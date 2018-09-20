Dozens of dead elephants discovered in Botswana
An aerial photograph shows the carcass of an elephant, after reports that conservationists have discovered 87 of them slaughtered just in the last few months, in the Mababe area, Botswana, September 19, 2018. An alarming number of elephant carcasses...more
Colonel George Bogatsu of Botswana Defence Force (BDF) reacts as he inspects the carcass of an elephant in the Linyanti area, Botswana, September 19, 2018. Botswana was once known as a sanctuary for elephants, home to the world's largest elephant...more
A herd of elephants is seen grazing at a wildlife area outside Kasane in the northeastern corner of Botswana, September 20, 2018. Elephants Without Borders says it has never seen so many dead elephants in one single areal survey -- counting 48 in one...more
The marked carcass of an elephant is seen in the Mababe area, Botswana, September 19, 2018. Botswana's Department of Wildlife and National Parks refuted the report, and said in a September 4 statement that the claims were "false and misleading" and...more
An anti-poaching unit of Botswana Defence Force (BDF) react as they see the photographer in a wildlife area outside Mababe, Botswana, September 19, 2018. Churchill Collyer, deputy director of operations at the Department of Wildlife and National...more
A member of the military inspects the carcass of an elephant in the Mababe area, Botswana, September 19, 2018. Some of the carcasses had been found without tusks because the government is permitted to remove and keep tusks from elephants which died...more
A herd of elephants is seen grazing at a wildlife area outside Kasane in the northeastern corner of Botswana, September 20, 2018. Botswana is home to more than a third of Africa's elephant population, according to the most recent Great Elephant...more
A Botswana military helicopter flies over a herd of elephants in the Mababe area, Botswana, September 19, 2018. The new government, which took power in April, recently demilitarized anti-poaching units without explaining why. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
An aerial photograph shows a herd of buffalo at a wildlife area in Botswana, September 20, 2018. Anti-poaching activists say the carcasses are a sign of a major spike in poaching activity, where despite existing sales bans, the money on the black...more
Colonel George Bogatsu of Botswana Defence Force (BDF) walks after inspecting the carcass of an elephant in the Mababe area, Botswana, September 19, 2018. The survey is ongoing and experts warn the numbers are expected to climb. REUTERS/Siphiwe...more
A herd of elephants leaves a drinking spot in the Mababe area, Botswana, September 19, 2018. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A member of the military walks away after inspecting the carcass of an elephant in the Mababe area, Botswana, September 19, 2018. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Members of Botswana Defence Force (BDF) are seen at Kasane airport, Botswana, September 19, 2018. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Members of Botswana Defence Force (BDF) look on ahead of taking off in a military aircraft in Maun, Botswana, September 20, 2018. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
