DIY soapbox race
A competitor drives his homemade vehicle without an engine during the Red Bull Soapbox Race in Amman, Jordan September 20, 2019. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
A competitor crashes while driving his homemade vehicle. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
A competitor drives his homemade vehicle. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
A competitor drives his homemade vehicle. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
A competitor crashes while driving his homemade vehicle. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Competitors run to complete the race after crashing their homemade vehicle. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Competitors crash while driving their homemade vehicle. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
A competitor gets ready to drive his homemade vehicle. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
A competitor drives his homemade vehicle. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Competitors wait next to their homemade vehicle. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
A competitor drives his homemade vehicle. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Competitors dressed as police officers wait next to their homemade vehicle. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
A competitor drives his homemade vehicle. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
People attend the Red Bull Soapbox Race. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
A homemade vehicle is seen before the start of the Red Bull Soapbox Race. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
