Thu Jul 26, 2018

Donald Trump Jr. in divorce court

Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Trump are sworn in during a divorce hearing at the New York State Supreme Courthouse in New York. Alec Tabak/Pool via REUTERS

Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Trump are sworn in during a divorce hearing at the New York State Supreme Courthouse in New York. Alec Tabak/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, July 26, 2018
Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Trump are sworn in during a divorce hearing at the New York State Supreme Courthouse in New York. Alec Tabak/Pool via REUTERS
Donald Trump Jr. attends his divorce hearing from Vanessa Trump. David Handschuh/Pool via REUTERS

Donald Trump Jr. attends his divorce hearing from Vanessa Trump. David Handschuh/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, July 26, 2018
Donald Trump Jr. attends his divorce hearing from Vanessa Trump. David Handschuh/Pool via REUTERS
Vanessa Trump during her divorce hearing from Donald Trump Jr. David Handschuh/Pool via REUTERS

Vanessa Trump during her divorce hearing from Donald Trump Jr. David Handschuh/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, July 26, 2018
Vanessa Trump during her divorce hearing from Donald Trump Jr. David Handschuh/Pool via REUTERS
Donald Trump Jr. during his divorce hearing. Alec Tabak/Pool via REUTERS

Donald Trump Jr. during his divorce hearing. Alec Tabak/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, July 26, 2018
Donald Trump Jr. during his divorce hearing. Alec Tabak/Pool via REUTERS
Donald Trump Jr., and his wife Vanessa speak following their divorce hearing. David Handschuh/Pool via REUTERS

Donald Trump Jr., and his wife Vanessa speak following their divorce hearing. David Handschuh/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, July 26, 2018
Donald Trump Jr., and his wife Vanessa speak following their divorce hearing. David Handschuh/Pool via REUTERS
Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Trump. Alec Tabak/Pool via REUTERS

Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Trump. Alec Tabak/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, July 26, 2018
Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Trump. Alec Tabak/Pool via REUTERS
Donald Trump Jr. and his wife Vanessa arrive at State Supreme Court. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Donald Trump Jr. and his wife Vanessa arrive at State Supreme Court. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Thursday, July 26, 2018
Donald Trump Jr. and his wife Vanessa arrive at State Supreme Court. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Donald Trump Jr. and his wife Vanessa arrive at State Supreme Court. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Donald Trump Jr. and his wife Vanessa arrive at State Supreme Court. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Thursday, July 26, 2018
Donald Trump Jr. and his wife Vanessa arrive at State Supreme Court. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
