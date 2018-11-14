Dr. Bee Sting
The sting of a honey bee held by Haj Omar Abulhassan, a health practitioner, is seen during a treatment session of a patient suffering from neck problems in the treatment room of his home in Cairo, Egypt, November 10, 2018. After reading about the...more
Haj Omar Abulhassan, a health practitioner, shows a beehive used in the process of treatment for a variety of ailments on the roof of his home in Cairo. On his rooftop, Abulhassan raises thousands of bees -- not for the honey, but their venom. "These...more
A patient who suffers from nerve problems receives bee-sting therapy by Haj Omar Abulhassan at the treatment room of his home in Cairo. He now treats about five people a month. In a typical session, he'll use six bees to sting his patient in...more
Haj Omar Abulhassan allows one of his bees to sting a patient suffering from rheumatoid arthritis. Mohamed Abdelfattah, 29, a regular patient, said the therapy improves his mood and makes him feel healthy. "I constantly receive treatment using bees...more
An Egyptian patient, who suffers from nerve problems in his back and neck, receives bee-sting therapy by Haj Omar Abulhassan. The benefits of bee-sting therapy have not been scientifically proven, said Mahmoud Abdullatif, an experienced beekeeper and...more
Children look at a plastic bag filled with bees used in the process of bee-sting therapy. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Haj Omar Abulhassan allows one of his bees to sting a patient on the roof of his home. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Haj Omar Abulhassan reacts after a bee stung his ear on the roof of his home in Cairo. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Haj Omar Abulhassan uses smoke to calm the bees on the roof of his home in Cairo. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Haj Omar Abulhassan reacts with a plastic bag filled with bees. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Haj Omar Abulhassan allows one of his bees to sting a patient suffering from arm problems. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Haj Omar Abulhassan allows one of his bees to sting a patient suffering from leg problems. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A girl patient holds one of the bees as she receives bee-sting treatment. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A girl patient reacts after receiving bee-sting therapy. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A general view of the street where the house of Haj Omar Abulhassan is situated in Cairo. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
