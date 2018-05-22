Dozens dead in Pakistan heatwave
Residents sleep on a building pavement, to escape heat and frequent power outage in their residence area Karachi, Pakistan. A heatwave has killed dozens in Pakistan's southern city of Karachi, amid fears the death toll could climb as the high...more
A boy reacts as he receives a spray of cold water, to avoid the intense heatwave, at a stall, setup by a social welfare organization in Karachi. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
A mother holds her child, covered with a towel to avoid sunlight, during a heatwave in Karachi. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
A man reacts as he receives a spray of cold water, to avoid the intense heatwave, at a stall, setup by a social welfare organization in Karachi. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
A passenger wets his face to cool off, while travelling in a train, during a heatwave in Karachi. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Residents cool off from the heatwave, as they are sprayed with water jetting out from a leaking water pipeline in Karachi. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Volunteers stand amid bodies, several of which are people who died due to an intense heatwave, according to Edhi Foundation, at Edhi morgue in Karachi. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
A man cools off with a shower, setup at the premises of the Dr. Ruth K. M. Pfau Civil Hospital, during a heatwave in Karachi. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Men and children cool off from the heatwave, as they are sprayed with water jetting out from a leaking water pipeline in Karachi. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Residents sleep on a pavement to escape heat and frequent power outages in their residential area in Karachi. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
