Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Sep 23, 2019 | 6:40pm EDT

DIY soapbox race

A competitor drives his homemade vehicle without an engine during the Red Bull Soapbox Race in Amman, Jordan September 20, 2019. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

A competitor drives his homemade vehicle without an engine during the Red Bull Soapbox Race in Amman, Jordan September 20, 2019. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Sunday, September 22, 2019
A competitor drives his homemade vehicle without an engine during the Red Bull Soapbox Race in Amman, Jordan September 20, 2019. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Close
1 / 15
A competitor crashes while driving his homemade vehicle. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

A competitor crashes while driving his homemade vehicle. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Sunday, September 22, 2019
A competitor crashes while driving his homemade vehicle. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Close
2 / 15
A competitor drives his homemade vehicle. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

A competitor drives his homemade vehicle. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Sunday, September 22, 2019
A competitor drives his homemade vehicle. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Close
3 / 15
A competitor drives his homemade vehicle. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

A competitor drives his homemade vehicle. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Sunday, September 22, 2019
A competitor drives his homemade vehicle. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Close
4 / 15
A competitor crashes while driving his homemade vehicle. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

A competitor crashes while driving his homemade vehicle. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Sunday, September 22, 2019
A competitor crashes while driving his homemade vehicle. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Close
5 / 15
Competitors run to complete the race after crashing their homemade vehicle. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Competitors run to complete the race after crashing their homemade vehicle. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Sunday, September 22, 2019
Competitors run to complete the race after crashing their homemade vehicle. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Close
6 / 15
Competitors crash while driving their homemade vehicle. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Competitors crash while driving their homemade vehicle. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Sunday, September 22, 2019
Competitors crash while driving their homemade vehicle. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Close
7 / 15
A competitor gets ready to drive his homemade vehicle. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

A competitor gets ready to drive his homemade vehicle. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Sunday, September 22, 2019
A competitor gets ready to drive his homemade vehicle. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Close
8 / 15
A competitor drives his homemade vehicle. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

A competitor drives his homemade vehicle. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Sunday, September 22, 2019
A competitor drives his homemade vehicle. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Close
9 / 15
Competitors wait next to their homemade vehicle. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Competitors wait next to their homemade vehicle. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Sunday, September 22, 2019
Competitors wait next to their homemade vehicle. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Close
10 / 15
A competitor drives his homemade vehicle. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

A competitor drives his homemade vehicle. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Sunday, September 22, 2019
A competitor drives his homemade vehicle. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Close
11 / 15
Competitors dressed as police officers wait next to their homemade vehicle. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Competitors dressed as police officers wait next to their homemade vehicle. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Sunday, September 22, 2019
Competitors dressed as police officers wait next to their homemade vehicle. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Close
12 / 15
A competitor drives his homemade vehicle. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

A competitor drives his homemade vehicle. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Sunday, September 22, 2019
A competitor drives his homemade vehicle. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Close
13 / 15
People attend the Red Bull Soapbox Race. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

People attend the Red Bull Soapbox Race. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Sunday, September 22, 2019
People attend the Red Bull Soapbox Race. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Close
14 / 15
A homemade vehicle is seen before the start of the Red Bull Soapbox Race. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

A homemade vehicle is seen before the start of the Red Bull Soapbox Race. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Sunday, September 22, 2019
A homemade vehicle is seen before the start of the Red Bull Soapbox Race. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Meeting of the twins in Greece

Meeting of the twins in Greece

Next Slideshows

Meeting of the twins in Greece

Meeting of the twins in Greece

Siblings with similarities meet at Greece's first nationwide twins gathering in Trikala.

4:50pm EDT
Alien enthusiasts descend on Nevada desert near Area 51

Alien enthusiasts descend on Nevada desert near Area 51

UFO enthusiasts drawn by alien-themed festivities poured into rural Nevada near the Area 51 U.S. military base, but fears of a mass raid on the remote site or a...

Sep 22 2019
Hanfu movement sweeps China in revival of traditional culture

Hanfu movement sweeps China in revival of traditional culture

Devotees of Hanfu, Chinese for 'Han clothing', don costumes worn in bygone eras by China's dominant Han ethnicity from the Ming, Song and Tang dynasties.

Sep 19 2019
Pride worldwide

Pride worldwide

Celebrating LGBTQ rights around the world.

Sep 16 2019

MORE IN PICTURES

Inside Mexico's Topo Chico prison

Inside Mexico's Topo Chico prison

Life behind bars for the inmates of Topo Chico prison, before it is scheduled to be closed and turned into a public park in Monterrey, Mexico.

Meeting of the twins in Greece

Meeting of the twins in Greece

Siblings with similarities meet at Greece's first nationwide twins gathering in Trikala.

Firefighters battle Bolivia's worst fires in two decades

Firefighters battle Bolivia's worst fires in two decades

The fires this year are Bolivia's worst in at least two decades, with the size of burned land across the country nearly doubling in under three weeks, destroying swaths of biodiverse forest and ranches and farms that sustain thousands of people

Harry and Meghan visit South Africa

Harry and Meghan visit South Africa

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan danced and chatted with locals as they started their tour of South Africa in a township known as the country's "murder capital."

Climate activists urge action as world leaders meet at U.N.

Climate activists urge action as world leaders meet at U.N.

Days after millions of young people took to the streets worldwide to demand emergency action on climate change, leaders gathered at the United Nations to try to inject fresh momentum into stalling efforts to curb carbon emissions.

Week in sports

Week in sports

Sports action from around the world this past week.

Global climate strike

Global climate strike

Hundreds of thousands of students, office workers and other protesters took to the streets across the globe on Friday to demand urgent action to avert an environmental catastrophe from world leaders gathering for a U.N. climate summit.

Nomads clash over cattle in northern Kenya

Nomads clash over cattle in northern Kenya

In northern Kenya, farmers and nomads frequently clash over limited resources. Cows and bulls, not cash, are the most important currency.

Best of Milan Fashion Week

Best of Milan Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Milan.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast