Tue May 22, 2018

Dozens dead in Pakistan heatwave

Residents sleep on a building pavement, to escape heat and frequent power outage in their residence area Karachi, Pakistan. A heatwave has killed dozens in Pakistan's southern city of Karachi, amid fears the death toll could climb as the high temperatures persist. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Residents sleep on a building pavement, to escape heat and frequent power outage in their residence area Karachi, Pakistan. A heatwave has killed dozens in Pakistan's southern city of Karachi, amid fears the death toll could climb as the high temperatures persist.

Reuters / Tuesday, May 22, 2018
Residents sleep on a building pavement, to escape heat and frequent power outage in their residence area Karachi, Pakistan. A heatwave has killed dozens in Pakistan's southern city of Karachi, amid fears the death toll could climb as the high temperatures persist. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
A boy reacts as he receives a spray of cold water, to avoid the intense heatwave, at a stall, setup by a social welfare organization in Karachi. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

A boy reacts as he receives a spray of cold water, to avoid the intense heatwave, at a stall, setup by a social welfare organization in Karachi.

Reuters / Tuesday, May 22, 2018
A boy reacts as he receives a spray of cold water, to avoid the intense heatwave, at a stall, setup by a social welfare organization in Karachi. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
A mother holds her child, covered with a towel to avoid sunlight, during a heatwave in Karachi. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

A mother holds her child, covered with a towel to avoid sunlight, during a heatwave in Karachi.

Reuters / Monday, May 21, 2018
A mother holds her child, covered with a towel to avoid sunlight, during a heatwave in Karachi. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
A man reacts as he receives a spray of cold water, to avoid the intense heatwave, at a stall, setup by a social welfare organization in Karachi. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

A man reacts as he receives a spray of cold water, to avoid the intense heatwave, at a stall, setup by a social welfare organization in Karachi.

Reuters / Tuesday, May 22, 2018
A man reacts as he receives a spray of cold water, to avoid the intense heatwave, at a stall, setup by a social welfare organization in Karachi. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
A passenger wets his face to cool off, while travelling in a train, during a heatwave in Karachi. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

A passenger wets his face to cool off, while travelling in a train, during a heatwave in Karachi.

Reuters / Monday, May 21, 2018
A passenger wets his face to cool off, while travelling in a train, during a heatwave in Karachi. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Residents cool off from the heatwave, as they are sprayed with water jetting out from a leaking water pipeline in Karachi. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Residents cool off from the heatwave, as they are sprayed with water jetting out from a leaking water pipeline in Karachi.

Reuters / Tuesday, May 22, 2018
Residents cool off from the heatwave, as they are sprayed with water jetting out from a leaking water pipeline in Karachi. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Volunteers stand amid bodies, several of which are people who died due to an intense heatwave, according to Edhi Foundation, at Edhi morgue in Karachi. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Volunteers stand amid bodies, several of which are people who died due to an intense heatwave, according to Edhi Foundation, at Edhi morgue in Karachi.

Reuters / Monday, May 21, 2018
Volunteers stand amid bodies, several of which are people who died due to an intense heatwave, according to Edhi Foundation, at Edhi morgue in Karachi. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
A man cools off with a shower, setup at the premises of the Dr. Ruth K. M. Pfau Civil Hospital, during a heatwave in Karachi. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

A man cools off with a shower, setup at the premises of the Dr. Ruth K. M. Pfau Civil Hospital, during a heatwave in Karachi.

Reuters / Sunday, May 20, 2018
A man cools off with a shower, setup at the premises of the Dr. Ruth K. M. Pfau Civil Hospital, during a heatwave in Karachi. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Men and children cool off from the heatwave, as they are sprayed with water jetting out from a leaking water pipeline in Karachi. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Men and children cool off from the heatwave, as they are sprayed with water jetting out from a leaking water pipeline in Karachi.

Reuters / Tuesday, May 22, 2018
Men and children cool off from the heatwave, as they are sprayed with water jetting out from a leaking water pipeline in Karachi. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Residents sleep on a pavement to escape heat and frequent power outages in their residential area in Karachi. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Residents sleep on a pavement to escape heat and frequent power outages in their residential area in Karachi.

Reuters / Tuesday, May 22, 2018
Residents sleep on a pavement to escape heat and frequent power outages in their residential area in Karachi. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
