Dozens die in floods in western Europe
A man and firefighter walk through debris, following heavy rainfalls in Schuld, Germany, July 15. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
A general view of flood-affected area following heavy rainfalls in Schuld, Germany, July 15. REUTERS/Staff
Cars destroyed by flood are pictured on a flood-affected area, following heavy rainfalls in Schuld, Germany, July 15. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
A destroyed road is seen on a flood-affected area following heavy rainfalls in Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler, Germany, July 15. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Firefighters speak with people next to debris brought by the flood following heavy rainfalls in Schuld, Germany, July 15. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
A general view of flood-affected area following heavy rainfalls in Schuld, Germany, July 15. REUTERS/Staff
A destroyed building is seen at a flood-affected area following heavy rainfalls in Schuld, Germany, July 15. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Collapsed houses are seen on a flood-affected area following heavy rainfalls in Schuld, Germany, July 15. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
A general view of a flood-affected area following heavy rainfalls in Schuld, Germany, July 15. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
A man carries a dog next to debris brought by the flood, following heavy rainfalls in Schuld, Germany, July 15. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
A woman wades across floodwater as she goes out shopping following heavy rainfalls in Gross-Vernich, Germany, July 15. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Partially submerged vehicles are pictured on a flood-affected area, following heavy rainfalls in Schuld, Germany, July 15. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
A cat walks next to debris brought by the flood, following heavy rainfalls in Schuld, Germany, July 15. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
A destroyed car is seen next to the Ahr river, following heavy rainfalls in Schuld, Germany, July 15. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Firefighters work at a flood-affected area following heavy rainfalls in Schuld, Germany, July 15. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
A car partly covered with debris from collapsed houses is seen, following heavy rainfalls in Schuld, Germany, July 15. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
A general view of a flood-affected area following heavy rainfalls in Schuld, Germany, July 15. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
A flooded street is seen following heavy rainfalls in Hagen, Germany, July 14. REUTERS/Leon Kuegeler
A vehicle travels on a flood affected road after the Erft river swelled following heavy rainfalls in Erftstadt, near Cologne, Germany, July 15. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
