Dozens arrested after Hong Kong protesters take aim at Chinese traders

Police detain anti-government protesters after an anti-parallel trading protest at Sheung Shui, a border town in Hong Kong, January 5, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, January 05, 2020
A man argues with the riot police after an anti-parallel trading protest at Sheung Shui, a border town in Hong Kong, January 5, 2020. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Sunday, January 05, 2020
Riot police pour water on the face of an anti-government protester who was pepper sprayed while getting detained after an anti-parallel trading protest at Sheung Shui, a border town in Hong Kong, January 5, 2020. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Sunday, January 05, 2020
Police detain an anti-government protester after an anti-parallel trading protest at Sheung Shui, a border town in Hong Kong, January 5, 2020. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Sunday, January 05, 2020
Anti-government protesters march during anti-parallel trading protest at Sheung Shui, a border town in Hong Kong, January 5, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, January 05, 2020
Police detain anti-government protesters after an anti-parallel trading protest at Sheung Shui, a border town in Hong Kong, January 5, 2020. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Sunday, January 05, 2020
A man sits on the street after getting pepper sprayed by the riot police after an anti-parallel trading protest at Sheung Shui, a border town in Hong Kong, January 5, 2020. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Sunday, January 05, 2020
Police detain anti-government protesters after an anti-parallel trading protest at Sheung Shui, a border town in Hong Kong, January 5, 2020. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Sunday, January 05, 2020
Police detain an anti-government protester after an anti-parallel trading protest at Sheung Shui, a border town in Hong Kong, January 5, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, January 05, 2020
Police detain anti-government protesters after an anti-parallel trading protest at Sheung Shui, a border town in Hong Kong, January 5, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, January 05, 2020
Police detain an anti-government protester after an anti-parallel trading protest at Sheung Shui, a border town in Hong Kong, January 5, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, January 05, 2020
An anti-government protester with an U.S. national flag takes part in an anti-parallel trading protest at Sheung Shui, a border town in Hong Kong, January 5, 2020. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Sunday, January 05, 2020
Anti-government protesters march past a row of riot police during anti-parallel trading protest at Sheung Shui, a border town in Hong Kong, January 5, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, January 05, 2020
