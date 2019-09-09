Edition:
United States
Mon Sep 9, 2019

'Downton Abbey' movie world premiere

Actors Hugh Bonneville, Elizabeth McGovern, Michelle Dockery, Laura Carmichael and Allen Leech attend the world premiere of "Downton Abbey" in London, September 9, 2019. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Actors Hugh Bonneville, Elizabeth McGovern, Michelle Dockery, Laura Carmichael and Allen Leech attend the world premiere of "Downton Abbey" in London, September 9, 2019.

Reuters
REUTERS/Simon Dawson
Actor Laura Carmichael. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Actor Laura Carmichael.

Reuters
REUTERS/Simon Dawson
Actor Elizabeth McGovern. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Actor Elizabeth McGovern.

Reuters
REUTERS/Simon Dawson
Actor Michelle Dockery. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Actor Michelle Dockery.

Reuters
REUTERS/Simon Dawson
Actors Jim Carter and Imelda Staunton. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Actors Jim Carter and Imelda Staunton.

Reuters
REUTERS/Simon Dawson
Actor Sophie McShera. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Actor Sophie McShera.

Reuters
REUTERS/Simon Dawson
Actor Tuppence Middleton. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Actor Tuppence Middleton.

Reuters
REUTERS/Simon Dawson
Actor Allen Leech. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Actor Allen Leech.

Reuters
REUTERS/Simon Dawson
Actor Kate Phillips. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Actor Kate Phillips.

Reuters
REUTERS/Simon Dawson
Actors Elizabeth McGovern, Michelle Dockery, and Laura Carmichael. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Actors Elizabeth McGovern, Michelle Dockery, and Laura Carmichael.

Reuters
REUTERS/Simon Dawson
Actor Hugh Bonneville. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Actor Hugh Bonneville.

Reuters
REUTERS/Simon Dawson
Actor Raquel Cassidy. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Actor Raquel Cassidy.

Reuters
REUTERS/Simon Dawson
Actor Douglas Reith. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Actor Douglas Reith.

Reuters
REUTERS/Simon Dawson
Actor Michael Fox. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Actor Michael Fox.

Reuters
REUTERS/Simon Dawson
