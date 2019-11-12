DIY shields of Chile's protests

A demonstrator uses a sink as a shield during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile November 8, 2019. Chilean protesters use everything from plywood and mirrors to the kitchen sink to shield themselves from riot police during...more

A demonstrator uses a sink as a shield during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile November 8, 2019. Chilean protesters use everything from plywood and mirrors to the kitchen sink to shield themselves from riot police during demonstrations that have left at least 20 dead and wreaked billions of dollars of damage to public infrastructure and private businesses. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

