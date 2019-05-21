Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue May 21, 2019 | 3:55pm EDT

Dozens of goats released into New York park to fight invasive plants

One of 24 goats released into New York's Riverside Park as "summer interns" to roam a fenced, sloped, two-acre area feasts on invasive plant species as part of the Riverside Park Conservancy's "GOaTHAM" initiative in Manhattan, New York City, May 21, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Segar

One of 24 goats released into New York's Riverside Park as "summer interns" to roam a fenced, sloped, two-acre area feasts on invasive plant species as part of the Riverside Park Conservancy's "GOaTHAM" initiative in Manhattan, New York City, May 21,...more

Reuters / Tuesday, May 21, 2019
One of 24 goats released into New York's Riverside Park as "summer interns" to roam a fenced, sloped, two-acre area feasts on invasive plant species as part of the Riverside Park Conservancy's "GOaTHAM" initiative in Manhattan, New York City, May 21, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
1 / 13
A group of 24 goats are released into New York's Riverside Park. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A group of 24 goats are released into New York's Riverside Park. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, May 21, 2019
A group of 24 goats are released into New York's Riverside Park. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
2 / 13
School Children meet one of a group of 24 goats before being released into New York's Riverside Park. REUTERS/Mike Segar

School Children meet one of a group of 24 goats before being released into New York's Riverside Park. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, May 21, 2019
School Children meet one of a group of 24 goats before being released into New York's Riverside Park. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
3 / 13
Part of a group of 24 goats released into New York's Riverside Park. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Part of a group of 24 goats released into New York's Riverside Park. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, May 21, 2019
Part of a group of 24 goats released into New York's Riverside Park. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
4 / 13
One of 24 goats is released into New York's Riverside Park. REUTERS/Mike Segar

One of 24 goats is released into New York's Riverside Park. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, May 21, 2019
One of 24 goats is released into New York's Riverside Park. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
5 / 13
A group of 24 goats are released into New York's Riverside Park. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A group of 24 goats are released into New York's Riverside Park. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, May 21, 2019
A group of 24 goats are released into New York's Riverside Park. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
6 / 13
Dan Garodnick, CEO of the Riverside Park Conservancy stands with a goat before 24 goats were released into New York's Riverside Park. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Dan Garodnick, CEO of the Riverside Park Conservancy stands with a goat before 24 goats were released into New York's Riverside Park. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, May 21, 2019
Dan Garodnick, CEO of the Riverside Park Conservancy stands with a goat before 24 goats were released into New York's Riverside Park. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
7 / 13
A group of 24 goats are released into New York's Riverside Park. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A group of 24 goats are released into New York's Riverside Park. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, May 21, 2019
A group of 24 goats are released into New York's Riverside Park. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
8 / 13
People look on as a group of 24 goats are released into New York's Riverside Park. REUTERS/Mike Segar

People look on as a group of 24 goats are released into New York's Riverside Park. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, May 21, 2019
People look on as a group of 24 goats are released into New York's Riverside Park. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
9 / 13
School children cheer as a group of 24 goats are released into New York's Riverside Park. REUTERS/Mike Segar

School children cheer as a group of 24 goats are released into New York's Riverside Park. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, May 21, 2019
School children cheer as a group of 24 goats are released into New York's Riverside Park. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
10 / 13
A group of 24 goats are released into New York's Riverside Park. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A group of 24 goats are released into New York's Riverside Park. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, May 21, 2019
A group of 24 goats are released into New York's Riverside Park. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
11 / 13
One of 24 goats released into New York's Riverside Park. REUTERS/Mike Segar

One of 24 goats released into New York's Riverside Park. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, May 21, 2019
One of 24 goats released into New York's Riverside Park. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
12 / 13
A group of 24 goats are released into New York's Riverside Park. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A group of 24 goats are released into New York's Riverside Park. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, May 21, 2019
A group of 24 goats are released into New York's Riverside Park. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
13 / 13
View Again
View Next
Chelsea Flower Show

Chelsea Flower Show

Next Slideshows

Chelsea Flower Show

Chelsea Flower Show

Scenes from the annual Chelsea Flower Show in London.

May 20 2019
Celebrating Buddha's birthday

Celebrating Buddha's birthday

Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.

May 20 2019
Bells, whistles and steam herald U.S. Transcontinental Railroad's 150th birthday

Bells, whistles and steam herald U.S. Transcontinental Railroad's 150th birthday

Thousands of people witnessed the re-enactment of a ceremony in Utah's high desert that marked the completion of the first railroad to span the North American...

May 10 2019
Journalists in the line of fire

Journalists in the line of fire

Highlighting the work of journalists in hostile environments to mark World Press Freedom Day.

May 03 2019

MORE IN PICTURES

Abortion rights activists rally against new state bans

Abortion rights activists rally against new state bans

Protesters across the country rally against laws passed recently by Republican state legislatures that amount to the tightest restrictions on abortion seen in the United States in decades.

Best of Cannes

Best of Cannes

Highlights from the 72nd Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

On the frontlines of Tripoli

On the frontlines of Tripoli

The latest flare-up of violence in Libya, where Muammar Gaddafi was toppled in 2011, began a month ago when eastern Libyan commander Khalifa Haftar's forces advanced to the outskirts of Tripoli.

Migrants released from overcrowded U.S. border facility

Migrants released from overcrowded U.S. border facility

Border officials are releasing migrants at bus stations to help ease the strain on crowded facilities at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Notable deaths in 2019

Notable deaths in 2019

Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.

U.S. forces deployed amid Iran tensions

U.S. forces deployed amid Iran tensions

The U.S. military deployed a carrier strike group, bombers and Patriot missiles to the Middle East earlier this month in response to what Washington said were troubling indications of possible preparations for an attack by Iran.

Tornadoes tear through Oklahoma

Tornadoes tear through Oklahoma

U.S. southern plains states face more tornadoes, hail and heavy rain after at least 19 twisters tore through parts of Texas and Oklahoma.

International World Beard and Moustache Championships

International World Beard and Moustache Championships

Highlights from the International World Beard and Moustache Championships

Chelsea Flower Show

Chelsea Flower Show

Scenes from the annual Chelsea Flower Show in London.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast