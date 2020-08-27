Edition:
Dolphins found dead on Mauritius beach near oil spill

A policeman takes a photograph of a carcass of a dolphin that died and was washed up on shore near the site of an oil spill caused by a Japanese ship that struck a coral reef, at the Grand Sable, Mauritius, August 26. The full impact of the spill is still unfolding, but scientists have warned to brace for a major ecological disaster in the area, which could impact Mauritius and its tourism-dependent economy for decades. REUTERS/Beekash Roopun/L'Express Maurice

A policeman takes a photograph of a carcass of a dolphin that died and was washed up on shore near the site of an oil spill caused by a Japanese ship that struck a coral reef, at the Grand Sable, Mauritius, August 26. The full impact of the spill is still unfolding, but scientists have warned to brace for a major ecological disaster in the area, which could impact Mauritius and its tourism-dependent economy for decades.
A carcass of a dolphin that died and was washed up on shore is seen at the Grand Sable, Mauritius, August 26. REUTERS/Beekash Roopun/L'Express Maurice

A carcass of a dolphin that died and was washed up on shore is seen at the Grand Sable, Mauritius, August 26.
Workers load carcasses of dolphins that died and were washed up on shore at the Grand Sable, Mauritius, August 26. REUTERS/Reuben Pillay

Workers load carcasses of dolphins that died and were washed up on shore at the Grand Sable, Mauritius, August 26.
A carcass of a dolphin that died and was washed up on shore is seen at the Grand Sable, Mauritius, August 26. REUTERS/Beekash Roopun/L'Express Maurice

A carcass of a dolphin that died and was washed up on shore is seen at the Grand Sable, Mauritius, August 26.
An unidentified man looks at the carcass of a dolphin that died and was washed up on shore at the Grand Sable, Mauritius, August 26. REUTERS/Beekash Roopun/L'Express

An unidentified man looks at the carcass of a dolphin that died and was washed up on shore at the Grand Sable, Mauritius, August 26.
Workers load carcasses of dolphins that died and were washed up on shore at the Grand Sable, Mauritius, August 26. REUTERS/Reuben Pillay

Workers load carcasses of dolphins that died and were washed up on shore at the Grand Sable, Mauritius, August 26.
A dolphin carcass lies near the water at Grand Sable, Mauritius, August 26. REUTERS

A dolphin carcass lies near the water at Grand Sable, Mauritius, August 26.
A dolphin carcass lies near the water at Grand Sable, Mauritius, August 26. REUTERS &nbsp;

A dolphin carcass lies near the water at Grand Sable, Mauritius, August 26.  
Workers load carcasses of dolphins that died and were washed up on shore at the Grand Sable, Mauritius, August 26,. REUTERS/Beekash Roopun/L'Express Maurice

Workers load carcasses of dolphins that died and were washed up on shore at the Grand Sable, Mauritius, August 26.
Workers load carcasses of dolphins that died and were washed up on shore at the Grand Sable, Mauritius, August 26. REUTERS/Reuben Pillay

Workers load carcasses of dolphins that died and were washed up on shore at the Grand Sable, Mauritius, August 26.
