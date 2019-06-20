Drag queens wrap world's longest feather boa around Times Square
A Drag Queen helps to set a Guinness World Record for the longest feather boa at 1.2 miles, along 42 St, in Times Square in New York, June 20, 2019. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Drag Queens help to set a Guinness World Record for the longest feather boa at 1.2 miles, along 42 St, in Times Square in New York, June 20. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Drag Queens help to set a Guinness World Record for the longest feather boa at 1.2 miles, along 42 St, in Times Square in New York, June 20. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A Drag Queen helps to set a Guinness World Record for the longest feather boa at 1.2 miles, along 42 St, in Times Square in New York, June 20. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A Drag Queen helps to set a Guinness World Record for the longest feather boa at 1.2 miles, along 42 St, in Times Square in New York, June 20. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Drag Queens set a Guinness World Record for the longest feather boa at 1.2 miles, along 42 St, in Times Square in New York, June 20. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Drag Queen Shangela speaks, before an event to set a Guinness World Record for the longest feather boa at 1.2 miles, along 42 St, in Times Square in New York, June 20. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A worker for Guinness World Record measures the longest feather boa at 1.2 miles, along 42 St, in Times Square in New York, June 20. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A Drag Queen helps to set a Guinness World Record for the longest feather boa at 1.2 miles, along 42 St, in Times Square in New York, June 20. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Drag Queens set a Guinness World Record for the longest feathered boa at 1.2 miles, along 42 St, in Times Square in New York, June 20. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A worker for Guinness World Record measures the longest feather boa at 1.2 miles, along 42 St, in Times Square in New York, June 20. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Drag Queens set a Guinness World Record for the longest feather boa at 1.2 miles, along 42 St, in Times Square in New York, June 20. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Drag Queens celebrate after setting a Guinness World Record for the longest feather boa at 1.2 miles, along 42 St, in Times Square in New York, June 20. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Drag Queens set a Guinness World Record for the longest feathered boa at 1.2 miles, along 42 St, in Times Square in New York, June 20. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Next Slideshows
Where do the most refugees come from?
Last year, almost 70.8 million people around the world were forcibly displaced as a result of conflict, violence, persecution or human rights violations. On...
Which countries take in the most refugees?
Developing countries shoulder a disproportionate amount of responsibility for hosting refugees, according to the UNHCR. On World Refugee Day, a look at which...
Venezuelan migrants cross into Peru as border tightens
Thousands of Venezuelans cross into Peru despite a crackdown on migrants without passports or visas meant to stem the flood of immigration from their...
MORE IN PICTURES
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Women's World Cup: Day 14
Highlights from June 20 at the Women's World Cup in France.
Where do the most refugees come from?
Last year, almost 70.8 million people around the world were forcibly displaced as a result of conflict, violence, persecution or human rights violations. On World Refugee Day, a look at where they come from.
Which countries take in the most refugees?
Developing countries shoulder a disproportionate amount of responsibility for hosting refugees, according to the UNHCR. On World Refugee Day, a look at which countries take in the most refugees.
Venezuelan migrants cross into Peru as border tightens
Thousands of Venezuelans cross into Peru despite a crackdown on migrants without passports or visas meant to stem the flood of immigration from their crisis-stricken nation, as many lacking those documents filed asylum requests instead.
Paris Air Show
Highlights from the 53rd Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport.
Women's World Cup: Day 13
Highlights from June 19 at the Women's World Cup in France.
Exhausted polar bear wanders into Siberian city
A starving polar bear has strayed from its natural Arctic habitat and wandered, visibly exhausted and seemingly ill, into the major Russian industrial city of Norilsk in northern Siberia.