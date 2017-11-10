Dogs of the world
A dog jumps into water during the "World Dog Show" in Leipzig, Germany, November 10, 2017. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Competitors pose for a group picture. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
A woman holds her award-winning dog. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
A woman and her dog pose. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
A bag with the face of a dog. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
A dog rests during the show. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
A dog awaits the competition. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
A dog sits in a stroller. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
A dog awaits the competition. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
People visit the "World Dog Show". REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
A dog awaits the competition. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Dogs await the competition. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
People applaud during a competition. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
