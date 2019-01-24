Dog sledding in Scotland
A husky is tethered before a training run for this weekend's annual Aviemore Sled Dog Rally, Feshiebridge, Scotland, Britain January 23, 2019. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Huskies pull a rig on a training run for this weekend's annual Aviemore Sled Dog Rally. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Huskies pull a rig on a training run. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
A musher holds a husky after a training run. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
A husky is tethered before a training run. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
A husky is tethered before a training run. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
A musher puts a husky back in a van after a training run. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Huskies sit in a van after a training run. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Huskies are tethered before a training run. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Huskies pull a rig on a training run. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Huskies pull a rig on a training run. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
A husky is tethered before a training run. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
A musher leads a husky to the rig to go on a training run. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Huskies pull a rig on a training run. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
A musher holds a husky after a training run. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
