Dogs vie for best in show at Westminster

Decker, an Australian Shepherd, competes during the 8th Annual Masters Agility Championship at the 145th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at Lyndhurst Mansion in Tarrytown, New York, June 11, 2021. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Friday, June 11, 2021
Two Kerry Blue Terrier dogs and their owners gather on the lawn outside the Lyndhurst Mansion after breed judging, June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Sunday, June 13, 2021
Attison, winner of Best in Breed for Komondorok dogs, stands with his handler after breed judging, June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Sunday, June 13, 2021
Former Major League Baseball star Barry Bonds visits with his Miniature Schnauzer dog Rocky and handler Terrie Houck after Rocky competed, June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Sunday, June 13, 2021
Former Major League Baseball star Barry Bonds (C) looks on as his Miniature Schnauzer dog Rocky competes, June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Sunday, June 13, 2021
Pug dogs are judged in the ring, June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Saturday, June 12, 2021
Verb, a Border Collie, receives a kiss by his handler Perry Dewitt after winning the 8th Annual Masters Agility Championship, June 11, 2021. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Friday, June 11, 2021
Verb, a Border Collie, competes to win the 8th Annual Masters Agility Championship, June 11, 2021. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Friday, June 11, 2021
Maximus, a Neapolitan Mastiff, stands by with his handler after breed judging, June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Sunday, June 13, 2021
Lillian Rock (C) of Shelbyville, Kentucky, pats Doberman Pincer dog Kent, before competition during breed judging, June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Sunday, June 13, 2021
German Shepherd dogs are gathered in the ring during breed judging, June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Saturday, June 12, 2021
A handler presents a Chinese Crested dog during breed judging, June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Saturday, June 12, 2021
Matthew, a Newfoundland dog, licks his handler Karen Mammano in the benching area before judging, June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Saturday, June 12, 2021
Bulldog Magnificent Milo is judged as his handler Lori Mendygral holds him, June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Saturday, June 12, 2021
Obie (R) and Gus, two Golden Retrievers, pose for a picture inside of a car, June 11, 2021. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Friday, June 11, 2021
Logan Yankowski of Houston, Texas, poses her Great Dane dog Logan, during judging in the Junior Showmanship Competition, June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Sunday, June 13, 2021
A handler presents a Berger Picard dog during judging, June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Saturday, June 12, 2021
A handler presents an Afghan Hound dog during breed judging, June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Saturday, June 12, 2021
Tali, a Bergamasco dog from Italy, is attended by his handler Becky Pina before judging, June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Saturday, June 12, 2021
Lily Claire, a Bichon Frise dog, is groomed in the benching area before judging, June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Saturday, June 12, 2021
People attend the 8th Annual Masters Agility Championship, June 11, 2021. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Friday, June 11, 2021
Verb a Border Collie competes to win the 8th Annual Masters Agility Championship, June 11, 2021. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Friday, June 11, 2021
A handler runs along with a German Shepherd dog during breed judging, June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Saturday, June 12, 2021
Jackie Carswell of Blackshear, Georgia, presents her Irish Wolfhound dog Nazar, the Best of Breed winner during breed judging, June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Saturday, June 12, 2021
A Borzoi dog waits with its owner before breed judging, June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Saturday, June 12, 2021
Handler Justin Smithey (R) poses with French Bulldog Mathew, the Best in Breed winner from Fredericksburg, Texas, and judge David Kirkland (L) during breed judging, June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Saturday, June 12, 2021
A Greyhound stands with his handler while awaiting judging, June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Saturday, June 12, 2021
A Bulldog is posed in the ring during judging, June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Saturday, June 12, 2021
Boss, a Golden Retriever, plays in his pen before judging, June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Saturday, June 12, 2021
Remedy, a Briard dog, stands on a grooming bench in the benching area before judging, June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Saturday, June 12, 2021
Verb a Border Collie competes to win the 8th Annual Masters Agility Championship, June 11, 2021. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Friday, June 11, 2021
Judy-Judy, a Chinese Crested dog, gets ready at backstage during the 8th Annual Masters Agility Championship, June 11, 2021. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Friday, June 11, 2021
