Pictures | Wed Nov 14, 2018 | 2:45pm EST

Dr. Bee Sting

The sting of a honey bee held by Haj Omar Abulhassan, a health practitioner, is seen during a treatment session of a patient suffering from neck problems in the treatment room of his home in Cairo, Egypt, November 10, 2018. After reading about the benefits of bees in the Koran, Abulhassan, 30, decided five years ago to raise the insects and use the venom in alternative therapy. He believes bee stings can relieve pain and cure illnesses such as rheumatism. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Tuesday, November 13, 2018
1 / 15
Haj Omar Abulhassan, a health practitioner, shows a beehive used in the process of treatment for a variety of ailments on the roof of his home in Cairo. On his rooftop, Abulhassan raises thousands of bees -- not for the honey, but their venom. "These are not the only benefits," said Abulhassan, who has no medical background. "It helps with having a better mood." REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Tuesday, November 13, 2018
2 / 15
A patient who suffers from nerve problems receives bee-sting therapy by Haj Omar Abulhassan at the treatment room of his home in Cairo. He now treats about five people a month. In a typical session, he'll use six bees to sting his patient in different parts of the body. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Tuesday, November 13, 2018
3 / 15
Haj Omar Abulhassan allows one of his bees to sting a patient suffering from rheumatoid arthritis. Mohamed Abdelfattah, 29, a regular patient, said the therapy improves his mood and makes him feel healthy. "I constantly receive treatment using bees to increase my immunity and body strength," said Abdelfattah. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Tuesday, November 13, 2018
4 / 15
An Egyptian patient, who suffers from nerve problems in his back and neck, receives bee-sting therapy by Haj Omar Abulhassan. The benefits of bee-sting therapy have not been scientifically proven, said Mahmoud Abdullatif, an experienced beekeeper and member of the Arab Federation of Beekeepers. "This needs studies and scientific equipment and research so that we can understand what the bee venom contains and how we can benefit," he said. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Tuesday, November 13, 2018
5 / 15
Children look at a plastic bag filled with bees used in the process of bee-sting therapy. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Tuesday, November 13, 2018
6 / 15
Haj Omar Abulhassan allows one of his bees to sting a patient on the roof of his home. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Tuesday, November 13, 2018
7 / 15
Haj Omar Abulhassan reacts after a bee stung his ear on the roof of his home in Cairo. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Tuesday, November 13, 2018
8 / 15
Haj Omar Abulhassan uses smoke to calm the bees on the roof of his home in Cairo. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Tuesday, November 13, 2018
9 / 15
Haj Omar Abulhassan reacts with a plastic bag filled with bees. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Tuesday, November 13, 2018
10 / 15
Haj Omar Abulhassan allows one of his bees to sting a patient suffering from arm problems. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Tuesday, November 13, 2018
11 / 15
Haj Omar Abulhassan allows one of his bees to sting a patient suffering from leg problems. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Tuesday, November 13, 2018
12 / 15
A girl patient holds one of the bees as she receives bee-sting treatment. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Tuesday, November 13, 2018
13 / 15
A girl patient reacts after receiving bee-sting therapy. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Tuesday, November 13, 2018
14 / 15
A general view of the street where the house of Haj Omar Abulhassan is situated in Cairo. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Tuesday, November 13, 2018
15 / 15
