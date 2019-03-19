Dominican Republic faces worst drought in decades
A dry sector of the Moncion Dam is seen as the Caribbean nation endures its worst drought in 30 years, in Moncion, Dominican Republic March 16, 2019. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas
Cattle are seen at a ranch in Santiago Rodriguez, March 16. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas
A man collects water from an almost dried stream in Santiago Rodriguez, March 16. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas
Calves are seen in a stable at a ranch in Santiago Rodriguez, March 16. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas
The carcass of a cow is seen at a ranch in Santiago Rodriguez, March 16. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas
Cattle drink water at a ranch in Santiago Rodriguez, March 16. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas
Farmers look at a dead cow in the stables of a ranch in Santiago Rodriguez, March 16. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas
Cattle graze at a ranch as the Caribbean nation endures its worst drought in 30 years, in Santiago Rodriguez, March 16. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas
A cow eats banana leaves in Santiago Rodriguez, March 16. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas
Cattle are herded on a bridge over the Moncion Dam in Moncion, March 16. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas
The carcass of a cow is seen at a ranch in Santiago Rodriguez, March 16. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas
A man feeds wheat straw to cattle at a ranch in Santiago Rodriguez, March 16. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas
Cattle are seen next to an empty water container in Santiago Rodriguez, March 16. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas
The carcass of a cow is seen at a ranch in Santiago Rodriguez, March 16. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas
