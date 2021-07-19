Edition:
Mon Jul 19, 2021

Dixie fire grows in California

Firefighters assigned to the Union Pacific Fire Train protect the tracks and hinder the Dixie Fire from crossing the North Fork of the Feather River in Plumas National Forest, California, July 17, 2021.  REUTERS/David Swanson

Reuters / Sunday, July 18, 2021
Firefighters protect the Dixie Fire from crossing the North Fork of the Feather River in Plumas National Forest, California, July 18, 2021.  REUTERS/David Swanson

Reuters / Sunday, July 18, 2021
Firefighters assigned to the Union Pacific Fire Train protect the tracks and hinder the Dixie Fire from crossing the North Fork of the Feather River in Plumas National Forest, California, July 17, 2021.  REUTERS/David Swanson

Reuters / Sunday, July 18, 2021
Firefighters assigned to the Union Pacific Fire Train protect the tracks and hinder the Dixie Fire from crossing the North Fork of the Feather River in Plumas National Forest, California, July 17, 2021.  REUTERS/David Swanson

Reuters / Sunday, July 18, 2021
Smoke clouds rise as the Dixie Fire grows to over 18,000 acres in Plumas National Forest, California, July 18, 2021.  REUTERS/David Swanson

Reuters / Monday, July 19, 2021
Plumas County hot shots take a break under a large boulder. Firefighters protect the Dixie Fire from crossing the North Fork of the Feather River in Plumas National Forest, California, July 18, 2021.  REUTERS/David Swanson

Reuters / Sunday, July 18, 2021
Firefighters assigned to the Union Pacific Fire Train protect the tracks and hinder the Dixie Fire from crossing the North Fork of the Feather River in Plumas National Forest, California, July 17, 2021.  REUTERS/David Swanson

Reuters / Sunday, July 18, 2021
Rocks falling down the mountain are a danger for the firefighters protecting the Dixie Fire from crossing the North Fork of the Feather River in Plumas National Forest, California, July 18, 2021.  REUTERS/David Swanson

Reuters / Sunday, July 18, 2021
A fire crew protects the Dixie Fire from crossing the North Fork of the Feather River in Plumas National Forest, California, July 18, 2021.  REUTERS/David Swanson

Reuters / Sunday, July 18, 2021
Firefighters assigned to the Union Pacific Fire Train protect the tracks and hinder the Dixie Fire from crossing the North Fork of the Feather River in Plumas National Forest, California, July 17, 2021.  REUTERS/David Swanson

Reuters / Sunday, July 18, 2021
Firefighters assigned to the Union Pacific Fire Train protect the tracks and hinder the Dixie Fire from crossing the North Fork of the Feather River in Plumas National Forest, California, July 17, 2021.  REUTERS/David Swanson

Reuters / Sunday, July 18, 2021
A firefighter slides down an embankment protecting the Dixie Fire from crossing the North Fork of the Feather River in Plumas National Forest, California, July 18, 2021.  REUTERS/David Swanson

Reuters / Sunday, July 18, 2021
Firefighters assigned to the Union Pacific Fire Train protect the tracks and hinder the Dixie Fire from crossing the North Fork of the Feather River in Plumas National Forest, California, July 17, 2021.  REUTERS/David Swanson

Reuters / Sunday, July 18, 2021
A CH helicopter hovers to fill up with water from the North Fork of the Feather River near Pulga, California, to drop the water on the mountainside as the Dixie Fire grows in Plumas National Forest, July 16, 2021.  REUTERS/David Swanson

Reuters / Friday, July 16, 2021
Firefighters assigned to the Union Pacific Fire Train protect the tracks and hinder the Dixie Fire from crossing the North Fork of the Feather River in Plumas National Forest, California, July 17, 2021.  REUTERS/David Swanson

Reuters / Sunday, July 18, 2021
Firefighters assigned to the Union Pacific Fire Train protect the tracks and hinder the Dixie Fire from crossing the North Fork of the Feather River in Plumas National Forest, California, July 17, 2021.  REUTERS/David Swanson

Reuters / Sunday, July 18, 2021
Firefighters spray water from a fire train to hot spots along the tracks over Rock Creek Bridge as the Dixie Fire grows in Plumas National Forest, California, July 15, 2021.  REUTERS/David Swanson

Reuters / Thursday, July 15, 2021
Power lines are framed by flames as the Dixie Fire grows in Plumas National Forest, California, July 15, 2021.  REUTERS/David Swanson

Reuters / Thursday, July 15, 2021
A Napa California crew monitors the Dixie Fire as it grows in Plumas National Forest, California, July 15, 2021.  REUTERS/David Swanson

Reuters / Thursday, July 15, 2021
Air support gathers water from the Feather River as the Dixie Fire grows in Plumas National Forest, California, July 15, 2021.  REUTERS/David Swanson

Reuters / Thursday, July 15, 2021
Trees smolder as the Dixie Fire grows in Plumas National Forest, California, July 15, 2021.  REUTERS/David Swanson

Reuters / Thursday, July 15, 2021
A motorist stops along the Feather River as the Dixie Fire grows in Plumas National Forest, California, July 15, 2021.  REUTERS/David Swanson

Reuters / Thursday, July 15, 2021
Air support drops water from the Feather River as the Dixie Fire grows in Plumas National Forest, California, July 15, 2021.  REUTERS/David Swanson

Reuters / Thursday, July 15, 2021
A tree burns as others smolder as the Dixie Fire grows in Plumas National Forest, California, July 15, 2021.  REUTERS/David Swanson

Reuters / Thursday, July 15, 2021
Firefighters monitor the advance as the Dixie Fire grows in Plumas National Forest, California, July 15, 2021.  REUTERS/David Swanson

Reuters / Thursday, July 15, 2021
Firefighters spray water from a fire train to hot spots along the tracks over Rock Creek Bridge as the Dixie Fire grows in Plumas National Forest, California, July 15, 2021.  REUTERS/David Swanson

Reuters / Thursday, July 15, 2021
Air support gathers water from the Feather River as the Dixie Fire grows in Plumas National Forest, California, July 15, 2021.  REUTERS/David Swanson

Reuters / Thursday, July 15, 2021
Trees smolder as the Dixie Fire grows in Plumas National Forest, California, July 15, 2021.  REUTERS/David Swanson

Reuters / Thursday, July 15, 2021
Air support drops water from the Feather River as the Dixie Fire grows in Plumas National Forest, California, July 15, 2021.  REUTERS/David Swanson

Reuters / Thursday, July 15, 2021
Firefighters ride on a fire train checking for hot spots along the tracks as the Dixie Fire grows in Plumas National Forest, California, July 15, 2021.  REUTERS/David Swanson

Reuters / Thursday, July 15, 2021
