Drag kid of Brooklyn
LGBTQ activist Desmond Napoles, 11, poses for a portrait in New York, March 7, 2019. Desmond is Amazing and he wants you to be too. Napoles made his drag debut at the age of 7 on the U.S. reality show, "RuPaul's Drag Race" and since then he has...more
Desmond Napoles is pushed by his mother Wendy on a swing in Brooklyn, New York. "A drag kid is exactly what it sounds like, a kid who does drag. I came up with the idea because I felt like drag queen was too adult," explained...more
Desmond Napoles poses for a portrait in New York. "I wanted to have more of a - better term - for not just like drag queen. So, me and my mom, we thought of something and then we came up with drag kid," he added. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Desmond Napoles rides on a swing with his mother Wendy in Brooklyn, New York. Napoles said he was born gay and describes himself as a regular kid, but once he dresses up he becomes "amazing." REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Desmond Napoles walks along the water in Brooklyn. The New York native has a strong and mostly positive and supportive social media following, however the family has had to deal with unfounded reports of child abuse and negative commenters. "My mom...more
Desmond Napoles poses for a portrait in New York. The pint-sized drag star will release the single "We Are All Amazing" later in 2019 which includes the lyrics, "I am amazing, you are amazing, we are amazing strike a pose, 1,2,3." REUTERS/Lucas...more
Desmond Napoles is pushed by his mother Wendy on a swing in Brooklyn. Napoles is also writing a children's book "to teach young children how to have self-confidence and express themselves." REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Desmond Napoles poses for a portrait in New York. "Being an inspiration is amazing because, you know, I inspire kids to be themselves and do them. And it's really important to me for kids to be who they are because I think you should always be...more
Desmond Napoles walks with his mother Wendy in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Desmond Napoles poses for a portrait in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Next Slideshows
Disabled animals find refuge at Freedom Farm
"Freedom Farm" serves as a refuge for mostly disabled animals in Moshav Olesh, Israel.
Crufts Dog Show
Dogs from around the world compete in Britain's famed Crufts Dog Show.
Flour fight
The streets of the small Greek town of Galaxidi disappear under clouds of colored flour in the annual tradition called the Flour War.
Transgender beauty queens
Competing for the crown of the Miss International Queen 2019 beauty pageant in Thailand.
MORE IN PICTURES
Children pulled from Nigeria building collapse
A four-story building containing a primary school, shops and homes collapses in Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Families mourn Ethiopian Airlines crash victims
Some relatives made the painful trip to the crash scene where 157 people from 35 nations were killed after take-off from Addis Ababa.
In the Dalai Lama's homeland
Scenes from the Tibetan plateau in Qinghai province, six decades after the Dalai Lama fled into exile.
Desperate Venezuelans search for water
As Venezuela's worst blackout on record drags on, residents are seeking potable water in places they would not have imagined: sewage pipes, underground water mains and open streams.
Duchess of style
Fashion from Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex.
Battle for Islamic State's last enclave
U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces launch a final assault to capture Islamic State's last enclave in eastern Syria.
Disabled animals find refuge at Freedom Farm
"Freedom Farm" serves as a refuge for mostly disabled animals in Moshav Olesh, Israel.
Celebrity mugshots
Our collection of celebrity booking photos.