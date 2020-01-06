Dozens arrested after Hong Kong protesters take aim at Chinese traders
Police detain anti-government protesters after an anti-parallel trading protest at Sheung Shui, a border town in Hong Kong, January 5, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A man argues with the riot police after an anti-parallel trading protest at Sheung Shui, a border town in Hong Kong, January 5, 2020. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Riot police pour water on the face of an anti-government protester who was pepper sprayed while getting detained after an anti-parallel trading protest at Sheung Shui, a border town in Hong Kong, January 5, 2020. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Police detain an anti-government protester after an anti-parallel trading protest at Sheung Shui, a border town in Hong Kong, January 5, 2020. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Anti-government protesters march during anti-parallel trading protest at Sheung Shui, a border town in Hong Kong, January 5, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Police detain anti-government protesters after an anti-parallel trading protest at Sheung Shui, a border town in Hong Kong, January 5, 2020. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A man sits on the street after getting pepper sprayed by the riot police after an anti-parallel trading protest at Sheung Shui, a border town in Hong Kong, January 5, 2020. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Police detain anti-government protesters after an anti-parallel trading protest at Sheung Shui, a border town in Hong Kong, January 5, 2020. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Police detain an anti-government protester after an anti-parallel trading protest at Sheung Shui, a border town in Hong Kong, January 5, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Police detain anti-government protesters after an anti-parallel trading protest at Sheung Shui, a border town in Hong Kong, January 5, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Police detain an anti-government protester after an anti-parallel trading protest at Sheung Shui, a border town in Hong Kong, January 5, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
An anti-government protester with an U.S. national flag takes part in an anti-parallel trading protest at Sheung Shui, a border town in Hong Kong, January 5, 2020. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Anti-government protesters march past a row of riot police during anti-parallel trading protest at Sheung Shui, a border town in Hong Kong, January 5, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Next Slideshows
Fires rage across Australia
Fires have ravaged more than 19 million acres of land across the country, an area nearly the size of Austria.
Funeral for Iranian commander Soleimani
Iranians mourn Qassem Soleimani, Iran's most prominent military commander, with a funeral procession after he was killed by a U.S. air strike in Baghdad.
MORE IN PICTURES
Harvey Weinstein's rape trial begins
Harvey Weinstein arrives at a Manhattan court for the start of his landmark trial on charges of rape, allegations that helped fuel the #MeToo movement and a reckoning for powerful men accused of sexual misconduct.
Fires rage across Australia
Fires have ravaged more than 19 million acres of land across the country, an area nearly the size of Austria.
Funeral for Iranian commander Soleimani
Iranians mourn Qassem Soleimani, Iran's most prominent military commander, with a funeral procession after he was killed by a U.S. air strike in Baghdad.
Week in sports
A selection of some of our top sports images from the past week.
Inside Iran's Revolutionary Guards
Comprising an estimated 125,000-strong military with army, navy and air units, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps also command the Basij, a religious volunteer paramilitary force, and control Iran's ballistic missile programs. The Guards' overseas Quds forces have fought Iran's proxy wars in the region.
Iranian commander killed in U.S. air strike
Iran threatened to hit back hard after a U.S. air strike in Baghdad killed Qassem Soleimani, commander of Iran's elite Quds Force and architect of its growing military influence in the Middle East.
Key events of the rise and fall of Harvey Weinstein
Film producer Harvey Weinstein faces criminal sexual assault charges before a jury trial in New York state court to begin next week. Here is a timeline of the rise and fall of one of the most powerful Hollywood executives.