Djokovic tests positive for coronavirus after exhibition tournament

Serbia's Novak Djokovic with Serbia's Viktor Troicki after winning their match during the Adria Tour in Belgrade, Serbia, June 13, 2020. "Everything we did in the past month, we did with a pure heart and sincere intentions," said Djokovic, who is also the head of the players council of the men's ATP Tour. "Our tournament meant to unite and share a message of solidarity and compassion throughout the region. "The Tour has been designed to help both established and up and coming tennis players from South-Eastern Europe to gain access to some competitive tennis while the various tours are on hold due to the COVID-19 situation." REUTERS/Marko Djurica

