Dozens killed as tornadoes rip through southern U.S.
Residents comb through the wreckage of a collapsed house after an Easter Sunday tornado ripped through the Cherry Blossom Drive neighborhood in Monroe, Louisiana. Rescue workers and homeowners across the U.S. South on Monday sifted through what...more
Damaged planes and buildings are seen in the aftermath of a tornado in Monroe, Louisiana, April 12. Courtesy of Peter Tuberville/Social Media via REUTERS
Damaged buildings are seen in the aftermath of a tornado in Monroe, Louisiana, April 12. Picture taken with a drone. MONROE FIRE DEPARTMENT/via REUTERS
Damaged Coca Cola vehicles are seen in the aftermath of a tornado in Monroe, Louisiana, April 12. Courtesy of Peter Tuberville/Social Media via REUTERS
Damaged buildings and vehicles are seen in the aftermath of a tornado in Monroe, Louisiana, April 12. Courtesy of Peter Tuberville/Social Media via REUTERS
Damaged buildings and a truck flipped on its side are seen in the aftermath of a tornado in Monroe, Louisiana, April 12. Courtesy of Peter Tuberville/Social Media via REUTERS
A truck flipped on its side is seen in the aftermath of a tornado in Monroe, Louisiana, April 12. Courtesy of Peter Tuberville/Social Media via REUTERS
Damaged power lines are seen in the aftermath of a tornado in Monroe, Louisiana, April 12. Courtesy of Peter Tuberville/Social Media via REUTERS
Jo and James Neely view the destruction of a tornado that hit the area on Easter Sunday afternoon in Soso, Mississippi, April 12. Cam Bonelli/Hattiesburg American via USA TODAY NETWORK
