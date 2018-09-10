Djokovic wins U.S. Open
Novak Djokovic of Serbia kisses the U.S. Open trophy after beating Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina in the men's final on day 14 of the 2018 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York, September 9, 2018....more
Novak Djokovic holds the U.S. Open trophy after beating Juan Martin del Potro. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Novak Djokovic celebrates a service break in the 3rd set against Juan Martin del Potro. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Novak Djokovic celebrates match point against Juan Martin. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Novak Djokovic (right) and Juan Martin del Potro stand with their trophies after the men's final. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Novak Djokovic hits to Juan Martin Del Potro. Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports
Juan Martin del Potro hits a return from between his legs to Novak Djokovic. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Fans of Juan Martin del Potro cheer while he is playing Novak Djokovic. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Juan Martin del Potro talks to chair umpire Alison Hughes while playing Novak Djokovic. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Novak Djokovic hits to Juan Martin del Potro. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Juan Martin del Potro hits to Novak Djokovic. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Juan Martin Del Potro serves against Novak Djokovic. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Novak Djokovic celebrates after match point against Juan Martin Del Potro. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Novak Djokovic (left) greets Juan Martin del Potro after the men's final. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Novak Djokovic celebrates with the championship trophy. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
