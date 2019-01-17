Double amputee clears mines in Iraq
Hoshyar Ali, who lost both legs in a landmine explosion, walks in a minefield trying to deactivate the devices on the outskirts of the Kurdish town of Halabja, Iraq January 4, 2019. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed
Hoshyar Ali sits next deactivated mines at his home in Halabja. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed
Hoshyar Ali deactivates mines on the outskirts of Halabja. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed
Hoshyar Ali shows a photo from the 1980s, when he was fighting with the Kurdish Peshmerga, on his mobile phone. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed
Hoshyar Ali sits near the place where he lost his legs in a landmine explosion in the Hawar area on the border between Iraq and Iran. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed
Hoshyar Ali refers to the tomb where both his legs are buried. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed
Hoshyar Ali refers to newspapers that have published his story about the loss of his limbs, at his home in Halabja. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed
Hoshyar Ali is seen with others collecting deactivated mines on the outskirts of Halabja. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed
A warning sign is seen at a minefield on the outskirts of Halabja. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed
Hoshyar Ali holds mines while trying to deactivate them. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed
Hoshyar Ali opens the door of his car which has a minefield warning sign mounted on the front. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed
Hoshyar Ali displays deactivated mines at his home. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed
Hoshyar Ali holds his son next to deactivated mines at his home. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed
Bariz, son of Hoshyar Ali, carries a deactivated mine at his home. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed
Hoshyar Ali poses with his family at his home. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed
Hoshyar Ali drinks tea with people at Halabja souk. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed
Next Slideshows
New migrant caravan forms in Central America
Hundreds of migrants from Honduras and El Salvador begin the long trek north, part of a new U.S.-bound caravan that hopes to succeed even as a previous wave of...
Longest government shutdown in U.S. history
A partial U.S. government shutdown over President Donald Trump's demand for $5.7 billion to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border entered its 26th day,...
Massive circle of ice spins in Maine river
A perfectly circular ice floe in Maine's Presumpscot River has attracted international attention.
Detroit Auto Show
Highlights from the 2019 North American International Auto Show.
MORE IN PICTURES
Photos of the week
Our top pictures from the past week.
Furloughed federal workers line up for food
Unpaid federal workers line up for food and meals as the U.S. government shutdown continues.
Men's Fashion Week in Paris
Fall/Winter 2019-2020 collections from Men's Fashion Week in Paris.
Meeting at India's holy rivers
Ash-smeared and dreadlocked Naga sadhus or Hindu holy men are a huge draw at the Kumbh Mela, the world's largest religious festival, where up to 150 million people are expected to bathe at the confluence of three holy rivers: the Ganges, the Yamuna and a mythical third river, the Saraswati.
Horses purified by fire
Revelers ride their horses through smoke and flames to purify their animals during the Luminarias celebration in Spain.
Best of Dakar Rally
The Dakar Rally kicks off in the Peruvian desert.
New migrant caravan forms in Central America
Hundreds of migrants from Honduras and El Salvador begin the long trek north, part of a new U.S.-bound caravan that hopes to succeed even as a previous wave of Central Americans were unable to quickly enter the United States.
Longest government shutdown in U.S. history
A partial U.S. government shutdown over President Donald Trump's demand for $5.7 billion to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border entered its 26th day, making it the longest shutdown in U.S. history.
Massive circle of ice spins in Maine river
A perfectly circular ice floe in Maine's Presumpscot River has attracted international attention.