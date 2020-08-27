Dolphins found dead on Mauritius beach near oil spill

A policeman takes a photograph of a carcass of a dolphin that died and was washed up on shore near the site of an oil spill caused by a Japanese ship that struck a coral reef, at the Grand Sable, Mauritius, August 26. The full impact of the spill is...more

A policeman takes a photograph of a carcass of a dolphin that died and was washed up on shore near the site of an oil spill caused by a Japanese ship that struck a coral reef, at the Grand Sable, Mauritius, August 26. The full impact of the spill is still unfolding, but scientists have warned to brace for a major ecological disaster in the area, which could impact Mauritius and its tourism-dependent economy for decades. REUTERS/Beekash Roopun/L'Express Maurice

Close