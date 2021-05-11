Edition:
International
Pictures | Tue May 11, 2021 | 6:54pm EDT

Dozens dead as Israel and Hamas escalate aerial bombardments

Palestinians look on as they stand at the site where a building was destroyed by Israeli air strikes amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in Gaza City May 11, 2021. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Palestinians look on as they stand at the site where a building was destroyed by Israeli air strikes amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in Gaza City May 11, 2021. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Tuesday, May 11, 2021
Palestinians look on as they stand at the site where a building was destroyed by Israeli air strikes amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in Gaza City May 11, 2021. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Close
1 / 48
Smoke rises from a building after it was destroyed by Israeli air strikes amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in Gaza, May 11. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Smoke rises from a building after it was destroyed by Israeli air strikes amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in Gaza, May 11. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Tuesday, May 11, 2021
Smoke rises from a building after it was destroyed by Israeli air strikes amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in Gaza, May 11. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Close
2 / 48
Israeli firefighters walk by a car with a fallen tree on it after it was hit by a rocket fired from Gaza towards Holon, Israel May 11, 2021.  REUTERS/Gidon Markovitz

Israeli firefighters walk by a car with a fallen tree on it after it was hit by a rocket fired from Gaza towards Holon, Israel May 11, 2021.  REUTERS/Gidon Markovitz

Reuters / Tuesday, May 11, 2021
Israeli firefighters walk by a car with a fallen tree on it after it was hit by a rocket fired from Gaza towards Holon, Israel May 11, 2021.  REUTERS/Gidon Markovitz
Close
3 / 48
A large fire is seen near the scene of what officials said was a Gaza rocket attack on an Israeli energy pipeline near Ashkelon, Israel, May 11, 2021. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

A large fire is seen near the scene of what officials said was a Gaza rocket attack on an Israeli energy pipeline near Ashkelon, Israel, May 11, 2021. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Tuesday, May 11, 2021
A large fire is seen near the scene of what officials said was a Gaza rocket attack on an Israeli energy pipeline near Ashkelon, Israel, May 11, 2021. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
4 / 48
Palestinian policemen stand at the site where a building was destroyed by Israeli air strikes amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in Gaza City May 11, 2021. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Palestinian policemen stand at the site where a building was destroyed by Israeli air strikes amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in Gaza City May 11, 2021. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Tuesday, May 11, 2021
Palestinian policemen stand at the site where a building was destroyed by Israeli air strikes amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in Gaza City May 11, 2021. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Close
5 / 48
Burnt vehicles are seen at the scene where a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip hit, in Holon, Israel May 11, 2021. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Burnt vehicles are seen at the scene where a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip hit, in Holon, Israel May 11, 2021. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Tuesday, May 11, 2021
Burnt vehicles are seen at the scene where a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip hit, in Holon, Israel May 11, 2021. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
6 / 48
A member of the security forces stands at the scene where a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip hit, in Holon, Israel May 11, 2021. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

A member of the security forces stands at the scene where a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip hit, in Holon, Israel May 11, 2021. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Tuesday, May 11, 2021
A member of the security forces stands at the scene where a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip hit, in Holon, Israel May 11, 2021. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
7 / 48
A burnt bus is seen at the scene where a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip hit, in Holon, Israel May 11, 2021. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

A burnt bus is seen at the scene where a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip hit, in Holon, Israel May 11, 2021. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Tuesday, May 11, 2021
A burnt bus is seen at the scene where a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip hit, in Holon, Israel May 11, 2021. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
8 / 48
The brother of Palestinian man Ahmed Al-Shenbari, who was killed amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, reacts as mourners carry his body during his funeral in the northern Gaza Strip, May 11. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

The brother of Palestinian man Ahmed Al-Shenbari, who was killed amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, reacts as mourners carry his body during his funeral in the northern Gaza Strip, May 11. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Tuesday, May 11, 2021
The brother of Palestinian man Ahmed Al-Shenbari, who was killed amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, reacts as mourners carry his body during his funeral in the northern Gaza Strip, May 11. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
9 / 48
Cars go up in flames after a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip landed nearby, in Ashkelon, southern Israel, May 11. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Cars go up in flames after a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip landed nearby, in Ashkelon, southern Israel, May 11. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Reuters / Tuesday, May 11, 2021
Cars go up in flames after a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip landed nearby, in Ashkelon, southern Israel, May 11. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Close
10 / 48
Men carry a dead body after a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip hit in Ashkelon, southern Israel, May 11. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Men carry a dead body after a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip hit in Ashkelon, southern Israel, May 11. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Tuesday, May 11, 2021
Men carry a dead body after a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip hit in Ashkelon, southern Israel, May 11. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
11 / 48
Smoke trails are seen as Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts rockets launched from the Gaza Strip, as seen from Ashkelon, southern Israel, May 11. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Smoke trails are seen as Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts rockets launched from the Gaza Strip, as seen from Ashkelon, southern Israel, May 11. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Reuters / Tuesday, May 11, 2021
Smoke trails are seen as Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts rockets launched from the Gaza Strip, as seen from Ashkelon, southern Israel, May 11. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Close
12 / 48
People run as sirens sound warning of incoming rockets launched from the Gaza Strip, in Ashkelon, southern Israel, May 11. REUTERS/Nir Elias

People run as sirens sound warning of incoming rockets launched from the Gaza Strip, in Ashkelon, southern Israel, May 11. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Reuters / Tuesday, May 11, 2021
People run as sirens sound warning of incoming rockets launched from the Gaza Strip, in Ashkelon, southern Israel, May 11. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Close
13 / 48
A Palestinian man gestures as he inspects a damaged building following an Israeli air strike, amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in Gaza City, May 11. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian man gestures as he inspects a damaged building following an Israeli air strike, amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in Gaza City, May 11. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Tuesday, May 11, 2021
A Palestinian man gestures as he inspects a damaged building following an Israeli air strike, amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in Gaza City, May 11. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
14 / 48
A woman holds her dog as she is evacuated by medics after a rocket was launched from the Gaza Strip, in Ashkelon, southern Israel, May 11. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

A woman holds her dog as she is evacuated by medics after a rocket was launched from the Gaza Strip, in Ashkelon, southern Israel, May 11. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Tuesday, May 11, 2021
A woman holds her dog as she is evacuated by medics after a rocket was launched from the Gaza Strip, in Ashkelon, southern Israel, May 11. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
15 / 48
The brother of Palestinian boy Hussien Hamad, who was killed amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, cries during his funeral in the northern Gaza Strip, May 11. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

The brother of Palestinian boy Hussien Hamad, who was killed amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, cries during his funeral in the northern Gaza Strip, May 11. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Tuesday, May 11, 2021
The brother of Palestinian boy Hussien Hamad, who was killed amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, cries during his funeral in the northern Gaza Strip, May 11. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
16 / 48
Soldiers work at a building damaged by a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip, in Ashdod, southern Israel, May 11. REUTERS/Avi Roccah

Soldiers work at a building damaged by a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip, in Ashdod, southern Israel, May 11. REUTERS/Avi Roccah

Reuters / Tuesday, May 11, 2021
Soldiers work at a building damaged by a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip, in Ashdod, southern Israel, May 11. REUTERS/Avi Roccah
Close
17 / 48
A destroyed Hamas security site is seen in the aftermath of Israeli air strikes amid a flare-up of Israel-Palestinian violence, in Gaza City, May 11. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

A destroyed Hamas security site is seen in the aftermath of Israeli air strikes amid a flare-up of Israel-Palestinian violence, in Gaza City, May 11. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Tuesday, May 11, 2021
A destroyed Hamas security site is seen in the aftermath of Israeli air strikes amid a flare-up of Israel-Palestinian violence, in Gaza City, May 11. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
18 / 48
An Israeli policeman takes cover as sirens sound warning of incoming rockets launched from the Gaza Strip, in Ashkelon, southern Israel, May 11. REUTERS/Nir Elias

An Israeli policeman takes cover as sirens sound warning of incoming rockets launched from the Gaza Strip, in Ashkelon, southern Israel, May 11. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Reuters / Tuesday, May 11, 2021
An Israeli policeman takes cover as sirens sound warning of incoming rockets launched from the Gaza Strip, in Ashkelon, southern Israel, May 11. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Close
19 / 48
Flames and smoke rise during Israeli air strikes amid a flare-up of Israel-Palestinian violence, in the southern Gaza Strip, May 11. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Flames and smoke rise during Israeli air strikes amid a flare-up of Israel-Palestinian violence, in the southern Gaza Strip, May 11. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Monday, May 10, 2021
Flames and smoke rise during Israeli air strikes amid a flare-up of Israel-Palestinian violence, in the southern Gaza Strip, May 11. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Close
20 / 48
A wounded Palestinian boy is rushed to the hospital following an Israeli air strike on a building, amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in Gaza City, May 11. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A wounded Palestinian boy is rushed to the hospital following an Israeli air strike on a building, amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in Gaza City, May 11. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Tuesday, May 11, 2021
A wounded Palestinian boy is rushed to the hospital following an Israeli air strike on a building, amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in Gaza City, May 11. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
21 / 48
Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts rockets launched from the Gaza Strip, as seen from Ashkelon, southern Israel, May 11. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts rockets launched from the Gaza Strip, as seen from Ashkelon, southern Israel, May 11. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Reuters / Tuesday, May 11, 2021
Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts rockets launched from the Gaza Strip, as seen from Ashkelon, southern Israel, May 11. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Close
22 / 48
An aerial view shows the roof of a house which was damaged after it was hit by a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip, in Ashkelon, southern Israel, May 11. REUTERS/Ilan Rosenberg

An aerial view shows the roof of a house which was damaged after it was hit by a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip, in Ashkelon, southern Israel, May 11. REUTERS/Ilan Rosenberg

Reuters / Tuesday, May 11, 2021
An aerial view shows the roof of a house which was damaged after it was hit by a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip, in Ashkelon, southern Israel, May 11. REUTERS/Ilan Rosenberg
Close
23 / 48
Palestinians evacuate following an Israeli air strike on a building, amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in Gaza City, May 11. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinians evacuate following an Israeli air strike on a building, amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in Gaza City, May 11. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Tuesday, May 11, 2021
Palestinians evacuate following an Israeli air strike on a building, amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in Gaza City, May 11. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
24 / 48
People take cover after a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip hit a house in Ashkelon, southern Israel, May 11. REUTERS/Nir Elias

People take cover after a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip hit a house in Ashkelon, southern Israel, May 11. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Reuters / Tuesday, May 11, 2021
People take cover after a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip hit a house in Ashkelon, southern Israel, May 11. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Close
25 / 48
Streaks of light are seen as Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts rockets launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, as seen from Ashkelon, Israel, May 10. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Streaks of light are seen as Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts rockets launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, as seen from Ashkelon, Israel, May 10. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Monday, May 10, 2021
Streaks of light are seen as Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts rockets launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, as seen from Ashkelon, Israel, May 10. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
26 / 48
A Palestinian woman carrying a baby evacuates following an Israeli air strike on a building, amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in Gaza City, May 11. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian woman carrying a baby evacuates following an Israeli air strike on a building, amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in Gaza City, May 11. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Tuesday, May 11, 2021
A Palestinian woman carrying a baby evacuates following an Israeli air strike on a building, amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in Gaza City, May 11. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
27 / 48
Dust and smoke rise following an Israeli air strike amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in Gaza City, May 11. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Dust and smoke rise following an Israeli air strike amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in Gaza City, May 11. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Tuesday, May 11, 2021
Dust and smoke rise following an Israeli air strike amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in Gaza City, May 11. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
28 / 48
Israeli medics evacuate a man injured after a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip hit a residential building in Ashkelon, southern Israel, May 11. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Israeli medics evacuate a man injured after a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip hit a residential building in Ashkelon, southern Israel, May 11. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Tuesday, May 11, 2021
Israeli medics evacuate a man injured after a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip hit a residential building in Ashkelon, southern Israel, May 11. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
29 / 48
Israeli police work at the scene where a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip hit a shopping complex in Ashkelon, southern Israel, May 11. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Israeli police work at the scene where a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip hit a shopping complex in Ashkelon, southern Israel, May 11. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Tuesday, May 11, 2021
Israeli police work at the scene where a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip hit a shopping complex in Ashkelon, southern Israel, May 11. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
30 / 48
A relative of Palestinian boy Hussien Hamad, who was killed amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, mourns during his funeral in the northern Gaza Strip, May 11. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A relative of Palestinian boy Hussien Hamad, who was killed amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, mourns during his funeral in the northern Gaza Strip, May 11. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Tuesday, May 11, 2021
A relative of Palestinian boy Hussien Hamad, who was killed amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, mourns during his funeral in the northern Gaza Strip, May 11. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
31 / 48
An Israeli police bomb disposal expert looks out from the window of a residential building that was damaged after it was hit by a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip, in Ashkelon, southern Israel, May 11. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

An Israeli police bomb disposal expert looks out from the window of a residential building that was damaged after it was hit by a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip, in Ashkelon, southern Israel, May 11. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Tuesday, May 11, 2021
An Israeli police bomb disposal expert looks out from the window of a residential building that was damaged after it was hit by a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip, in Ashkelon, southern Israel, May 11. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
32 / 48
An Israeli police bomb disposal expert looks out from the window of a residential building that was damaged after it was hit by a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip, in Ashkelon, southern Israel, May 11. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

An Israeli police bomb disposal expert looks out from the window of a residential building that was damaged after it was hit by a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip, in Ashkelon, southern Israel, May 11. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Tuesday, May 11, 2021
An Israeli police bomb disposal expert looks out from the window of a residential building that was damaged after it was hit by a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip, in Ashkelon, southern Israel, May 11. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
33 / 48
People are reflected in a puddle of water mixed with blood at the scene where Palestinians were killed amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in the northern Gaza Strip, May 10. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

People are reflected in a puddle of water mixed with blood at the scene where Palestinians were killed amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in the northern Gaza Strip, May 10. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Monday, May 10, 2021
People are reflected in a puddle of water mixed with blood at the scene where Palestinians were killed amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in the northern Gaza Strip, May 10. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
34 / 48
Mourners carry the body of Palestinian man Ahmed Al-Shenbari, who was killed amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, during his funeral in the northern Gaza Strip, May 11. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Mourners carry the body of Palestinian man Ahmed Al-Shenbari, who was killed amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, during his funeral in the northern Gaza Strip, May 11. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Tuesday, May 11, 2021
Mourners carry the body of Palestinian man Ahmed Al-Shenbari, who was killed amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, during his funeral in the northern Gaza Strip, May 11. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
35 / 48
A view shows the site of an Israeli air strike amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in Gaza City, May 11. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

A view shows the site of an Israeli air strike amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in Gaza City, May 11. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Tuesday, May 11, 2021
A view shows the site of an Israeli air strike amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in Gaza City, May 11. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
36 / 48
Flames rise following an Israeli air strike amid a flare-up of Israel-Palestinian violence, in the southern Gaza Strip, May 10. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Flames rise following an Israeli air strike amid a flare-up of Israel-Palestinian violence, in the southern Gaza Strip, May 10. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Monday, May 10, 2021
Flames rise following an Israeli air strike amid a flare-up of Israel-Palestinian violence, in the southern Gaza Strip, May 10. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Close
37 / 48
Emergency personnel stands in front of a house hit by a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip in Ashkelon, southern Israel, May 11. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Emergency personnel stands in front of a house hit by a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip in Ashkelon, southern Israel, May 11. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Reuters / Tuesday, May 11, 2021
Emergency personnel stands in front of a house hit by a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip in Ashkelon, southern Israel, May 11. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Close
38 / 48
Object are seen in a bedroom in a residential building that was hit by a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip, in Ashkelon, southern Israel, May 11. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Object are seen in a bedroom in a residential building that was hit by a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip, in Ashkelon, southern Israel, May 11. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Tuesday, May 11, 2021
Object are seen in a bedroom in a residential building that was hit by a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip, in Ashkelon, southern Israel, May 11. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
39 / 48
Palestinians view the site of an Israeli air strike amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in Gaza City, May 11. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Palestinians view the site of an Israeli air strike amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in Gaza City, May 11. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Tuesday, May 11, 2021
Palestinians view the site of an Israeli air strike amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in Gaza City, May 11. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
40 / 48
A woman and teen run as a siren sounds warning of an incoming rocket launched from the Gaza Strip, in Ashkelon, southern Israel, May 11. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

A woman and teen run as a siren sounds warning of an incoming rocket launched from the Gaza Strip, in Ashkelon, southern Israel, May 11. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Tuesday, May 11, 2021
A woman and teen run as a siren sounds warning of an incoming rocket launched from the Gaza Strip, in Ashkelon, southern Israel, May 11. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
41 / 48
A Palestinian man looks on as he stands at the site of an Israeli air strike amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in Gaza City, May 11. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

A Palestinian man looks on as he stands at the site of an Israeli air strike amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in Gaza City, May 11. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Tuesday, May 11, 2021
A Palestinian man looks on as he stands at the site of an Israeli air strike amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in Gaza City, May 11. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
42 / 48
Israeli police run near the scene where a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip landed, in Ashkelon, southern Israel, May 11. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Israeli police run near the scene where a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip landed, in Ashkelon, southern Israel, May 11. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Reuters / Tuesday, May 11, 2021
Israeli police run near the scene where a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip landed, in Ashkelon, southern Israel, May 11. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Close
43 / 48
Smoke trails are seen as Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts rockets launched from the Gaza Strip, as seen from Ashkelon, southern Israel, May 11. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Smoke trails are seen as Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts rockets launched from the Gaza Strip, as seen from Ashkelon, southern Israel, May 11. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Reuters / Tuesday, May 11, 2021
Smoke trails are seen as Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts rockets launched from the Gaza Strip, as seen from Ashkelon, southern Israel, May 11. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Close
44 / 48
Israeli firefighters extinguish a car which caught on fire after a rocket was launched from the Gaza Strip, in Ashkelon, southern Israel, May 11. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Israeli firefighters extinguish a car which caught on fire after a rocket was launched from the Gaza Strip, in Ashkelon, southern Israel, May 11. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Reuters / Tuesday, May 11, 2021
Israeli firefighters extinguish a car which caught on fire after a rocket was launched from the Gaza Strip, in Ashkelon, southern Israel, May 11. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Close
45 / 48
A view shows the site of an Israeli air strike amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in Gaza City, May 11. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

A view shows the site of an Israeli air strike amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in Gaza City, May 11. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Tuesday, May 11, 2021
A view shows the site of an Israeli air strike amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in Gaza City, May 11. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
46 / 48
Israeli security personnel take cover as sirens sound warning of incoming rockets launched from the Gaza Strip, in Ashkelon, southern Israel, May 11. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Israeli security personnel take cover as sirens sound warning of incoming rockets launched from the Gaza Strip, in Ashkelon, southern Israel, May 11. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Reuters / Tuesday, May 11, 2021
Israeli security personnel take cover as sirens sound warning of incoming rockets launched from the Gaza Strip, in Ashkelon, southern Israel, May 11. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Close
47 / 48
Flames and smoke rise during Israeli air strikes amid a flare-up of Israel-Palestinian violence, in the southern Gaza Strip, May 11. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Flames and smoke rise during Israeli air strikes amid a flare-up of Israel-Palestinian violence, in the southern Gaza Strip, May 11. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Monday, May 10, 2021
Flames and smoke rise during Israeli air strikes amid a flare-up of Israel-Palestinian violence, in the southern Gaza Strip, May 11. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Close
48 / 48
View Again
View Next
Asylum-seekers wade across Rio Grande into U.S.

Asylum-seekers wade across Rio Grande into U.S.

Next Slideshows

Asylum-seekers wade across Rio Grande into U.S.

Asylum-seekers wade across Rio Grande into U.S.

Migrants in search of asylum in the United States walk across the Rio Grande into Del Rio, perched on the border about 150 miles west of San Antonio, Texas.

3:47pm EDT
Deadly mass shooting at school in Russia

Deadly mass shooting at school in Russia

At least nine people, including seven children, were killed and many more wounded after a lone teenage gunman opened fire in a school in the Russian city of...

3:30pm EDT
India's brutal COVID wave spreads to small towns

India's brutal COVID wave spreads to small towns

India's brutal second wave has reached the small towns and the countryside, ripping through a fragile health system not equipped to deal with such a large...

2:52pm EDT
A Peruvian family's COVID nightmare

A Peruvian family's COVID nightmare

Hellen Nanez has suffered enough tragedy for a lifetime. The 28-year-old mother in Pisco has mourned the death of 13 close relatives since the pandemic struck...

2:30pm EDT

MORE IN PICTURES

Asylum-seekers wade across Rio Grande into U.S.

Asylum-seekers wade across Rio Grande into U.S.

Migrants in search of asylum in the United States walk across the Rio Grande into Del Rio, perched on the border about 150 miles west of San Antonio, Texas.

Deadly mass shooting at school in Russia

Deadly mass shooting at school in Russia

At least nine people, including seven children, were killed and many more wounded after a lone teenage gunman opened fire in a school in the Russian city of Kazan.

India's brutal COVID wave spreads to small towns

India's brutal COVID wave spreads to small towns

India's brutal second wave has reached the small towns and the countryside, ripping through a fragile health system not equipped to deal with such a large public health crisis.

A Peruvian family's COVID nightmare

A Peruvian family's COVID nightmare

Hellen Nanez has suffered enough tragedy for a lifetime. The 28-year-old mother in Pisco has mourned the death of 13 close relatives since the pandemic struck last year: uncles, cousins, a grandfather. Now her dad is fighting for his life.

Indian doctors warn against cow dung as COVID cure

Indian doctors warn against cow dung as COVID cure

Doctors in India are warning against the practice of covering one's body in cow dung and urine in the belief it will ward off COVID-19, saying there is no scientific evidence for its effectiveness and that it risks spreading other diseases.

Nepal overwhelmed by second wave of COVID infections

Nepal overwhelmed by second wave of COVID infections

Nepal struggles with a shortage of oxygen, cylinders and ICU beds as it's hit with a second wave of the coronavirus.

Anti-government protests continue to roil Colombia

Anti-government protests continue to roil Colombia

Demonstrations fueled by outrage at a now-canceled tax plan have expanded to demand action on police violence, a basic income and the withdrawal of a long-debated health reform.

Violence erupts at al-Aqsa mosque as Israel marks Jerusalem Day

Violence erupts at al-Aqsa mosque as Israel marks Jerusalem Day

Palestinian protesters threw rocks and Israeli police fired stun grenades and rubber bullets in clashes outside al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem as Israel marked the anniversary of its capture of parts of the city in the 1967 Arab-Israeli war.

Deadly Israel airstrikes in Gaza after militants fire rockets at Jerusalem

Deadly Israel airstrikes in Gaza after militants fire rockets at Jerusalem

Violent clashes over Jerusalem escalated dramatically with Gaza health officials saying at least 20 people, including nine children, were killed by Israeli air strikes launched after Palestinian militant groups fired rockets close to Jerusalem.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast