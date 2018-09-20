Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Sep 20, 2018 | 4:40pm EDT

Dozens of dead elephants discovered in Botswana

An aerial photograph shows the carcass of an elephant, after reports that conservationists have discovered 87 of them slaughtered just in the last few months, in the Mababe area, Botswana, September 19, 2018. An alarming number of elephant carcasses have been discovered in aerial surveys across Botswana in what has been described as a "poaching frenzy". REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

An aerial photograph shows the carcass of an elephant, after reports that conservationists have discovered 87 of them slaughtered just in the last few months, in the Mababe area, Botswana, September 19, 2018. An alarming number of elephant carcasses...more

Reuters / Wednesday, September 19, 2018
An aerial photograph shows the carcass of an elephant, after reports that conservationists have discovered 87 of them slaughtered just in the last few months, in the Mababe area, Botswana, September 19, 2018. An alarming number of elephant carcasses have been discovered in aerial surveys across Botswana in what has been described as a "poaching frenzy". REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Close
1 / 14
Colonel George Bogatsu of Botswana Defence Force (BDF) reacts as he inspects the carcass of an elephant in the Linyanti area, Botswana, September 19, 2018. Botswana was once known as a sanctuary for elephants, home to the world's largest elephant population. But now, conservationists have discovered 87 of them slaughtered just in the last few months. They were spotted in aerials surveys with their tusks missing. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Colonel George Bogatsu of Botswana Defence Force (BDF) reacts as he inspects the carcass of an elephant in the Linyanti area, Botswana, September 19, 2018. Botswana was once known as a sanctuary for elephants, home to the world's largest elephant...more

Reuters / Thursday, September 20, 2018
Colonel George Bogatsu of Botswana Defence Force (BDF) reacts as he inspects the carcass of an elephant in the Linyanti area, Botswana, September 19, 2018. Botswana was once known as a sanctuary for elephants, home to the world's largest elephant population. But now, conservationists have discovered 87 of them slaughtered just in the last few months. They were spotted in aerials surveys with their tusks missing. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Close
2 / 14
A herd of elephants is seen grazing at a wildlife area outside Kasane in the northeastern corner of Botswana, September 20, 2018. Elephants Without Borders says it has never seen so many dead elephants in one single areal survey -- counting 48 in one flight alone, the New York Times reported. The NGO says the discovery is indicative of a "poaching frenzy" in the area. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

A herd of elephants is seen grazing at a wildlife area outside Kasane in the northeastern corner of Botswana, September 20, 2018. Elephants Without Borders says it has never seen so many dead elephants in one single areal survey -- counting 48 in one...more

Reuters / Thursday, September 20, 2018
A herd of elephants is seen grazing at a wildlife area outside Kasane in the northeastern corner of Botswana, September 20, 2018. Elephants Without Borders says it has never seen so many dead elephants in one single areal survey -- counting 48 in one flight alone, the New York Times reported. The NGO says the discovery is indicative of a "poaching frenzy" in the area. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Close
3 / 14
The marked carcass of an elephant is seen in the Mababe area, Botswana, September 19, 2018. Botswana's Department of Wildlife and National Parks refuted the report, and said in a September 4 statement that the claims were "false and misleading" and that most of the animals had died of "natural causes". REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

The marked carcass of an elephant is seen in the Mababe area, Botswana, September 19, 2018. Botswana's Department of Wildlife and National Parks refuted the report, and said in a September 4 statement that the claims were "false and misleading" and...more

Reuters / Thursday, September 20, 2018
The marked carcass of an elephant is seen in the Mababe area, Botswana, September 19, 2018. Botswana's Department of Wildlife and National Parks refuted the report, and said in a September 4 statement that the claims were "false and misleading" and that most of the animals had died of "natural causes". REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Close
4 / 14
An anti-poaching unit of Botswana Defence Force (BDF) react as they see the photographer in a wildlife area outside Mababe, Botswana, September 19, 2018. Churchill Collyer, deputy director of operations at the Department of Wildlife and National Parks, said the department had investigated EWB's claims and only found 19 carcasses, some of which had died of natural causes. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

An anti-poaching unit of Botswana Defence Force (BDF) react as they see the photographer in a wildlife area outside Mababe, Botswana, September 19, 2018. Churchill Collyer, deputy director of operations at the Department of Wildlife and National...more

Reuters / Thursday, September 20, 2018
An anti-poaching unit of Botswana Defence Force (BDF) react as they see the photographer in a wildlife area outside Mababe, Botswana, September 19, 2018. Churchill Collyer, deputy director of operations at the Department of Wildlife and National Parks, said the department had investigated EWB's claims and only found 19 carcasses, some of which had died of natural causes. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Close
5 / 14
A member of the military inspects the carcass of an elephant in the Mababe area, Botswana, September 19, 2018. Some of the carcasses had been found without tusks because the government is permitted to remove and keep tusks from elephants which died of natural causes, according to officials. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

A member of the military inspects the carcass of an elephant in the Mababe area, Botswana, September 19, 2018. Some of the carcasses had been found without tusks because the government is permitted to remove and keep tusks from elephants which died...more

Reuters / Wednesday, September 19, 2018
A member of the military inspects the carcass of an elephant in the Mababe area, Botswana, September 19, 2018. Some of the carcasses had been found without tusks because the government is permitted to remove and keep tusks from elephants which died of natural causes, according to officials. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Close
6 / 14
A herd of elephants is seen grazing at a wildlife area outside Kasane in the northeastern corner of Botswana, September 20, 2018. Botswana is home to more than a third of Africa's elephant population, according to the most recent Great Elephant Census. It also notes that between 2010 and 2016, the elephant population decreased by 15 percent. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

A herd of elephants is seen grazing at a wildlife area outside Kasane in the northeastern corner of Botswana, September 20, 2018. Botswana is home to more than a third of Africa's elephant population, according to the most recent Great Elephant...more

Reuters / Thursday, September 20, 2018
A herd of elephants is seen grazing at a wildlife area outside Kasane in the northeastern corner of Botswana, September 20, 2018. Botswana is home to more than a third of Africa's elephant population, according to the most recent Great Elephant Census. It also notes that between 2010 and 2016, the elephant population decreased by 15 percent. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Close
7 / 14
A Botswana military helicopter flies over a herd of elephants in the Mababe area, Botswana, September 19, 2018. The new government, which took power in April, recently demilitarized anti-poaching units without explaining why. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

A Botswana military helicopter flies over a herd of elephants in the Mababe area, Botswana, September 19, 2018. The new government, which took power in April, recently demilitarized anti-poaching units without explaining why. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Wednesday, September 19, 2018
A Botswana military helicopter flies over a herd of elephants in the Mababe area, Botswana, September 19, 2018. The new government, which took power in April, recently demilitarized anti-poaching units without explaining why. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Close
8 / 14
An aerial photograph shows a herd of buffalo at a wildlife area in Botswana, September 20, 2018. Anti-poaching activists say the carcasses are a sign of a major spike in poaching activity, where despite existing sales bans, the money on the black market is enough to lure poachers. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

An aerial photograph shows a herd of buffalo at a wildlife area in Botswana, September 20, 2018. Anti-poaching activists say the carcasses are a sign of a major spike in poaching activity, where despite existing sales bans, the money on the black...more

Reuters / Thursday, September 20, 2018
An aerial photograph shows a herd of buffalo at a wildlife area in Botswana, September 20, 2018. Anti-poaching activists say the carcasses are a sign of a major spike in poaching activity, where despite existing sales bans, the money on the black market is enough to lure poachers. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Close
9 / 14
Colonel George Bogatsu of Botswana Defence Force (BDF) walks after inspecting the carcass of an elephant in the Mababe area, Botswana, September 19, 2018. The survey is ongoing and experts warn the numbers are expected to climb. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Colonel George Bogatsu of Botswana Defence Force (BDF) walks after inspecting the carcass of an elephant in the Mababe area, Botswana, September 19, 2018. The survey is ongoing and experts warn the numbers are expected to climb. REUTERS/Siphiwe...more

Reuters / Thursday, September 20, 2018
Colonel George Bogatsu of Botswana Defence Force (BDF) walks after inspecting the carcass of an elephant in the Mababe area, Botswana, September 19, 2018. The survey is ongoing and experts warn the numbers are expected to climb. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Close
10 / 14
A herd of elephants leaves a drinking spot in the Mababe area, Botswana, September 19, 2018. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

A herd of elephants leaves a drinking spot in the Mababe area, Botswana, September 19, 2018. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Wednesday, September 19, 2018
A herd of elephants leaves a drinking spot in the Mababe area, Botswana, September 19, 2018. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Close
11 / 14
A member of the military walks away after inspecting the carcass of an elephant in the Mababe area, Botswana, September 19, 2018. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

A member of the military walks away after inspecting the carcass of an elephant in the Mababe area, Botswana, September 19, 2018. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Wednesday, September 19, 2018
A member of the military walks away after inspecting the carcass of an elephant in the Mababe area, Botswana, September 19, 2018. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Close
12 / 14
Members of Botswana Defence Force (BDF) are seen at Kasane airport, Botswana, September 19, 2018. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Members of Botswana Defence Force (BDF) are seen at Kasane airport, Botswana, September 19, 2018. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Thursday, September 20, 2018
Members of Botswana Defence Force (BDF) are seen at Kasane airport, Botswana, September 19, 2018. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Close
13 / 14
Members of Botswana Defence Force (BDF) look on ahead of taking off in a military aircraft in Maun, Botswana, September 20, 2018. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Members of Botswana Defence Force (BDF) look on ahead of taking off in a military aircraft in Maun, Botswana, September 20, 2018. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Thursday, September 20, 2018
Members of Botswana Defence Force (BDF) look on ahead of taking off in a military aircraft in Maun, Botswana, September 20, 2018. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Close
14 / 14
View Again
View Next
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Next Slideshows

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

2:30pm EDT
South Korean president visits North Korea

South Korean president visits North Korea

South Korea's President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un meet for a third summit in Pyongyang.

1:35pm EDT
Rising waters in Carolinas after Florence

Rising waters in Carolinas after Florence

Rising flood waters threaten communities across the Carolinas in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence.

11:30am EDT
Flashback: Hurricane Maria devastates Puerto Rico

Flashback: Hurricane Maria devastates Puerto Rico

A look back at Hurricane Maria, which struck Puerto Rico on September 20, 2017, killed an estimated 3,000 people in the U.S. territory and knocked out power to...

Sep 19 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

South Korean president visits North Korea

South Korean president visits North Korea

South Korea's President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un meet for a third summit in Pyongyang.

Frenchman shares home with 400 reptiles

Frenchman shares home with 400 reptiles

Over two decades, reptile enthusiast Philippe Gillet has amassed a collection of more than 400 phobia-inducing animals, including rattlesnakes, tarantulas and lizards in his home.

Rising waters in Carolinas after Florence

Rising waters in Carolinas after Florence

Rising flood waters threaten communities across the Carolinas in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence.

Flashback: Hurricane Maria devastates Puerto Rico

Flashback: Hurricane Maria devastates Puerto Rico

A look back at Hurricane Maria, which struck Puerto Rico on September 20, 2017, killed an estimated 3,000 people in the U.S. territory and knocked out power to all 3.4 million residents.

Trump visits hurricane-stricken North Carolina

Trump visits hurricane-stricken North Carolina

President Donald Trump promised strong federal support as he visited flood-soaked North Carolina in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence.

Puerto Rico one year after Hurricane Maria

Puerto Rico one year after Hurricane Maria

A year after Hurricane Maria killed almost 3,000 people, about 45,000 homes still have blue roofs, as tarps installed by FEMA are called.

Aerial icebergs

Aerial icebergs

Aerial views of icebergs in a fjord near the town of Tasiilaq, Greenland.

Florence from above

Florence from above

Aerials views of the flooding in North Carolina.

View More

Pictures

Podcast