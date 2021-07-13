Dozens dead in fire at Iraqi coronavirus hospital
A man stands next to a hospital bed as he looks at the damage after a fire broke out at al-Hussain coronavirus hospital in Nassiriya, Iraq, July 13. The death toll from a fire that tore through a coronavirus hospital in southern Iraq rose to 66,...more
People walk past the damaged al-Hussain coronavirus hospital after a fire broke out in Nassiriya, Iraq, July 13. REUTERS/Khalid al-Mousily
People sit near a coffin with a body bag containing the remains of a victim after a fire broke out at al-Hussain coronavirus hospital in Nassiriya, Iraq, July 13. REUTERS/Khalid al-Mousily
People inspect the damage at the site where a fire broke out at al-Hussain coronavirus hospital, in Nassiriya, Iraq, July 13. REUTERS/Essam al-Sudani
Police officers look on near a row of body bags containing the remains of victims after a fire broke out at al-Hussain coronavirus hospital in Nassiriya, Iraq, July 13. REUTERS/Essam al-Sudani
People stand near body bags containing the remains of victims after a fire broke out at al-Hussain coronavirus hospital in Nassiriya, Iraq, July 13. REUTERS/Essam al-Sudani
People gather as they inspect the damage at al-Hussain coronavirus hospital where a fire broke out, in Nassiriya, Iraq, July 13. REUTERS/Khalid al-Mousily
People inspect the damage after a fire broke out at al-Hussain coronavirus hospital in Nassiriya, Iraq, July 13. REUTERS/Essam al-Sudani
Mourners react next to the coffins of victims, who were killed in a fire that broke out at al-Hussain coronavirus hospital in Nassiriya, during a funeral in Najaf, Iraq, July 13. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
People inspect the damage at al-Hussain coronavirus hospital where a fire broke out, in Nassiriya, Iraq, July 13. REUTERS/Khalid al-Mousily
People inspect the damage at al-Hussain coronavirus hospital after it was ravaged in a fire, in Nassiriya, Iraq, July 13. REUTERS/Khalid al-Mousily
A man gestures next to the body of a victim after a fire broke out at al-Hussain coronavirus hospital, in Nassiriya, Iraq, July 13. REUTERS/Essam al-Sudani
Mourners carry the coffin of a victim, who was killed in a fire that broke out at al-Hussain coronavirus hospital in Nassiriya, during a funeral in Najaf, Iraq, July 13. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
A man looks on as he sits amid the damage at al-Hussain coronavirus hospital where a fire broke out, in Nassiriya, Iraq, July 13. REUTERS/Khalid al-Mousily
Mourners react next to the coffins of a victim, who was killed in a fire that broke out at al-Hussain coronavirus hospital in Nassiriya, during a funeral in Najaf, Iraq, July 13. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
People inspect the damage after a fire broke out at al-Hussain coronavirus hospital in Nassiriya, Iraq, July 13. REUTERS/Essam al-Sudani
People sit next to the body of a victim covered in a sheet, after a fire broke out at al-Hussain coronavirus hospital, in Nassiriya, Iraq, July 13. REUTERS/Essam al-Sudani
People stand near body bags containing the remains of victims after a fire broke out at al-Hussain coronavirus hospital in Nassiriya, Iraq, July 13. REUTERS/Essam al-Sudani
A man reacts as people inspect the damage after a fire broke out at al-Hussain coronavirus hospital in Nassiriya, Iraq, July 13. REUTERS/Essam al-Sudani
Mourners ride on a pickup truck loaded with the coffins of victims, who were killed in a fire that broke out at al-Hussain coronavirus hospital in Nassiriya, during a funeral in Najaf, Iraq, July 13. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
A bed and a wheelchair are seen in the aftermath of a fire that broke out at al-Hussain coronavirus hospital in Nassiriya, Iraq, July 13. REUTERS/Khalid al-Mousily
Men carry stretchers with body bags containing the remains of victims after a fire broke out at al-Hussain coronavirus hospital in Nassiriya, Iraq, July 13. REUTERS/Essam al-Sudani
A man inspects the damage at al-Hussain coronavirus hospital after it was ravaged in a fire, in Nassiriya, Iraq, July 13. REUTERS/Khalid al-Mousily
A general view of the damaged al-Hussain coronavirus hospital after a fire broke out in Nassiriya, Iraq, July 13. REUTERS/Khalid al-Mousily
