Dozens of 2020 hopefuls aim to break through at Iowa State Fair

2020 Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang eats a turkey leg as he walks around talking to fairgoers at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa, August 9, 2019. Democratic presidential hopefuls mingle with Iowa voters, seeking the momentum needed to catapult their campaigns in the critical state, which will hold the first nominating contest in February 2020. REUTERS/Scott Morgan

Reuters / Friday, August 09, 2019
Joe Biden takes a selfie with a girl at the Iowa State Fair, August 8, 2019. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Thursday, August 08, 2019
Julian Castro and his son Cristian tour the Iowa State Fair, August 9, 2019. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Friday, August 09, 2019
Tulsi Gabbard talks to fairgoer Jeff Shudak, August 9, 2019. REUTERS/Scott Morgan

Reuters / Friday, August 09, 2019
John Delaney grills pork burgers at the Iowa Pork Producers tent, August 9, 2019. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Friday, August 09, 2019
Marianne Williamson walks through the Iowa State Fair, August 9, 2019. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, August 09, 2019
Julian Castro with his wife Erica, their daughter Carina and their son Cristian tour the Iowa State Fair, August 9, 2019. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Friday, August 09, 2019
Students take cover from the sun as they wait for Democratic candidates to speak at the Iowa State Fair, August 9, 2019. REUTERS/Scott Morgan

Reuters / Friday, August 09, 2019
Andrew Yang signs autographs at the Iowa State Fair, August 9, 2019. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, August 09, 2019
Joe Biden interacts with people at the Iowa State Fair, August 8, 2019. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Thursday, August 08, 2019
Marianne Williamson speaks, August 9, 2019. REUTERS/Scott Morgan

Reuters / Friday, August 09, 2019
Julian Castro and his daughter Carina ride a bumper car, August 9, 2019. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Friday, August 09, 2019
Bristen Bayless, 4, holds a signed card from candidate Julian Castro, August 9, 2019. REUTERS/Scott Morgan

Reuters / Friday, August 09, 2019
Andrew Yang arrives at the Iowa State Fair, August 9, 2019. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, August 09, 2019
