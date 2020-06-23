Djokovic tests positive for coronavirus after exhibition tournament
Serbia's Viktor Troicki, Nenad Zimonjic, Dusan Lajovic, Novak Djokovic, Austria's Dominic Thiem, Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov and Germany's Alexander Zverev pose for a photo with the ballkids, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease during...more
Serbia's Novak Djokovic, former player Jelena Jankovic, Nenad Zimonjic and Olga Danilovic after a match during the Adria Tour in Belgrade, Serbia, June 12, 2020. Djokovic organized nights out in Belgrade for the players and pictures and videos of him...more
Germany’s Alexander Zverev, Serbia’s Novak Djokovic, Bulgaria’s Grigor Dimitrov and Austria’s Dominic Thiem pose for a selfie before a press conference during the Adria Tour in Belgrade, Serbia, June 12, 2020. The tournament witnessed packed stands...more
Members of the media are seen before a press conference during the Adria Tour in Belgrade, Serbia, June 12, 2020. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Serbia's Novak Djokovic during Adria Tour at Novak Tennis Centre in Belgrade, Serbia, June 14, 2020. Djokovic said the idea behind his tournament was noble and he wanted to raise funds for players in need. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitov and Germany's Alexander Zverev are seen during the trophy ceremony during Adria Tour at Novak Tennis Centre in Belgrade, Serbia, June 14, 2020. Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria, Croatia's Borna Coric and Viktor Troicki have...more
Serbia's Novak Djokovic with Serbia's Viktor Troicki after winning their match during the Adria Tour in Belgrade, Serbia, June 13, 2020. "Everything we did in the past month, we did with a pure heart and sincere intentions," said Djokovic, who is...more
Austria's Dominic Thiem poses with the trophy along with Serbia's Novak Djokovic and Germany's Alexander Zverev during the Adria Tour in Belgrade, Serbia, June 14, 2020. A statement confirmed that the remainder of the Adria Tour had been cancelled,...more
Serbia's Novak Djokovic and Germany's Alexander Zverev are seen after the final match between Austria's Dominic Thiem and Serbia's Filip Krajinovic during the Adria Tour in Belgrade, Serbia, June 14, 2020. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Austria's Dominic Thiem after winning his final match against Serbia's Filip Krajinovic during the Adria Tour in Belgrade, Serbia, June 14, 2020. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Serbia's Novak Djokovic in action during his match against Serbia's Viktor Troicki during the Adria Tour in Belgrade, Serbia, June 13, 2020. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Pianist Lola Astanova performs as Serbia's Novak Djokovic looks on during the Adria Tour in Belgrade, Serbia, June 12, 2020. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Serbia's Novak Djokovic and Viktor Troicki during Adria Tour at Novak Tennis Centre in Belgrade, Serbia, June 13, 2020. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Fans in the stands during the doubles match between Serbia's Novak Djokovic and former player Jelena Jankovic against Serbia's Nenad Zimonjic and Olga Danilovic during the Adria Tour in Belgrade, Serbia, June 12, 2020. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov, Serbia's Novak Djokovic, Dusan Lajovic, Austria's Dominic Thiem, Germany's Alexander Zverev pose for a photo with the ballkids during Adria Tour at Novak Tennis Centre in Belgrade, Serbia, June 12, 2020. REUTERS/Marko...more
Serbia's Novak Djokovic with his wife Jelena, his father Srdjan, his mother Dijana and his brother Marko in the stands during Adria Tour at Novak Tennis Centre in Belgrade, Serbia, June 14, 2020. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Austria's Dominic Thiem and Serbia's Filip Krajinovic pose for a picture before their final match during the Adria Tour in Belgrade, Serbia, June 14, 2020. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Next Slideshows
Masks and horses at the Royal Ascot
Masks and empty stands replace hats and around 300,000 people that would normally attend the five day annual racing event.
Sports restart with empty stands
As countries ease out of lockdown, sports leagues resume play with empty stands as well as testing and social distancing for athletes, staff and media.
Athletes train despite lockdown limbo
Elite athletes around the world continue to train despite the uncertainty of the postponed Tokyo Olympics and delayed sporting seasons.
Sports prepare to restart without spectators
As countries ease out of lockdown, sports leagues resume play with empty stands as well as testing and social distancing for athletes, staff and media.
MORE IN PICTURES
Protesters fail to bring down Andrew Jackson statue near White House
Protesters tried tearing down a statue of Andrew Jackson, the seventh president of the United States, in a park near the White House, scrawling "killer scum" on its pedestal and pulling at ropes tied to the monument before police intervened.
Inside Seattle's autonomous protest zone
Protesters in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood have established what they call an 'autonomous zone' while continuing to demonstrate against racial inequality and call for defunding of the police.
Back to school: Learning to keep apart as classes reopen
Schools around the world slowly reopen with students observing strict social distancing rules.
Class of 2020: Graduating in a pandemic
Students graduate amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Mourning for Rayshard Brooks after Atlanta police shooting
The public honored Rayshard Brooks, the Black man shot in the back by an Atlanta police officer outside a Wendy's restaurant, during a viewing at Ebenezer Baptist Church, where Martin Luther King Jr. preached.
Protests against police brutality sweep across America
The killing of George Floyd, a Minneapolis black man who died after being pinned on the neck by a white police officer's knee, has triggered a wave of protests across the country.
Life in the age of coronavirus
People around the world adapt to a new normal of staying at home, social distancing and masks during the coronavirus pandemic.
Nine years of Syrian war, nine kids who dream of home
Reuters photographer Khalil Ashawi captures portraits of nine refugee children, one born each year of Syria's war, at Atmeh camp for displaced people on the Syrian-Turkish border, where families have been sheltering since 2011 from a conflict that has made half of Syrians homeless.
George Floyd's death sparks worldwide protests
People around the world join a wave of demonstrations against racial inequality and police brutality, triggered by the death of George Floyd at the hands of U.S. police.