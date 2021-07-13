Dozens dead in fire at Iraqi coronavirus hospital

A man stands next to a hospital bed as he looks at the damage after a fire broke out at al-Hussain coronavirus hospital in Nassiriya, Iraq, July 13. The death toll from a fire that tore through a coronavirus hospital in southern Iraq rose to 66,...more

A man stands next to a hospital bed as he looks at the damage after a fire broke out at al-Hussain coronavirus hospital in Nassiriya, Iraq, July 13. The death toll from a fire that tore through a coronavirus hospital in southern Iraq rose to 66, health officials said on Tuesday, as authorities faced accusations of negligence from grieving relatives and a doctor who works there. REUTERS/Essam al-Sudani

