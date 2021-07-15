Edition:
Dozens die in floods in western Europe

A man and firefighter walk through debris, following heavy rainfalls in Schuld, Germany, July 15. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

A general view of flood-affected area following heavy rainfalls in Schuld, Germany, July 15. REUTERS/Staff

Cars destroyed by flood are pictured on a flood-affected area, following heavy rainfalls in Schuld, Germany, July 15. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

A destroyed road is seen on a flood-affected area following heavy rainfalls in Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler, Germany, July 15. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Firefighters speak with people next to debris brought by the flood following heavy rainfalls in Schuld, Germany, July 15. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

A general view of flood-affected area following heavy rainfalls in Schuld, Germany, July 15. REUTERS/Staff

A destroyed building is seen at a flood-affected area following heavy rainfalls in Schuld, Germany, July 15. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Collapsed houses are seen on a flood-affected area following heavy rainfalls in Schuld, Germany, July 15. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

A general view of a flood-affected area following heavy rainfalls in Schuld, Germany, July 15. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

A man carries a dog next to debris brought by the flood, following heavy rainfalls in Schuld, Germany, July 15. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

A woman wades across floodwater as she goes out shopping following heavy rainfalls in Gross-Vernich, Germany, July 15. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Partially submerged vehicles are pictured on a flood-affected area, following heavy rainfalls in Schuld, Germany, July 15. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

A cat walks next to debris brought by the flood, following heavy rainfalls in Schuld, Germany, July 15. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

A destroyed car is seen next to the Ahr river, following heavy rainfalls in Schuld, Germany, July 15. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Firefighters work at a flood-affected area following heavy rainfalls in Schuld, Germany, July 15. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

A car partly covered with debris from collapsed houses is seen, following heavy rainfalls in Schuld, Germany, July 15. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

A general view of a flood-affected area following heavy rainfalls in Schuld, Germany, July 15. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

A flooded street is seen following heavy rainfalls in Hagen, Germany, July 14.   REUTERS/Leon Kuegeler

A vehicle travels on a flood affected road after the Erft river swelled following heavy rainfalls in Erftstadt, near Cologne, Germany, July 15. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

France celebrates Bastille Day with military parade

France celebrates Bastille Day with military parade

France marks Bastille Day with a military parade in Paris.

Jul 14 2021
Afghan commandos battle Taliban insurgents

Afghanistan's military battle Taliban fighters that are seizing more territory while foreign troops complete their withdrawal after 20 years of inconclusive...

Jul 14 2021
Best of Cannes Film Festival

Highlights from the 74th Cannes Film Festival.

Jul 14 2021
Worst violence in years spreads in South Africa

South Africa struggles to quell days of looting and violence, while some citizens armed themselves to protect their property and businesses from the rampage.

Jul 14 2021

'I shoot for the common man': Danish Siddiqui's finest work

Danish Siddiqui covered war zones and crises from Iraq to Hong Kong to Nepal. He was killed on Friday covering Afghan-Taliban clashes near the Pakistan border. Here is some of the Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer's best work from the past decade.

Dixie fire grows in California

The Dixie fire erupted on Wednesday in Butte County, California near the mountain town of Paradise which was devastated by a 2018 firestorm that was the state's deadliest wildfire disaster.

Style from the Cannes red carpet

Fashion highlights from the 74th Cannes Film Festival.

Photos of the week

Our top news photography from the past week.

Severe drought marks California landscape

Views of the California landscape, dotted with artificial lakes, golf courses, shrinking water reservoirs and vast agricultural fields, amid the state's worst drought since 1977.

Firefighters deal with extreme conditions as Oregon's Bootleg Fire expands

The Bootleg Fire in Oregon expands to over 200,000 acres, with crews making little progress in containing the blaze.

France celebrates Bastille Day with military parade

France marks Bastille Day with a military parade in Paris.

Afghan commandos battle Taliban insurgents

Afghanistan's military battle Taliban fighters that are seizing more territory while foreign troops complete their withdrawal after 20 years of inconclusive conflict.

Best of Cannes Film Festival

Highlights from the 74th Cannes Film Festival.

