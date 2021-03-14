Dozens dead in bloody weekend of demonstrations in Myanmar
(Warning: graphic content) A man uses a slingshot during the security force crack down on anti-coup protesters in Mandalay, Myanmar March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Protesters use fire extinguishers during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
People pull out Shell Ye Win, 24, who was shot during the security force crack down on anti-coup protesters in Mandalay, Myanmar March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Anti-coup demonstrator runs with a tear gas canister that was fired into the crowd in Hpakant, Kachin, Myanmar March 14, 2021 in this still image taken from social media video. Local media reported at least one death during the protest. Myitkyina...more
Protesters use a slingshot during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
A protester walks in a street full of water bags to be used against tear gas, during an anti-coup protest at Hledan junction in Yangon, Myanmar, March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
People take part in an anti-coup night protest at Hledan junction in Yangon, Myanmar, March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
People take part in an anti-coup protest at Hledan junction in Yangon, Myanmar, March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
People take part in an anti-coup night protest at Hledan junction in Yangon, Myanmar, March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
People look at smoke believed to be from a factory fire after Chinese-financed factories were set ablaze in the poor, industrial suburb of Yangon during the security force crack down on anti-coup protesters at Hlaingthaya, Myanmar March 14, 2021....more
Anti-coup demonstrators take cover behind a barricade as they face off with security forces at Hlaing Tharyar Township, Yangon, Myanmar March 14, 2021 in this still image from video obtained by REUTERS
Anti-coup demonstrators take cover with shields under a makeshift tent as they face off with security forces at Hlaing Tharyar Township, Yangon, Myanmar March 14, 2021 in this still image from video obtained by REUTERS
Anti-coup demonstrators take cover using makeshift shields with the word "PEOPLE" painted on them in Hpakant, Kachin, Myanmar March 14, 2021 in this still image taken from social media video. Local media reported at least one death during the...more
A wounded protester receives treatment from a medical staff amid protests against the military coup in Mandalay, Myanmar, March 13, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
A wounded Buddhist monk receives treatment from a medical staff amid protests against the military coup in Mandalay, Myanmar, March 13, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
A wounded protester receives treatment from a medical staff amid protests against the military coup in Mandalay, Myanmar, March 13, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Family members cry near the body of Aung Than, 41, who was killed during a raid by security forces in Thaketa, Yangon, Myanmar March 13, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
People hold candles as they take part in an anti-coup night protest at Hledan junction in Yangon, Myanmar, March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Protesters hold firelight as they join in nationwide night protest against the military coup in Khin Oo, Sagaing region, Myanmar March 13, 2021. Picture taken on March 13, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
People hold candles as they take part in an anti-coup night protest at Hledan junction in Yangon, Myanmar, March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Signs are erected during a protest without demonstrators present in Nyaungdon, Ayeyarwady, Myanmar March 14, 2021 in this image taken from social media. Ayeyarwaddy Karen Youth Seminar via REUTERS
People carry coffin of Ye Swe Oo, 20, who was shot and killed during the crackdown on anti-coup protesters in Mandalay, Myanmar March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
A family member cries near dead body of Htay Win 65, who was shot and killed during the crackdown on anti-coup protesters in Mandalay, Myanmar March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
People attend a funeral of Chit Min Thu, who died in an anti-coup protest in North Dagon Township in Yangon, Myanmar, March 13, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
People carry coffin of Htay Win, 65, who was shot and killed during the security force crack down on anti-coup protesters in Mandalay, Myanmar March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Family members of Aung Than, 41, who was killed during a raid by security forces cry at their home in Thaketa, Yangon, Myanmar March 13, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Flower petals are seen at a spot where Aung Than, 41, was killed during a raid by security forces in Thaketa, Yangon, Myanmar March 13, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
The body of Sithu, 37, who was killed during a raid by security forces is seen at his home in Thaketa, Yangon, Myanmar March 13, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Family members of Sithu, 37, who was killed during a raid by security forces mourn at their home in Thaketa, Yangon, Myanmar March 13, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
