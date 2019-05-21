Dozens of goats released into New York park to fight invasive plants
One of 24 goats released into New York's Riverside Park as "summer interns" to roam a fenced, sloped, two-acre area feasts on invasive plant species as part of the Riverside Park Conservancy's "GOaTHAM" initiative in Manhattan, New York City, May 21,...more
A group of 24 goats are released into New York's Riverside Park. REUTERS/Mike Segar
School Children meet one of a group of 24 goats before being released into New York's Riverside Park. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Part of a group of 24 goats released into New York's Riverside Park. REUTERS/Mike Segar
One of 24 goats is released into New York's Riverside Park. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A group of 24 goats are released into New York's Riverside Park. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Dan Garodnick, CEO of the Riverside Park Conservancy stands with a goat before 24 goats were released into New York's Riverside Park. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A group of 24 goats are released into New York's Riverside Park. REUTERS/Mike Segar
People look on as a group of 24 goats are released into New York's Riverside Park. REUTERS/Mike Segar
School children cheer as a group of 24 goats are released into New York's Riverside Park. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A group of 24 goats are released into New York's Riverside Park. REUTERS/Mike Segar
One of 24 goats released into New York's Riverside Park. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A group of 24 goats are released into New York's Riverside Park. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Next Slideshows
Celebrating Buddha's birthday
Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.
Bells, whistles and steam herald U.S. Transcontinental Railroad's 150th birthday
Thousands of people witnessed the re-enactment of a ceremony in Utah's high desert that marked the completion of the first railroad to span the North American...
Journalists in the line of fire
Highlighting the work of journalists in hostile environments to mark World Press Freedom Day.
MORE IN PICTURES
Abortion rights activists rally against new state bans
Protesters across the country rally against laws passed recently by Republican state legislatures that amount to the tightest restrictions on abortion seen in the United States in decades.
Best of Cannes
Highlights from the 72nd Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
On the frontlines of Tripoli
The latest flare-up of violence in Libya, where Muammar Gaddafi was toppled in 2011, began a month ago when eastern Libyan commander Khalifa Haftar's forces advanced to the outskirts of Tripoli.
Migrants released from overcrowded U.S. border facility
Border officials are releasing migrants at bus stations to help ease the strain on crowded facilities at the U.S.-Mexico border.
Notable deaths in 2019
Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.
U.S. forces deployed amid Iran tensions
The U.S. military deployed a carrier strike group, bombers and Patriot missiles to the Middle East earlier this month in response to what Washington said were troubling indications of possible preparations for an attack by Iran.
Tornadoes tear through Oklahoma
U.S. southern plains states face more tornadoes, hail and heavy rain after at least 19 twisters tore through parts of Texas and Oklahoma.
International World Beard and Moustache Championships
Highlights from the International World Beard and Moustache Championships