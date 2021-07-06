Edition:
International
Pictures | Tue Jul 6, 2021 | 12:06pm EDT

Dozens missing after landslides in Japan

Police officers conduct search and rescue operation at a mudslide site caused by heavy rain at Izusan district in Atami, west of Tokyo, July 4. Kyodo/via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, July 03, 2021
Police officers conduct search and rescue operation around a destroyed car at a mudslide site caused by heavy rain at Izusan district in Atami, west of Tokyo, Japan, July 4. Kyodo/via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, July 03, 2021
Houses and cars damaged by a mudslide following heavy rain are seen at Izusan district in Atami, Japan, July 3. Kyodo/via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, July 03, 2021
An aerial view shows the site of a mudslide caused by heavy rain at Izusan district in Atami, July 3. Kyodo/via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, July 03, 2021
Houses damaged by a mudslide following heavy rain are seen at Izusan district in Atami, July 3. Kyodo/via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, July 03, 2021
Members of Japanese Self-Defence Forces conduct rescue and search operartion at a mudslide site caused by heavy rain at Izusan district in Atami, west of Tokyo, July 5. Kyodo/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, July 04, 2021
A police officer with a search and rescue dog works at the site of a mudslide caused by heavy rain at Izusan district in Atami, July 4. Kyodo/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, July 04, 2021
Police officers conduct search and rescue operation at a mudslide site caused by heavy rain at Izusan district in Atami, west of Tokyo, July 4. Kyodo/via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, July 03, 2021
Houses damaged by a mudslide are seen following heavy rain at Izusan district in Atami, July 3. Kyodo/via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, July 03, 2021
Police officers wearing muddy protective face masks conduct rescue and search operation at the site of a mudslide caused by heavy rain at Izusan district in Atami, July 4. Kyodo/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, July 04, 2021
A screengrab from a local resident shows a mudslide that hit a residential area in Atami , Shizuoka Prefecture, July 3. Kyodo/via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, July 03, 2021
Rescuers conduct rescue and search operation at a mudslide site caused by heavy rain at Izusan district in Atami, west of Tokyo, July 6. Kyodo/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, July 05, 2021
Members of Japanese Self-Defence Forces and firefighters conduct search and rescue operation at a mudslide site caused by heavy rain at Izusan district in Atami, west of Tokyo, July 4. Kyodo/via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, July 03, 2021
An aerial view shows the site of a mudslide caused by heavy rain at Izusan district in Atami, July 4. Kyodo/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, July 04, 2021
Muddy water flows as landslides triggered by torrential rains hit the central city of Atami, Shizuoka Prefecture, July 3. @DATE_NAOTO55 /via REUTERS.

Reuters / Saturday, July 03, 2021
Firefighters conduct search and rescue operation at a mudslide site caused by heavy rain at Izusan district in Atami, west of Tokyo, July 4. Kyodo/via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, July 03, 2021
Police officers conduct a rescue and search operation at the site of a mudslide caused by heavy rain at Izusan district in Atami, July 5. Kyodo/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, July 05, 2021
A general view shows mud and damaged buildings after landslides triggered by torrential rains hit the central city of Atami, Shizuoka Prefecture, July 3. @DATE_NAOTO55.

Reuters / Saturday, July 03, 2021
A general view shows mud and damaged buildings after landslides triggered by torrential rains hit the central city of Atami, Shizuoka Prefecture, July 3. @DATE_NAOTO55 /via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, July 03, 2021
Police officers conduct search and rescue operation at a mudslide site caused by heavy rain at Izusan district in Atami, west of Tokyo, July 4. Kyodo/via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, July 03, 2021
Rescue workers help a resident evacuate from a mudslide site following heavy rain at Izusan district in Atami, July 3. Kyodo/via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, July 03, 2021
A resident looks from a window at houses that have been damaged by a mudslide following heavy rain at Izusan district in Atami, July 3. Kyodo/via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, July 03, 2021
A screengrab from a local resident shows a mudslide that hit a residential area in Atami, Shizuoka Prefecture, July 3. Kyodo/via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, July 03, 2021
