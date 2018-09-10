Edition:
Djokovic wins U.S. Open

Novak Djokovic of Serbia kisses the U.S. Open trophy after beating Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina in the men's final on day 14 of the 2018 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York, September 9, 2018. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Novak Djokovic holds the U.S. Open trophy after beating Juan Martin del Potro. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Novak Djokovic celebrates a service break in the 3rd set against Juan Martin del Potro. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Novak Djokovic celebrates match point against Juan Martin. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Novak Djokovic (right) and Juan Martin del Potro stand with their trophies after the men's final. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Novak Djokovic hits to Juan Martin Del Potro. Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

Juan Martin del Potro hits a return from between his legs to Novak Djokovic. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Fans of Juan Martin del Potro cheer while he is playing Novak Djokovic. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Juan Martin del Potro talks to chair umpire Alison Hughes while playing Novak Djokovic. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Novak Djokovic hits to Juan Martin del Potro. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Juan Martin del Potro hits to Novak Djokovic. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Juan Martin Del Potro serves against Novak Djokovic. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Novak Djokovic celebrates after match point against Juan Martin Del Potro. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Novak Djokovic (left) greets Juan Martin del Potro after the men's final. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Novak Djokovic celebrates with the championship trophy. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Highlights from the tennis tournament in New York.

Sep 07 2018
Ultra-marathon through the Alps

Ultra-marathon through the Alps

Runners punish themselves on a 106-mile race through the Alps in the 16th Ultra-Trail du Mont-Blanc, regarded as one of the most difficult foot races in the...

Sep 04 2018
Serena style

Serena style

A look at Serena Williams' fashion choices on the tennis courts through the years.

Sep 04 2018
Best of the Asian Games

Best of the Asian Games

Highlights from the 18th Asian Games.

Sep 04 2018

