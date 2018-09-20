Dozens of dead elephants discovered in Botswana

Colonel George Bogatsu of Botswana Defence Force (BDF) reacts as he inspects the carcass of an elephant in the Linyanti area, Botswana, September 19, 2018. Botswana was once known as a sanctuary for elephants, home to the world's largest elephant...more

Colonel George Bogatsu of Botswana Defence Force (BDF) reacts as he inspects the carcass of an elephant in the Linyanti area, Botswana, September 19, 2018. Botswana was once known as a sanctuary for elephants, home to the world's largest elephant population. But now, conservationists have discovered 87 of them slaughtered just in the last few months. They were spotted in aerials surveys with their tusks missing. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

