Dorian tears through Canada's Atlantic coast
A fishing shed is caught in a river after the departure of Hurricane Dorian in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada September 8, 2019. REUTERS/John Morris
A gas station displays a closed sign after the departure of Hurricane Dorian in Halifax, Nova Scotia, September 8, 2019. REUTERS/John Morris
A crane lays on the road on Robie St after the departure of Hurricane Dorian in Downtown Halifax, Nova Scotia, September 8, 2019. REUTERS/John Morris
A tree lies on the road after Hurricane Dorian slammed into Canada's Atlantic coast on Saturday in Halifax, September 7, 2019. Katelyn Zwicker /via REUTERS
Chairs detached from Tom Chute's dock remain by his fishing shack just above the waterline after the departure of Hurricane Dorian in Halifax, Nova Scotia, September 8, 2019. REUTERS/John Morris
Vehicles arrive in Lawrencetown Beach after the departure of Hurricane Dorian in Halifax, Nova Scotia, September 8, 2019. REUTERS/John Morris
A crane lays against a construction site during the arrival of Hurricane Dorian in Halifax, Nova Scotia, September 7, 2019. REUTERS/John Morris
A lineman puts out a fire on a hydro poll after the departure of Hurricane Dorian in Halifax, Nova Scotia, September 8, 2019. REUTERS/John Morris
A sailboat and a dock are pushed up on the rocks after the departure of Hurricane Dorian in Halifax, Nova Scotia, September 8, 2019. REUTERS/John Morris
A river flows with debris which destroyed a fishing shed after the departure of Hurricane Dorian in Halifax, Nova Scotia, September 8, 2019. REUTERS/John Morris
A roof landed on vehicles during Hurricane Dorian is seen in Halifax, Nova Scotia, September 8, 2019. REUTERS/John Morris
A crane is seen on the road after Hurricane Dorian slammed into Canada's Atlantic coast on Saturday in Halifax, September 8, 2019. Katelyn Zwicker /via REUTERS
A man tries to clear his driveway after the departure of Hurricane Dorian in Halifax, Nova Scotia, September 8, 2019. REUTERS/John Morris
A tree lays on a mini-van after the departure of Hurricane Dorian in Halifax, Nova Scotia, September 8, 2019. REUTERS/John Morris
A tree rests against a house during the arrival of Hurricane Dorian in Halifax, Nova Scotia, September 7, 2019. REUTERS/John Morris
A tree lays along Robie Street in front of an apartment during the arrival of Hurricane Dorian in Halifax, Nova Scotia, September 7, 2019. REUTERS/John Morris
A tree lays on a car on Columbus Street during the arrival of Hurricane Dorian in Halifax, Nova Scotia, September 7, 2019. REUTERS/John Morris
Two RCMP officers walk towards the Peggy's Cove Lighthouse to warn individuals of the dangers during the arrival of Hurricane Dorian in Peggy's Cove, Nova Scotia, September 7, 2019. REUTERS/John Morris
Next Slideshows
Brave pooches hang eight in California surfing contest
More than 70 dogs compete for Top Surf Dog 2019 in Del Mar, California.
Boris Johnson's tumultuous first weeks in office
Since taking over as British prime minister in July, Boris Johnson has lost his majority in parliament, expelled 21 rebels from the Conservative Party as...
Hong Kong children form chains of protest
Hundreds of uniformed school students, many wearing masks, formed human chains in districts across Hong Kong in support of anti-government protesters after...
Clashes erupt after thousands appeal to Trump in Hong Kong
Hong Kong police fired tear gas to disperse protesters in the upmarket Causeway Bay shopping district, after demonstrators had rallied at the U.S. Consulate...
MORE IN PICTURES
Brave pooches hang eight in California surfing contest
More than 70 dogs compete for Top Surf Dog 2019 in Del Mar, California.
Boris Johnson's tumultuous first weeks in office
Since taking over as British prime minister in July, Boris Johnson has lost his majority in parliament, expelled 21 rebels from the Conservative Party as lawmakers attempt to block a no-deal Brexit and seen his own brother quit the government, torn between family loyalty and "the national interest."
Best of TIFF
Highlights from the Toronto International Film Festival.
Hong Kong children form chains of protest
Hundreds of uniformed school students, many wearing masks, formed human chains in districts across Hong Kong in support of anti-government protesters after another weekend of clashes in the Chinese-ruled city.
Clashes erupt after thousands appeal to Trump in Hong Kong
Hong Kong police fired tear gas to disperse protesters in the upmarket Causeway Bay shopping district, after demonstrators had rallied at the U.S. Consulate calling for help in bringing democracy to the Chinese-ruled city.
Hurricane Dorian devastates Bahamas
Hurricane Dorian has killed at least 43 people in the Bahamas, and 70,000 people need immediate humanitarian relief after one of the most powerful Caribbean storms on record devastated the island nation.
On the drag strip in Wisconsin
On the starting line with speed-seeking drivers and spectators at the Great Lakes Dragaway in Union Grove, Wisconsin.
Nadal beats Medvedev in five-set epic to win U.S. Open
Rafa Nadal battled past an inspired Daniil Medvedev 7-5 6-3 5-7 4-6 6-4 in a thrilling final to claim his fourth U.S. Open crown, moving within one Grand Slam title of matching his great rival Roger Federer's all-time record.
Best of the U.S. Open
Highlights from the tennis tournament in New York.