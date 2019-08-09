Dozens of 2020 hopefuls aim to break through at Iowa State Fair
2020 Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang eats a turkey leg as he walks around talking to fairgoers at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa, August 9, 2019. Democratic presidential hopefuls mingle with Iowa voters, seeking the momentum...more
Joe Biden takes a selfie with a girl at the Iowa State Fair, August 8, 2019. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Julian Castro and his son Cristian tour the Iowa State Fair, August 9, 2019. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Tulsi Gabbard talks to fairgoer Jeff Shudak, August 9, 2019. REUTERS/Scott Morgan
John Delaney grills pork burgers at the Iowa Pork Producers tent, August 9, 2019. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Marianne Williamson walks through the Iowa State Fair, August 9, 2019. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Julian Castro with his wife Erica, their daughter Carina and their son Cristian tour the Iowa State Fair, August 9, 2019. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Students take cover from the sun as they wait for Democratic candidates to speak at the Iowa State Fair, August 9, 2019. REUTERS/Scott Morgan
Andrew Yang signs autographs at the Iowa State Fair, August 9, 2019. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Joe Biden interacts with people at the Iowa State Fair, August 8, 2019. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Marianne Williamson speaks, August 9, 2019. REUTERS/Scott Morgan
Julian Castro and his daughter Carina ride a bumper car, August 9, 2019. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Bristen Bayless, 4, holds a signed card from candidate Julian Castro, August 9, 2019. REUTERS/Scott Morgan
Andrew Yang arrives at the Iowa State Fair, August 9, 2019. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
