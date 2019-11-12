Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Nov 12, 2019 | 1:45pm EST

DIY shields of Chile's protests

A demonstrator uses a sink as a shield during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile November 8, 2019. Chilean protesters use everything from plywood and mirrors to the kitchen sink to shield themselves from riot police during demonstrations that have left at least 20 dead and wreaked billions of dollars of damage to public infrastructure and private businesses. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

A demonstrator uses a sink as a shield during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile November 8, 2019. Chilean protesters use everything from plywood and mirrors to the kitchen sink to shield themselves from riot police during...more

Reuters / Friday, November 08, 2019
A demonstrator uses a sink as a shield during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile November 8, 2019. Chilean protesters use everything from plywood and mirrors to the kitchen sink to shield themselves from riot police during demonstrations that have left at least 20 dead and wreaked billions of dollars of damage to public infrastructure and private businesses. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
Close
1 / 16
A demonstrator holds an improvised shield during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, November 8. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A demonstrator holds an improvised shield during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, November 8. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Friday, November 08, 2019
A demonstrator holds an improvised shield during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, November 8. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
2 / 16
Demonstrators take cover as they are sprayed by security forces with a water cannon during a protest against Chile's state economic model in Santiago, October 22. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Demonstrators take cover as they are sprayed by security forces with a water cannon during a protest against Chile's state economic model in Santiago, October 22. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Tuesday, October 22, 2019
Demonstrators take cover as they are sprayed by security forces with a water cannon during a protest against Chile's state economic model in Santiago, October 22. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
3 / 16
A demonstrator uses a stop sign as protection during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, October 29. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A demonstrator uses a stop sign as protection during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, October 29. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Tuesday, October 29, 2019
A demonstrator uses a stop sign as protection during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, October 29. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
4 / 16
Demonstrators take cover with an improvised shield during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, November 8. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Demonstrators take cover with an improvised shield during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, November 8. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Friday, November 08, 2019
Demonstrators take cover with an improvised shield during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, November 8. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
5 / 16
Demonstrators take part in a protest against Chile's government in Concepcion, November 6. REUTERS/Juan Gonzalez

Demonstrators take part in a protest against Chile's government in Concepcion, November 6. REUTERS/Juan Gonzalez

Reuters / Wednesday, November 06, 2019
Demonstrators take part in a protest against Chile's government in Concepcion, November 6. REUTERS/Juan Gonzalez
Close
6 / 16
Demonstrators hold improvised shields made from street signs during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, November 8. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Demonstrators hold improvised shields made from street signs during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, November 8. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Friday, November 08, 2019
Demonstrators hold improvised shields made from street signs during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, November 8. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
7 / 16
A man prepares to slingshot a rock during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, November 1. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A man prepares to slingshot a rock during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, November 1. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Friday, November 01, 2019
A man prepares to slingshot a rock during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, November 1. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
8 / 16
Demonstrators take cover with a traffic signal during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, November 8. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Demonstrators take cover with a traffic signal during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, November 8. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Friday, November 08, 2019
Demonstrators take cover with a traffic signal during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, November 8. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Close
9 / 16
Demonstrators use boards as shields during a protest against Chile's government in Concepcion, October 31. REUTERS/Juan Gonzalez

Demonstrators use boards as shields during a protest against Chile's government in Concepcion, October 31. REUTERS/Juan Gonzalez

Reuters / Thursday, October 31, 2019
Demonstrators use boards as shields during a protest against Chile's government in Concepcion, October 31. REUTERS/Juan Gonzalez
Close
10 / 16
Medical personnel carry shields during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, November 8. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Medical personnel carry shields during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, November 8. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Friday, November 08, 2019
Medical personnel carry shields during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, November 8. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Close
11 / 16
A demonstrator protects himself against a water cannon during a protest against Chile's government in Valparaiso, November 12. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

A demonstrator protects himself against a water cannon during a protest against Chile's government in Valparaiso, November 12. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / Tuesday, November 12, 2019
A demonstrator protects himself against a water cannon during a protest against Chile's government in Valparaiso, November 12. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Close
12 / 16
Demonstrators protect themselves with a makeshift shield during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, October 29. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Demonstrators protect themselves with a makeshift shield during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, October 29. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Tuesday, October 29, 2019
Demonstrators protect themselves with a makeshift shield during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, October 29. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Close
13 / 16
Demonstrators take cover from water cannons fired during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, November 8. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Demonstrators take cover from water cannons fired during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, November 8. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Friday, November 08, 2019
Demonstrators take cover from water cannons fired during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, November 8. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
14 / 16
Demonstrators hide behind shields during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, November 11. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Demonstrators hide behind shields during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, November 11. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Monday, November 11, 2019
Demonstrators hide behind shields during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, November 11. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
15 / 16
Demonstrators take cover as they are sprayed by security forces with a water cannon during a protest against Chile's state economic model in Santiago, October 22. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Demonstrators take cover as they are sprayed by security forces with a water cannon during a protest against Chile's state economic model in Santiago, October 22. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Tuesday, October 22, 2019
Demonstrators take cover as they are sprayed by security forces with a water cannon during a protest against Chile's state economic model in Santiago, October 22. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
16 / 16
View Again
View Next
Protesters set Christmas tree on fire at Hong Kong luxury mall

Protesters set Christmas tree on fire at Hong Kong...

Next Slideshows

Protesters set Christmas tree on fire at Hong Kong luxury mall

Protesters set Christmas tree on fire at Hong Kong luxury mall

Anti-government protesters in Hong Kong smash windows and set fires in the Festival Walk shopping mall, including to a big Christmas tree.

12:00pm EST
Rockets fired from Gaza after Israel kills Islamic Jihad commander

Rockets fired from Gaza after Israel kills Islamic Jihad commander

Israel killed a top commander from the Iranian-backed Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad in a rare targeted strike in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, drawing...

8:05am EST
Fires rage across Australia's east coast

Fires rage across Australia's east coast

Fires raged across a swath of Australia's east coast on Tuesday, destroying more homes and shrouding Sydney in smoke from a blaze authorities fear they will be...

7:40am EST
Venice under water

Venice under water

Rising waters flood parts of the Italian city.

7:30am EST

MORE IN PICTURES

Morales exit rocks Bolivia, splits region

Morales exit rocks Bolivia, splits region

Looting and roadblocks convulse Bolivia after President Evo Morales' resignation ended 14 years of socialist rule and left a power vacuum his opponents scrambled to fill.

Protesters set Christmas tree on fire at Hong Kong luxury mall

Protesters set Christmas tree on fire at Hong Kong luxury mall

Anti-government protesters in Hong Kong smash windows and set fires in the Festival Walk shopping mall, including to a big Christmas tree.

Rockets fired from Gaza after Israel kills Islamic Jihad commander

Rockets fired from Gaza after Israel kills Islamic Jihad commander

Israel killed a top commander from the Iranian-backed Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad in a rare targeted strike in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, drawing retaliatory rocket salvoes that reached as far as Tel Aviv.

Fires rage across Australia's east coast

Fires rage across Australia's east coast

Fires raged across a swath of Australia's east coast on Tuesday, destroying more homes and shrouding Sydney in smoke from a blaze authorities fear they will be unable to control until next week.

Venice under water

Venice under water

Rising waters flood parts of the Italian city.

Veterans Day across America

Veterans Day across America

Americans honor their military veterans in events across the country.

Hong Kong police officer shoots protester as violence flares

Hong Kong police officer shoots protester as violence flares

(Warning: graphic content) Hong Kong police shot and critically wounded a protester and a man was set on fire in violence after a weekend of clashes across the Chinese-ruled territory, marking a dramatic escalation in more than five months of often violent pro-democracy unrest.

Raging street protests grip Chile

Raging street protests grip Chile

Protests over a hike in metro fares have spun out of control, leading to riots, arson and looting that have left at least 20 dead in Chile.

Grand enthronement parade for Japan's Emperor Naruhito

Grand enthronement parade for Japan's Emperor Naruhito

Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako rode through central Tokyo in a motorcade to mark this year's imperial succession as well-wishers waved national flags and held up mobile phones for snapshots of the smiling royal couple.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast