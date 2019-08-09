Dozens of 2020 hopefuls aim to break through at Iowa State Fair

2020 Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang eats a turkey leg as he walks around talking to fairgoers at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa, August 9, 2019. Democratic presidential hopefuls mingle with Iowa voters, seeking the momentum...more

2020 Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang eats a turkey leg as he walks around talking to fairgoers at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa, August 9, 2019. Democratic presidential hopefuls mingle with Iowa voters, seeking the momentum needed to catapult their campaigns in the critical state, which will hold the first nominating contest in February 2020. REUTERS/Scott Morgan

Close