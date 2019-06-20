Edition:
Thu Jun 20, 2019

Drag queens wrap world's longest feather boa around Times Square

A Drag Queen helps to set a Guinness World Record for the longest feather boa at 1.2 miles, along 42 St, in Times Square in New York, June 20, 2019. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Drag Queens help to set a Guinness World Record for the longest feather boa at 1.2 miles, along 42 St, in Times Square in New York, June 20. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Drag Queens help to set a Guinness World Record for the longest feather boa at 1.2 miles, along 42 St, in Times Square in New York, June 20. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

A Drag Queen helps to set a Guinness World Record for the longest feather boa at 1.2 miles, along 42 St, in Times Square in New York, June 20. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

A Drag Queen helps to set a Guinness World Record for the longest feather boa at 1.2 miles, along 42 St, in Times Square in New York, June 20. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Drag Queens set a Guinness World Record for the longest feather boa at 1.2 miles, along 42 St, in Times Square in New York, June 20. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Drag Queen Shangela speaks, before an event to set a Guinness World Record for the longest feather boa at 1.2 miles, along 42 St, in Times Square in New York, June 20. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

A worker for Guinness World Record measures the longest feather boa at 1.2 miles, along 42 St, in Times Square in New York, June 20. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

A Drag Queen helps to set a Guinness World Record for the longest feather boa at 1.2 miles, along 42 St, in Times Square in New York, June 20. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Drag Queens set a Guinness World Record for the longest feathered boa at 1.2 miles, along 42 St, in Times Square in New York, June 20. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

A worker for Guinness World Record measures the longest feather boa at 1.2 miles, along 42 St, in Times Square in New York, June 20. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Drag Queens set a Guinness World Record for the longest feather boa at 1.2 miles, along 42 St, in Times Square in New York, June 20. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Drag Queens celebrate after setting a Guinness World Record for the longest feather boa at 1.2 miles, along 42 St, in Times Square in New York, June 20. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Drag Queens set a Guinness World Record for the longest feathered boa at 1.2 miles, along 42 St, in Times Square in New York, June 20. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

