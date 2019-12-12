Dogs at polling stations
A dog waits outside a polling station during the general election in London. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson
A dog is pictured at a polling station in Northumberland. REUTERS/Lee Smith
Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves a polling station at the Methodist Central Hall, with his dog Dilyn, in London. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
A dog is pictured at a polling station in Brighton. REUTERS/Paul Childs
Mayor of London, Saqid Khan poses with a dog Luna outside a polling station. Saqid Khan/via REUTERS
A dog is pictured at a polling station in Brighton. REUTERS/Paul Childs
A dog sits outside a polling station in Hove. Grizelda Cartoons/Twitter @GRIZELDAG/via REUTERS
A dog is pictured outside a polling station in Brighton. REUTERS/Paul Childs
A dog sits outside a polling station in Walthamstow, London. Richard Gaywood/Twitter @PENLLAWEN/via REUTERS
A dog is pictured next to a sign outside a polling station in London. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Dogs are pictured outside a polling station in Brighton. REUTERS/Paul Childs
A man with a dog arrives at a polling station in a container outside The Olympian Boxing Club in Sunderland. REUTERS/Craig Brough
Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves a polling station at the Methodist Central Hall, with his dog Dilyn, in London. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds his dog Dilyn as he leaves a polling station, at the Methodist Central Hall in London. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A dog is seen outside a polling station in Glasgow. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A dog is pictured next to a sign at the gate of a polling station in Stamford Hill in London. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
A dog is pictured at a polling station in Northumberland. REUTERS/Lee Smith
A dog sits outside a polling station in Surrey. NICK THOMPSON/Twitter @NICKTHOMPSON20/via REUTERS
A child with a dog waits outside a polling station in London. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson
Next Slideshows
New Zealand mourns after deadly volcano eruption
The death toll is seen at 16 people and more than 20 are in hospital after a volcano erupted on White Island, where ongoing seismic activity is preventing teams...
On the UK campaign trail
UK parties drum up support before Britain holds an election on December 12, a political gamble by Prime Minister Boris Johnson who sees it as his best chance to...
MORE IN PICTURES
New Zealand mourns after deadly volcano eruption
The death toll is seen at 16 people and more than 20 are in hospital after a volcano erupted on White Island, where ongoing seismic activity is preventing teams from recovering eight people missing and presumed dead.
On the UK campaign trail
UK parties drum up support before Britain holds an election on December 12, a political gamble by Prime Minister Boris Johnson who sees it as his best chance to break the deadlock in parliament over Brexit.
Greta Thunberg named Time's Person of the Year
A look at the activism of Greta Thunberg, the 16-year-old activist from Sweden who has urged immediate action to address a global climate crisis and was named Time Magazine's Person of the Year for 2019.
Women leaders of the world
A look at the women politicians who currently lead their countries, ranked by shortest to longest tenures.
Pictures of the year 2019
Our top news photography from the past year.
Newsmakers of 2019
The people who shaped the news this year.
Violence in Chile resurges
The unrest, the worst faced by Chile since it emerged from dictatorship in 1990, has left at least 26 dead and caused more than $1.5 billion in business losses, devastating the economy.