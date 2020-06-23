Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Jun 23, 2020 | 10:40am EDT

Djokovic tests positive for coronavirus after exhibition tournament

Serbia's Viktor Troicki, Nenad Zimonjic, Dusan Lajovic, Novak Djokovic, Austria's Dominic Thiem, Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov and Germany's Alexander Zverev pose for a photo with the ballkids, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease during the Adria Tour in Belgrade Serbia, June 12, 2020. Novak Djokovic, the men's world number one tennis player, has tested positive for COVID-19, the Serbian said in a statement on June 23. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Serbia's Viktor Troicki, Nenad Zimonjic, Dusan Lajovic, Novak Djokovic, Austria's Dominic Thiem, Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov and Germany's Alexander Zverev pose for a photo with the ballkids, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease during...more

Reuters / Friday, June 12, 2020
Serbia's Viktor Troicki, Nenad Zimonjic, Dusan Lajovic, Novak Djokovic, Austria's Dominic Thiem, Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov and Germany's Alexander Zverev pose for a photo with the ballkids, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease during the Adria Tour in Belgrade Serbia, June 12, 2020. Novak Djokovic, the men's world number one tennis player, has tested positive for COVID-19, the Serbian said in a statement on June 23. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
1 / 17
Serbia's Novak Djokovic, former player Jelena Jankovic, Nenad Zimonjic and Olga Danilovic after a match during the Adria Tour in Belgrade, Serbia, June 12, 2020. Djokovic organized nights out in Belgrade for the players and pictures and videos of him dancing with the other participants at his event were posted on social media. With both Serbia and Croatia easing lockdown measures weeks before the event, players were not obliged to observe social distancing rules in either country. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Serbia's Novak Djokovic, former player Jelena Jankovic, Nenad Zimonjic and Olga Danilovic after a match during the Adria Tour in Belgrade, Serbia, June 12, 2020. Djokovic organized nights out in Belgrade for the players and pictures and videos of him...more

Reuters / Friday, June 12, 2020
Serbia's Novak Djokovic, former player Jelena Jankovic, Nenad Zimonjic and Olga Danilovic after a match during the Adria Tour in Belgrade, Serbia, June 12, 2020. Djokovic organized nights out in Belgrade for the players and pictures and videos of him dancing with the other participants at his event were posted on social media. With both Serbia and Croatia easing lockdown measures weeks before the event, players were not obliged to observe social distancing rules in either country. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
2 / 17
Germany’s Alexander Zverev, Serbia’s Novak Djokovic, Bulgaria’s Grigor Dimitrov and Austria’s Dominic Thiem pose for a selfie before a press conference during the Adria Tour in Belgrade, Serbia, June 12, 2020. The tournament witnessed packed stands during the opening leg in Belgrade, players hugging at the net, playing basketball, posing for pictures and attending press conferences together. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Germany’s Alexander Zverev, Serbia’s Novak Djokovic, Bulgaria’s Grigor Dimitrov and Austria’s Dominic Thiem pose for a selfie before a press conference during the Adria Tour in Belgrade, Serbia, June 12, 2020. The tournament witnessed packed stands...more

Reuters / Friday, June 12, 2020
Germany’s Alexander Zverev, Serbia’s Novak Djokovic, Bulgaria’s Grigor Dimitrov and Austria’s Dominic Thiem pose for a selfie before a press conference during the Adria Tour in Belgrade, Serbia, June 12, 2020. The tournament witnessed packed stands during the opening leg in Belgrade, players hugging at the net, playing basketball, posing for pictures and attending press conferences together. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
3 / 17
Members of the media are seen before a press conference during the Adria Tour in Belgrade, Serbia, June 12, 2020. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Members of the media are seen before a press conference during the Adria Tour in Belgrade, Serbia, June 12, 2020. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Friday, June 12, 2020
Members of the media are seen before a press conference during the Adria Tour in Belgrade, Serbia, June 12, 2020. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
4 / 17
Serbia's Novak Djokovic during Adria Tour at Novak Tennis Centre in Belgrade, Serbia, June 14, 2020. Djokovic said the idea behind his tournament was noble and he wanted to raise funds for players in need. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Serbia's Novak Djokovic during Adria Tour at Novak Tennis Centre in Belgrade, Serbia, June 14, 2020. Djokovic said the idea behind his tournament was noble and he wanted to raise funds for players in need. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Tuesday, June 23, 2020
Serbia's Novak Djokovic during Adria Tour at Novak Tennis Centre in Belgrade, Serbia, June 14, 2020. Djokovic said the idea behind his tournament was noble and he wanted to raise funds for players in need. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
5 / 17
Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitov and Germany's Alexander Zverev are seen during the trophy ceremony during Adria Tour at Novak Tennis Centre in Belgrade, Serbia, June 14, 2020. Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria, Croatia's Borna Coric and Viktor Troicki have previously tested positive after playing in Djokovic's Adria Tour exhibition tournament in the Balkan region. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitov and Germany's Alexander Zverev are seen during the trophy ceremony during Adria Tour at Novak Tennis Centre in Belgrade, Serbia, June 14, 2020. Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria, Croatia's Borna Coric and Viktor Troicki have...more

Reuters / Monday, June 22, 2020
Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitov and Germany's Alexander Zverev are seen during the trophy ceremony during Adria Tour at Novak Tennis Centre in Belgrade, Serbia, June 14, 2020. Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria, Croatia's Borna Coric and Viktor Troicki have previously tested positive after playing in Djokovic's Adria Tour exhibition tournament in the Balkan region. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
6 / 17
Serbia's Novak Djokovic with Serbia's Viktor Troicki after winning their match during the Adria Tour in Belgrade, Serbia, June 13, 2020. "Everything we did in the past month, we did with a pure heart and sincere intentions," said Djokovic, who is also the head of the players council of the men's ATP Tour. "Our tournament meant to unite and share a message of solidarity and compassion throughout the region. "The Tour has been designed to help both established and up and coming tennis players from South-Eastern Europe to gain access to some competitive tennis while the various tours are on hold due to the COVID-19 situation." REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Serbia's Novak Djokovic with Serbia's Viktor Troicki after winning their match during the Adria Tour in Belgrade, Serbia, June 13, 2020. "Everything we did in the past month, we did with a pure heart and sincere intentions," said Djokovic, who is...more

Reuters / Saturday, June 13, 2020
Serbia's Novak Djokovic with Serbia's Viktor Troicki after winning their match during the Adria Tour in Belgrade, Serbia, June 13, 2020. "Everything we did in the past month, we did with a pure heart and sincere intentions," said Djokovic, who is also the head of the players council of the men's ATP Tour. "Our tournament meant to unite and share a message of solidarity and compassion throughout the region. "The Tour has been designed to help both established and up and coming tennis players from South-Eastern Europe to gain access to some competitive tennis while the various tours are on hold due to the COVID-19 situation." REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
7 / 17
Austria's Dominic Thiem poses with the trophy along with Serbia's Novak Djokovic and Germany's Alexander Zverev during the Adria Tour in Belgrade, Serbia, June 14, 2020. A statement confirmed that the remainder of the Adria Tour had been cancelled, the two-day event on July 3 and 4 in Banja Luka, Bosnia and the planned exhibition match with Bosnian Damir Dzumhur in Sarajevo on July 5. "We are extremely disappointed to have to cancel the events in Banja Luka and Sarajevo," said Novak's brother Djordje Djokovic, the director of the Adria Tour. "We were looking forward to treating fans in these two cities to watching Novak Djokovic and other top players. Unfortunately, the recent events make everyone's speedy recovery a top priority." REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Austria's Dominic Thiem poses with the trophy along with Serbia's Novak Djokovic and Germany's Alexander Zverev during the Adria Tour in Belgrade, Serbia, June 14, 2020. A statement confirmed that the remainder of the Adria Tour had been cancelled,...more

Reuters / Sunday, June 14, 2020
Austria's Dominic Thiem poses with the trophy along with Serbia's Novak Djokovic and Germany's Alexander Zverev during the Adria Tour in Belgrade, Serbia, June 14, 2020. A statement confirmed that the remainder of the Adria Tour had been cancelled, the two-day event on July 3 and 4 in Banja Luka, Bosnia and the planned exhibition match with Bosnian Damir Dzumhur in Sarajevo on July 5. "We are extremely disappointed to have to cancel the events in Banja Luka and Sarajevo," said Novak's brother Djordje Djokovic, the director of the Adria Tour. "We were looking forward to treating fans in these two cities to watching Novak Djokovic and other top players. Unfortunately, the recent events make everyone's speedy recovery a top priority." REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
8 / 17
Serbia's Novak Djokovic and Germany's Alexander Zverev are seen after the final match between Austria's Dominic Thiem and Serbia's Filip Krajinovic during the Adria Tour in Belgrade, Serbia, June 14, 2020. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Serbia's Novak Djokovic and Germany's Alexander Zverev are seen after the final match between Austria's Dominic Thiem and Serbia's Filip Krajinovic during the Adria Tour in Belgrade, Serbia, June 14, 2020. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Sunday, June 14, 2020
Serbia's Novak Djokovic and Germany's Alexander Zverev are seen after the final match between Austria's Dominic Thiem and Serbia's Filip Krajinovic during the Adria Tour in Belgrade, Serbia, June 14, 2020. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
9 / 17
Austria's Dominic Thiem after winning his final match against Serbia's Filip Krajinovic during the Adria Tour in Belgrade, Serbia, June 14, 2020. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Austria's Dominic Thiem after winning his final match against Serbia's Filip Krajinovic during the Adria Tour in Belgrade, Serbia, June 14, 2020. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Sunday, June 14, 2020
Austria's Dominic Thiem after winning his final match against Serbia's Filip Krajinovic during the Adria Tour in Belgrade, Serbia, June 14, 2020. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
10 / 17
Serbia's Novak Djokovic in action during his match against Serbia's Viktor Troicki during the Adria Tour in Belgrade, Serbia, June 13, 2020. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Serbia's Novak Djokovic in action during his match against Serbia's Viktor Troicki during the Adria Tour in Belgrade, Serbia, June 13, 2020. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Saturday, June 13, 2020
Serbia's Novak Djokovic in action during his match against Serbia's Viktor Troicki during the Adria Tour in Belgrade, Serbia, June 13, 2020. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
11 / 17
Pianist Lola Astanova performs as Serbia's Novak Djokovic looks on during the Adria Tour in Belgrade, Serbia, June 12, 2020. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Pianist Lola Astanova performs as Serbia's Novak Djokovic looks on during the Adria Tour in Belgrade, Serbia, June 12, 2020. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Friday, June 12, 2020
Pianist Lola Astanova performs as Serbia's Novak Djokovic looks on during the Adria Tour in Belgrade, Serbia, June 12, 2020. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
12 / 17
Serbia's Novak Djokovic and Viktor Troicki during Adria Tour at Novak Tennis Centre in Belgrade, Serbia, June 13, 2020. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Serbia's Novak Djokovic and Viktor Troicki during Adria Tour at Novak Tennis Centre in Belgrade, Serbia, June 13, 2020. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Tuesday, June 23, 2020
Serbia's Novak Djokovic and Viktor Troicki during Adria Tour at Novak Tennis Centre in Belgrade, Serbia, June 13, 2020. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
13 / 17
Fans in the stands during the doubles match between Serbia's Novak Djokovic and former player Jelena Jankovic against Serbia's Nenad Zimonjic and Olga Danilovic during the Adria Tour in Belgrade, Serbia, June 12, 2020. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Fans in the stands during the doubles match between Serbia's Novak Djokovic and former player Jelena Jankovic against Serbia's Nenad Zimonjic and Olga Danilovic during the Adria Tour in Belgrade, Serbia, June 12, 2020. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Friday, June 12, 2020
Fans in the stands during the doubles match between Serbia's Novak Djokovic and former player Jelena Jankovic against Serbia's Nenad Zimonjic and Olga Danilovic during the Adria Tour in Belgrade, Serbia, June 12, 2020. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
14 / 17
Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov, Serbia's Novak Djokovic, Dusan Lajovic, Austria's Dominic Thiem, Germany's Alexander Zverev pose for a photo with the ballkids during Adria Tour at Novak Tennis Centre in Belgrade, Serbia, June 12, 2020. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov, Serbia's Novak Djokovic, Dusan Lajovic, Austria's Dominic Thiem, Germany's Alexander Zverev pose for a photo with the ballkids during Adria Tour at Novak Tennis Centre in Belgrade, Serbia, June 12, 2020. REUTERS/Marko...more

Reuters / Monday, June 22, 2020
Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov, Serbia's Novak Djokovic, Dusan Lajovic, Austria's Dominic Thiem, Germany's Alexander Zverev pose for a photo with the ballkids during Adria Tour at Novak Tennis Centre in Belgrade, Serbia, June 12, 2020. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
15 / 17
Serbia's Novak Djokovic with his wife Jelena, his father Srdjan, his mother Dijana and his brother Marko in the stands during Adria Tour at Novak Tennis Centre in Belgrade, Serbia, June 14, 2020. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Serbia's Novak Djokovic with his wife Jelena, his father Srdjan, his mother Dijana and his brother Marko in the stands during Adria Tour at Novak Tennis Centre in Belgrade, Serbia, June 14, 2020. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Tuesday, June 23, 2020
Serbia's Novak Djokovic with his wife Jelena, his father Srdjan, his mother Dijana and his brother Marko in the stands during Adria Tour at Novak Tennis Centre in Belgrade, Serbia, June 14, 2020. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
16 / 17
Austria's Dominic Thiem and Serbia's Filip Krajinovic pose for a picture before their final match during the Adria Tour in Belgrade, Serbia, June 14, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Austria's Dominic Thiem and Serbia's Filip Krajinovic pose for a picture before their final match during the Adria Tour in Belgrade, Serbia, June 14, 2020.  REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Sunday, June 14, 2020
Austria's Dominic Thiem and Serbia's Filip Krajinovic pose for a picture before their final match during the Adria Tour in Belgrade, Serbia, June 14, 2020.  REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
17 / 17
View Again
View Next
Masks and horses at the Royal Ascot

Masks and horses at the Royal Ascot

Next Slideshows

Masks and horses at the Royal Ascot

Masks and horses at the Royal Ascot

Masks and empty stands replace hats and around 300,000 people that would normally attend the five day annual racing event.

Jun 18 2020
Sports restart with empty stands

Sports restart with empty stands

As countries ease out of lockdown, sports leagues resume play with empty stands as well as testing and social distancing for athletes, staff and media.

May 19 2020
Athletes train despite lockdown limbo

Athletes train despite lockdown limbo

Elite athletes around the world continue to train despite the uncertainty of the postponed Tokyo Olympics and delayed sporting seasons.

May 15 2020
Sports prepare to restart without spectators

Sports prepare to restart without spectators

As countries ease out of lockdown, sports leagues resume play with empty stands as well as testing and social distancing for athletes, staff and media.

May 14 2020

MORE IN PICTURES

Protesters fail to bring down Andrew Jackson statue near White House

Protesters fail to bring down Andrew Jackson statue near White House

Protesters tried tearing down a statue of Andrew Jackson, the seventh president of the United States, in a park near the White House, scrawling "killer scum" on its pedestal and pulling at ropes tied to the monument before police intervened.

Inside Seattle's autonomous protest zone

Inside Seattle's autonomous protest zone

Protesters in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood have established what they call an 'autonomous zone' while continuing to demonstrate against racial inequality and call for defunding of the police.

Back to school: Learning to keep apart as classes reopen

Back to school: Learning to keep apart as classes reopen

Schools around the world slowly reopen with students observing strict social distancing rules.

Class of 2020: Graduating in a pandemic

Class of 2020: Graduating in a pandemic

Students graduate amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Mourning for Rayshard Brooks after Atlanta police shooting

Mourning for Rayshard Brooks after Atlanta police shooting

The public honored Rayshard Brooks, the Black man shot in the back by an Atlanta police officer outside a Wendy's restaurant, during a viewing at Ebenezer Baptist Church, where Martin Luther King Jr. preached.

Protests against police brutality sweep across America

Protests against police brutality sweep across America

The killing of George Floyd, a Minneapolis black man who died after being pinned on the neck by a white police officer's knee, has triggered a wave of protests across the country.

Life in the age of coronavirus

Life in the age of coronavirus

People around the world adapt to a new normal of staying at home, social distancing and masks during the coronavirus pandemic.

Nine years of Syrian war, nine kids who dream of home

Nine years of Syrian war, nine kids who dream of home

Reuters photographer Khalil Ashawi captures portraits of nine refugee children, one born each year of Syria's war, at Atmeh camp for displaced people on the Syrian-Turkish border, where families have been sheltering since 2011 from a conflict that has made half of Syrians homeless.

George Floyd's death sparks worldwide protests

George Floyd's death sparks worldwide protests

People around the world join a wave of demonstrations against racial inequality and police brutality, triggered by the death of George Floyd at the hands of U.S. police.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast