Pictures | Thu Jun 21, 2018 | 8:33pm EDT

Dog meat festival in China

A man walks with his pet dog as he talks to a vendor who sells dog meat at a market during the local dog meat festival in Yulin, Guangxi Autonomous Region, China. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Thursday, June 21, 2018
Butchered dogs are transported to a vendor's stall at a market during the local dog meat festival in Yulin. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Thursday, June 21, 2018
People eat dog meat at a dog meat restaurant during the local dog meat festival, in Yulin. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Thursday, June 21, 2018
Butchered dogs are seen on sale at a stall inside a meat market during the local dog meat festival in Yulin. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Thursday, June 21, 2018
A woman carries a butchered dog at a market during the local dog meat festival in Yulin. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Wednesday, June 20, 2018
People eat dog meat outside a kindergarten during the local dog meat festival, in Yulin. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Thursday, June 21, 2018
Butchered dogs are seen at a dog meat restaurant ahead of local dog meat festival in Yulin. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Wednesday, June 20, 2018
Butchered dogs displayed for sale at a stall inside a meat market during the local dog meat festival, in Yulin. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Wednesday, June 20, 2018
Customers toast as they watching the World Cup 2018 match, over a dog meat dish at a dog meat market ahead of a local dog meat festival in Yulin. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Wednesday, June 20, 2018
A man cuts dog meat at a dog meat restaurant ahead of local dog meat festival in Yulin. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Wednesday, June 20, 2018
