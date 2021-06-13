Dogs vie for best in show at Westminster
Decker, an Australian Shepherd, competes during the 8th Annual Masters Agility Championship at the 145th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at Lyndhurst Mansion in Tarrytown, New York, June 11, 2021. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Two Kerry Blue Terrier dogs and their owners gather on the lawn outside the Lyndhurst Mansion after breed judging, June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Attison, winner of Best in Breed for Komondorok dogs, stands with his handler after breed judging, June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Former Major League Baseball star Barry Bonds visits with his Miniature Schnauzer dog Rocky and handler Terrie Houck after Rocky competed, June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Former Major League Baseball star Barry Bonds (C) looks on as his Miniature Schnauzer dog Rocky competes, June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Pug dogs are judged in the ring, June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Verb, a Border Collie, receives a kiss by his handler Perry Dewitt after winning the 8th Annual Masters Agility Championship, June 11, 2021. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Verb, a Border Collie, competes to win the 8th Annual Masters Agility Championship, June 11, 2021. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Maximus, a Neapolitan Mastiff, stands by with his handler after breed judging, June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Lillian Rock (C) of Shelbyville, Kentucky, pats Doberman Pincer dog Kent, before competition during breed judging, June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar
German Shepherd dogs are gathered in the ring during breed judging, June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A handler presents a Chinese Crested dog during breed judging, June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Matthew, a Newfoundland dog, licks his handler Karen Mammano in the benching area before judging, June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Bulldog Magnificent Milo is judged as his handler Lori Mendygral holds him, June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Obie (R) and Gus, two Golden Retrievers, pose for a picture inside of a car, June 11, 2021. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Logan Yankowski of Houston, Texas, poses her Great Dane dog Logan, during judging in the Junior Showmanship Competition, June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A handler presents a Berger Picard dog during judging, June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A handler presents an Afghan Hound dog during breed judging, June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Tali, a Bergamasco dog from Italy, is attended by his handler Becky Pina before judging, June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Lily Claire, a Bichon Frise dog, is groomed in the benching area before judging, June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar
People attend the 8th Annual Masters Agility Championship, June 11, 2021. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Verb a Border Collie competes to win the 8th Annual Masters Agility Championship, June 11, 2021. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A handler runs along with a German Shepherd dog during breed judging, June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Jackie Carswell of Blackshear, Georgia, presents her Irish Wolfhound dog Nazar, the Best of Breed winner during breed judging, June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A Borzoi dog waits with its owner before breed judging, June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Handler Justin Smithey (R) poses with French Bulldog Mathew, the Best in Breed winner from Fredericksburg, Texas, and judge David Kirkland (L) during breed judging, June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A Greyhound stands with his handler while awaiting judging, June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A Bulldog is posed in the ring during judging, June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Boss, a Golden Retriever, plays in his pen before judging, June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Remedy, a Briard dog, stands on a grooming bench in the benching area before judging, June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Verb a Border Collie competes to win the 8th Annual Masters Agility Championship, June 11, 2021. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Judy-Judy, a Chinese Crested dog, gets ready at backstage during the 8th Annual Masters Agility Championship, June 11, 2021. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
