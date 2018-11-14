Dr. Bee Sting

An Egyptian patient, who suffers from nerve problems in his back and neck, receives bee-sting therapy by Haj Omar Abulhassan. The benefits of bee-sting therapy have not been scientifically proven, said Mahmoud Abdullatif, an experienced beekeeper and...more

An Egyptian patient, who suffers from nerve problems in his back and neck, receives bee-sting therapy by Haj Omar Abulhassan. The benefits of bee-sting therapy have not been scientifically proven, said Mahmoud Abdullatif, an experienced beekeeper and member of the Arab Federation of Beekeepers. "This needs studies and scientific equipment and research so that we can understand what the bee venom contains and how we can benefit," he said. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

