Dog meat festival in China
A man walks with his pet dog as he talks to a vendor who sells dog meat at a market during the local dog meat festival in Yulin, Guangxi Autonomous Region, China. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Butchered dogs are transported to a vendor's stall at a market during the local dog meat festival in Yulin. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
People eat dog meat at a dog meat restaurant during the local dog meat festival, in Yulin. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Butchered dogs are seen on sale at a stall inside a meat market during the local dog meat festival in Yulin. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A woman carries a butchered dog at a market during the local dog meat festival in Yulin. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
People eat dog meat outside a kindergarten during the local dog meat festival, in Yulin. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Butchered dogs are seen at a dog meat restaurant ahead of local dog meat festival in Yulin. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Butchered dogs displayed for sale at a stall inside a meat market during the local dog meat festival, in Yulin. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Customers toast as they watching the World Cup 2018 match, over a dog meat dish at a dog meat market ahead of a local dog meat festival in Yulin. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A man cuts dog meat at a dog meat restaurant ahead of local dog meat festival in Yulin. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Next Slideshows
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Miniature memories
Hank Cheng, has been creating remarkably realistic model street scenes influenced by his life in an attempt to preserve his memories for the future.
Celebrating Eid
Muslims around the world celebrate the Eid-al-Fitr religious holiday as they mark the end of Islam's holy month of Ramadan.
MORE IN PICTURES
Melania Trump visits border detention center
First lady Melania Trump makes a damage-control visit to a border detention facility in Texas where children are being held.
Argentina 0 - Croatia 3
Argentina takes on Croatia in World Cup action.
Painted faces at World Cup
World Cup fans with painted faces.
World Cup of emotion
Fans get emotional during World Cup action.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
France 1 - Peru 0
France takes on Peru in World Cup action.
Summer solstice at Stonehenge
Revellers watch the sun rise at the Stonehenge monument for summer solstice.
Tent city for immigrant children in Texas
Immigrant children, many of whom have been separated from their parents under a new "zero tolerance" policy by the Trump administration are housed in a tent city next to the Mexican border in Tornillo, Texas.