National Forest, California, July 15, 2021. REUTERS/David Swanson
Power lines are framed by flames as the Dixie Fire grows in Plumas National Forest, California, July 15, 2021. REUTERS/David Swanson
A Napa California crew monitors the Dixie Fire as it grows in Plumas National Forest, California, July 15, 2021. REUTERS/David Swanson
Air support gathers water from the Feather River as the Dixie Fire grows in Plumas National Forest, California, July 15, 2021. REUTERS/David Swanson
Trees smolder as the Dixie Fire grows in Plumas National Forest, California, July 15, 2021. REUTERS/David Swanson
A motorist stops along the Feather River as the Dixie Fire grows in Plumas National Forest, California, July 15, 2021. REUTERS/David Swanson
Air support drops water from the Feather River as the Dixie Fire grows in Plumas National Forest, California, July 15, 2021. REUTERS/David Swanson
A tree burns as others smolder as the Dixie Fire grows in Plumas National Forest, California, July 15, 2021. REUTERS/David Swanson
Firefighters monitor the advance as the Dixie Fire grows in Plumas National Forest, California, July 15, 2021. REUTERS/David Swanson
Firefighters spray water from a fire train to hot spots along the tracks over Rock Creek Bridge as the Dixie Fire grows in Plumas National Forest, California, July 15, 2021. REUTERS/David Swanson
Air support gathers water from the Feather River as the Dixie Fire grows in Plumas National Forest, California, July 15, 2021. REUTERS/David Swanson
Trees smolder as the Dixie Fire grows in Plumas National Forest, California, July 15, 2021. REUTERS/David Swanson
Air support drops water from the Feather River as the Dixie Fire grows in Plumas National Forest, California, July 15, 2021. REUTERS/David Swanson
Firefighters ride on a fire train checking for hot spots along the tracks as the Dixie Fire grows in Plumas National Forest, California, July 15, 2021. REUTERS/David Swanson
Next Slideshows
Hunger strike by undocumented migrant workers continues in Belgium
Hundreds of undocumented migrants in Belgium's capital continue a weeks-long hunger strike to demand legal recognition and access to work and social services.
The stories behind 30 of our iconic Olympic photos
A look back at 30 of our iconic images from past summer Olympics.
In pictures: The devastation of Europe's floods
Flooding has devastated parts of Western Europe, with the German states of Rhineland Palatinate and North Rhine-Westphalia, as well as parts of Belgium, among...
Best of Tour de France
Tadej Pogacar became the youngest rider to win back-to-back Tour de France titles on Sunday.
MORE IN PICTURES
'I shoot for the common man': Danish Siddiqui's finest work
Danish Siddiqui covered war zones and crises from Iraq to Hong Kong to Nepal. He was killed on Friday covering Afghan-Taliban clashes near the Pakistan border. Here is some of the Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer's best work from the past decade.
Thai protesters clash with police near Government House
Police used tear gas, water cannons and rubber bullets to disperse protesters trying to march on Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha's office on Sunday to demand he resign over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic and its economic impact.
Immunized pilgrims gather for haj as COVID restrictions limit numbers
Muslim pilgrims vaccinated against COVID-19 take part in the annual haj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia, which has barred worshippers from abroad for a second year running due to the pandemic and has also restricted entry from inside the kingdom.
Hunger strike by undocumented migrant workers continues in Belgium
Hundreds of undocumented migrants in Belgium's capital continue a weeks-long hunger strike to demand legal recognition and access to work and social services.
The stories behind 30 of our iconic Olympic photos
A look back at 30 of our iconic images from past summer Olympics.
In pictures: The devastation of Europe's floods
Flooding has devastated parts of Western Europe, with the German states of Rhineland Palatinate and North Rhine-Westphalia, as well as parts of Belgium, among the worst hit.
Best of Tour de France
Tadej Pogacar became the youngest rider to win back-to-back Tour de France titles on Sunday.
Western Europe flood deaths rise as search continues
Rescue workers searched flood-ravaged parts of Germany and Belgium for survivors after burst rivers and flash floods this week collapsed houses and claimed at least 188 lives.
Best of Cannes Film Festival
Highlights from the 74th Cannes Film Festival.