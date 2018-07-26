Donald Trump Jr. in divorce court
Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Trump are sworn in during a divorce hearing at the New York State Supreme Courthouse in New York. Alec Tabak/Pool via REUTERS
Donald Trump Jr. attends his divorce hearing from Vanessa Trump. David Handschuh/Pool via REUTERS
Vanessa Trump during her divorce hearing from Donald Trump Jr. David Handschuh/Pool via REUTERS
Donald Trump Jr. during his divorce hearing. Alec Tabak/Pool via REUTERS
Donald Trump Jr., and his wife Vanessa speak following their divorce hearing. David Handschuh/Pool via REUTERS
Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Trump. Alec Tabak/Pool via REUTERS
Donald Trump Jr. and his wife Vanessa arrive at State Supreme Court. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
