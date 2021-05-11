Dozens dead as Israel and Hamas escalate aerial bombardments
Palestinians look on as they stand at the site where a building was destroyed by Israeli air strikes amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in Gaza City May 11, 2021. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Smoke rises from a building after it was destroyed by Israeli air strikes amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in Gaza, May 11. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Israeli firefighters walk by a car with a fallen tree on it after it was hit by a rocket fired from Gaza towards Holon, Israel May 11, 2021. REUTERS/Gidon Markovitz
A large fire is seen near the scene of what officials said was a Gaza rocket attack on an Israeli energy pipeline near Ashkelon, Israel, May 11, 2021. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Palestinian policemen stand at the site where a building was destroyed by Israeli air strikes amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in Gaza City May 11, 2021. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Burnt vehicles are seen at the scene where a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip hit, in Holon, Israel May 11, 2021. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A member of the security forces stands at the scene where a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip hit, in Holon, Israel May 11, 2021. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A burnt bus is seen at the scene where a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip hit, in Holon, Israel May 11, 2021. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
The brother of Palestinian man Ahmed Al-Shenbari, who was killed amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, reacts as mourners carry his body during his funeral in the northern Gaza Strip, May 11. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Cars go up in flames after a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip landed nearby, in Ashkelon, southern Israel, May 11. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Men carry a dead body after a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip hit in Ashkelon, southern Israel, May 11. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Smoke trails are seen as Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts rockets launched from the Gaza Strip, as seen from Ashkelon, southern Israel, May 11. REUTERS/Nir Elias
People run as sirens sound warning of incoming rockets launched from the Gaza Strip, in Ashkelon, southern Israel, May 11. REUTERS/Nir Elias
A Palestinian man gestures as he inspects a damaged building following an Israeli air strike, amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in Gaza City, May 11. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A woman holds her dog as she is evacuated by medics after a rocket was launched from the Gaza Strip, in Ashkelon, southern Israel, May 11. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
The brother of Palestinian boy Hussien Hamad, who was killed amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, cries during his funeral in the northern Gaza Strip, May 11. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Soldiers work at a building damaged by a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip, in Ashdod, southern Israel, May 11. REUTERS/Avi Roccah
A destroyed Hamas security site is seen in the aftermath of Israeli air strikes amid a flare-up of Israel-Palestinian violence, in Gaza City, May 11. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
An Israeli policeman takes cover as sirens sound warning of incoming rockets launched from the Gaza Strip, in Ashkelon, southern Israel, May 11. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Flames and smoke rise during Israeli air strikes amid a flare-up of Israel-Palestinian violence, in the southern Gaza Strip, May 11. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A wounded Palestinian boy is rushed to the hospital following an Israeli air strike on a building, amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in Gaza City, May 11. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts rockets launched from the Gaza Strip, as seen from Ashkelon, southern Israel, May 11. REUTERS/Nir Elias
An aerial view shows the roof of a house which was damaged after it was hit by a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip, in Ashkelon, southern Israel, May 11. REUTERS/Ilan Rosenberg
Palestinians evacuate following an Israeli air strike on a building, amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in Gaza City, May 11. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
People take cover after a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip hit a house in Ashkelon, southern Israel, May 11. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Streaks of light are seen as Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts rockets launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, as seen from Ashkelon, Israel, May 10. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A Palestinian woman carrying a baby evacuates following an Israeli air strike on a building, amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in Gaza City, May 11. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Dust and smoke rise following an Israeli air strike amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in Gaza City, May 11. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Israeli medics evacuate a man injured after a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip hit a residential building in Ashkelon, southern Israel, May 11. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Israeli police work at the scene where a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip hit a shopping complex in Ashkelon, southern Israel, May 11. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A relative of Palestinian boy Hussien Hamad, who was killed amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, mourns during his funeral in the northern Gaza Strip, May 11. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
An Israeli police bomb disposal expert looks out from the window of a residential building that was damaged after it was hit by a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip, in Ashkelon, southern Israel, May 11. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
An Israeli police bomb disposal expert looks out from the window of a residential building that was damaged after it was hit by a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip, in Ashkelon, southern Israel, May 11. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
People are reflected in a puddle of water mixed with blood at the scene where Palestinians were killed amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in the northern Gaza Strip, May 10. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Mourners carry the body of Palestinian man Ahmed Al-Shenbari, who was killed amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, during his funeral in the northern Gaza Strip, May 11. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A view shows the site of an Israeli air strike amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in Gaza City, May 11. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Flames rise following an Israeli air strike amid a flare-up of Israel-Palestinian violence, in the southern Gaza Strip, May 10. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Emergency personnel stands in front of a house hit by a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip in Ashkelon, southern Israel, May 11. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Object are seen in a bedroom in a residential building that was hit by a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip, in Ashkelon, southern Israel, May 11. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Palestinians view the site of an Israeli air strike amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in Gaza City, May 11. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A woman and teen run as a siren sounds warning of an incoming rocket launched from the Gaza Strip, in Ashkelon, southern Israel, May 11. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A Palestinian man looks on as he stands at the site of an Israeli air strike amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in Gaza City, May 11. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Israeli police run near the scene where a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip landed, in Ashkelon, southern Israel, May 11. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Smoke trails are seen as Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts rockets launched from the Gaza Strip, as seen from Ashkelon, southern Israel, May 11. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Israeli firefighters extinguish a car which caught on fire after a rocket was launched from the Gaza Strip, in Ashkelon, southern Israel, May 11. REUTERS/Nir Elias
A view shows the site of an Israeli air strike amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in Gaza City, May 11. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Israeli security personnel take cover as sirens sound warning of incoming rockets launched from the Gaza Strip, in Ashkelon, southern Israel, May 11. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Flames and smoke rise during Israeli air strikes amid a flare-up of Israel-Palestinian violence, in the southern Gaza Strip, May 11. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
