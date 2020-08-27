Dolphins found dead on Mauritius beach near oil spill
A policeman takes a photograph of a carcass of a dolphin that died and was washed up on shore near the site of an oil spill caused by a Japanese ship that struck a coral reef, at the Grand Sable, Mauritius, August 26. The full impact of the spill is...more
A carcass of a dolphin that died and was washed up on shore is seen at the Grand Sable, Mauritius, August 26. REUTERS/Beekash Roopun/L'Express Maurice
Workers load carcasses of dolphins that died and were washed up on shore at the Grand Sable, Mauritius, August 26. REUTERS/Reuben Pillay
An unidentified man looks at the carcass of a dolphin that died and was washed up on shore at the Grand Sable, Mauritius, August 26. REUTERS/Beekash Roopun/L'Express
Workers load carcasses of dolphins that died and were washed up on shore at the Grand Sable, Mauritius, August 26. REUTERS/Reuben Pillay
A dolphin carcass lies near the water at Grand Sable, Mauritius, August 26. REUTERS
Workers load carcasses of dolphins that died and were washed up on shore at the Grand Sable, Mauritius, August 26,. REUTERS/Beekash Roopun/L'Express Maurice
Workers load carcasses of dolphins that died and were washed up on shore at the Grand Sable, Mauritius, August 26. REUTERS/Reuben Pillay
Hurricane Laura slams Gulf Coast
Hurricane Laura made landfall in southwestern Louisiana as one of the most powerful storms to hit the state,
The worst hurricanes in U.S. history
The most devastating hurricanes to ever make landfall in modern America.
