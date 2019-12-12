Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Dec 12, 2019 | 12:15pm EST

Dogs at polling stations

A dog waits outside a polling station during the general election in London. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson

A dog waits outside a polling station during the general election in London. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, December 12, 2019
A dog waits outside a polling station during the general election in London. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson
Close
1 / 19
A dog is pictured at a polling station in Northumberland. REUTERS/Lee Smith

A dog is pictured at a polling station in Northumberland. REUTERS/Lee Smith

Reuters / Thursday, December 12, 2019
A dog is pictured at a polling station in Northumberland. REUTERS/Lee Smith
Close
2 / 19
Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves a polling station at the Methodist Central Hall, with his dog Dilyn, in London. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves a polling station at the Methodist Central Hall, with his dog Dilyn, in London. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Thursday, December 12, 2019
Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves a polling station at the Methodist Central Hall, with his dog Dilyn, in London. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Close
3 / 19
A dog is pictured at a polling station in Brighton. REUTERS/Paul Childs

A dog is pictured at a polling station in Brighton. REUTERS/Paul Childs

Reuters / Thursday, December 12, 2019
A dog is pictured at a polling station in Brighton. REUTERS/Paul Childs
Close
4 / 19
Mayor of London, Saqid Khan poses with a dog Luna outside a polling station. Saqid Khan/via REUTERS

Mayor of London, Saqid Khan poses with a dog Luna outside a polling station. Saqid Khan/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, December 12, 2019
Mayor of London, Saqid Khan poses with a dog Luna outside a polling station. Saqid Khan/via REUTERS
Close
5 / 19
A dog is pictured at a polling station in Brighton. REUTERS/Paul Childs

A dog is pictured at a polling station in Brighton. REUTERS/Paul Childs

Reuters / Thursday, December 12, 2019
A dog is pictured at a polling station in Brighton. REUTERS/Paul Childs
Close
6 / 19
A dog sits outside a polling station in Hove. Grizelda Cartoons/Twitter @GRIZELDAG/via REUTERS

A dog sits outside a polling station in Hove. Grizelda Cartoons/Twitter @GRIZELDAG/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, December 12, 2019
A dog sits outside a polling station in Hove. Grizelda Cartoons/Twitter @GRIZELDAG/via REUTERS
Close
7 / 19
A dog is pictured outside a polling station in Brighton. REUTERS/Paul Childs

A dog is pictured outside a polling station in Brighton. REUTERS/Paul Childs

Reuters / Thursday, December 12, 2019
A dog is pictured outside a polling station in Brighton. REUTERS/Paul Childs
Close
8 / 19
A dog sits outside a polling station in Walthamstow, London. Richard Gaywood/Twitter @PENLLAWEN/via REUTERS

A dog sits outside a polling station in Walthamstow, London. Richard Gaywood/Twitter @PENLLAWEN/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, December 12, 2019
A dog sits outside a polling station in Walthamstow, London. Richard Gaywood/Twitter @PENLLAWEN/via REUTERS
Close
9 / 19
A dog is pictured next to a sign outside a polling station in London. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

A dog is pictured next to a sign outside a polling station in London. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Thursday, December 12, 2019
A dog is pictured next to a sign outside a polling station in London. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
10 / 19
Dogs are pictured outside a polling station in Brighton. REUTERS/Paul Childs

Dogs are pictured outside a polling station in Brighton. REUTERS/Paul Childs

Reuters / Thursday, December 12, 2019
Dogs are pictured outside a polling station in Brighton. REUTERS/Paul Childs
Close
11 / 19
A man with a dog arrives at a polling station in a container outside The Olympian Boxing Club in Sunderland. REUTERS/Craig Brough

A man with a dog arrives at a polling station in a container outside The Olympian Boxing Club in Sunderland. REUTERS/Craig Brough

Reuters / Thursday, December 12, 2019
A man with a dog arrives at a polling station in a container outside The Olympian Boxing Club in Sunderland. REUTERS/Craig Brough
Close
12 / 19
Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves a polling station at the Methodist Central Hall, with his dog Dilyn, in London. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves a polling station at the Methodist Central Hall, with his dog Dilyn, in London. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Thursday, December 12, 2019
Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves a polling station at the Methodist Central Hall, with his dog Dilyn, in London. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Close
13 / 19
Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds his dog Dilyn as he leaves a polling station, at the Methodist Central Hall in London. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds his dog Dilyn as he leaves a polling station, at the Methodist Central Hall in London. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Thursday, December 12, 2019
Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds his dog Dilyn as he leaves a polling station, at the Methodist Central Hall in London. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
14 / 19
A dog is seen outside a polling station in Glasgow. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A dog is seen outside a polling station in Glasgow. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Thursday, December 12, 2019
A dog is seen outside a polling station in Glasgow. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
15 / 19
A dog is pictured next to a sign at the gate of a polling station in Stamford Hill in London. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

A dog is pictured next to a sign at the gate of a polling station in Stamford Hill in London. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Thursday, December 12, 2019
A dog is pictured next to a sign at the gate of a polling station in Stamford Hill in London. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Close
16 / 19
A dog is pictured at a polling station in Northumberland. REUTERS/Lee Smith

A dog is pictured at a polling station in Northumberland. REUTERS/Lee Smith

Reuters / Thursday, December 12, 2019
A dog is pictured at a polling station in Northumberland. REUTERS/Lee Smith
Close
17 / 19
A dog sits outside a polling station in Surrey. NICK THOMPSON/Twitter @NICKTHOMPSON20/via REUTERS

A dog sits outside a polling station in Surrey. NICK THOMPSON/Twitter @NICKTHOMPSON20/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, December 12, 2019
A dog sits outside a polling station in Surrey. NICK THOMPSON/Twitter @NICKTHOMPSON20/via REUTERS
Close
18 / 19
A child with a dog waits outside a polling station in London. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson

A child with a dog waits outside a polling station in London. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, December 12, 2019
A child with a dog waits outside a polling station in London. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson
Close
19 / 19
View Again
View Next
Pictures of the year: America in 2019

Pictures of the year: America in 2019

Next Slideshows

Pictures of the year: America in 2019

Pictures of the year: America in 2019

Our top news photos from the United States this past year.

11:20am EST
New Zealand mourns after deadly volcano eruption

New Zealand mourns after deadly volcano eruption

The death toll is seen at 16 people and more than 20 are in hospital after a volcano erupted on White Island, where ongoing seismic activity is preventing teams...

9:10am EST
Pictures of the year: U.S. politics

Pictures of the year: U.S. politics

Our top U.S. politics photos from the past year.

Dec 11 2019
On the UK campaign trail

On the UK campaign trail

UK parties drum up support before Britain holds an election on December 12, a political gamble by Prime Minister Boris Johnson who sees it as his best chance to...

Dec 11 2019

MORE IN PICTURES

Pictures of the year: America in 2019

Pictures of the year: America in 2019

Our top news photos from the United States this past year.

New Zealand mourns after deadly volcano eruption

New Zealand mourns after deadly volcano eruption

The death toll is seen at 16 people and more than 20 are in hospital after a volcano erupted on White Island, where ongoing seismic activity is preventing teams from recovering eight people missing and presumed dead.

Pictures of the year: U.S. politics

Pictures of the year: U.S. politics

Our top U.S. politics photos from the past year.

On the UK campaign trail

On the UK campaign trail

UK parties drum up support before Britain holds an election on December 12, a political gamble by Prime Minister Boris Johnson who sees it as his best chance to break the deadlock in parliament over Brexit.

Greta Thunberg named Time's Person of the Year

Greta Thunberg named Time's Person of the Year

A look at the activism of Greta Thunberg, the 16-year-old activist from Sweden who has urged immediate action to address a global climate crisis and was named Time Magazine's Person of the Year for 2019.

Women leaders of the world

Women leaders of the world

A look at the women politicians who currently lead their countries, ranked by shortest to longest tenures.

Pictures of the year 2019

Pictures of the year 2019

Our top news photography from the past year.

Newsmakers of 2019

Newsmakers of 2019

The people who shaped the news this year.

Violence in Chile resurges

Violence in Chile resurges

The unrest, the worst faced by Chile since it emerged from dictatorship in 1990, has left at least 26 dead and caused more than $1.5 billion in business losses, devastating the economy.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast