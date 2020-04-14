Dozens killed as tornadoes rip through southern U.S.

Residents comb through the wreckage of a collapsed house after an Easter Sunday tornado ripped through the Cherry Blossom Drive neighborhood in Monroe, Louisiana. Rescue workers and homeowners across the U.S. South on Monday sifted through what...more

Residents comb through the wreckage of a collapsed house after an Easter Sunday tornado ripped through the Cherry Blossom Drive neighborhood in Monroe, Louisiana. Rescue workers and homeowners across the U.S. South on Monday sifted through what remained of hundreds of structures destroyed by a series of tornadoes that killed dozens of people. Picture taken April 12. Nicolas Galindo/The News-Star via USA TODAY NETWORK

