DIY shields of Chile's protests
A demonstrator uses a sink as a shield during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile November 8, 2019. Chilean protesters use everything from plywood and mirrors to the kitchen sink to shield themselves from riot police during...more
A demonstrator holds an improvised shield during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, November 8. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Demonstrators take cover as they are sprayed by security forces with a water cannon during a protest against Chile's state economic model in Santiago, October 22. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A demonstrator uses a stop sign as protection during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, October 29. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Demonstrators take cover with an improvised shield during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, November 8. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Demonstrators take part in a protest against Chile's government in Concepcion, November 6. REUTERS/Juan Gonzalez
Demonstrators hold improvised shields made from street signs during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, November 8. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A man prepares to slingshot a rock during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, November 1. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Demonstrators take cover with a traffic signal during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, November 8. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Demonstrators use boards as shields during a protest against Chile's government in Concepcion, October 31. REUTERS/Juan Gonzalez
Medical personnel carry shields during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, November 8. REUTERS/Henry Romero
A demonstrator protects himself against a water cannon during a protest against Chile's government in Valparaiso, November 12. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Demonstrators protect themselves with a makeshift shield during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, October 29. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Demonstrators take cover from water cannons fired during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, November 8. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Demonstrators hide behind shields during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, November 11. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Demonstrators take cover as they are sprayed by security forces with a water cannon during a protest against Chile's state economic model in Santiago, October 22. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
