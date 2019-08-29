Drag shows and hipster parties in Jerusalem's underground nightlife
Israelis chat as they play music during an impromptu rave held underneath a bridge in Jerusalem. Jerusalem, ancient sacred city and heart of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, takes on a wholly different tone around midnight. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
People party at the Mazkeka, a non-profit center that promotes contemporary artists in interdisciplinary fields of art. Long after visitors have made their daytime pilgrimages to Muslim, Jewish and Christian places of worship, a handful of...more
A man smokes as he sits at the bar in a basement, known as Strauss, that is occasionally used as a venue for underground parties. The drag shows, hipster parties and hardcore punk bands in west Jerusalem seem a world apart from nearby Jewish...more
People watch Spanish artist Richard Mangosta perform at a basement, known as Strauss, that is occasionally used as a venue for underground parties. Compared with the many venues in Israel's more affluent, free-wheeling commercial hub Tel Aviv,...more
A man plays with a dog as a party takes place in a nearby basement, known as Strauss, that is occasionally used as a venue for underground parties. Israel claims all of Jerusalem, including the eastern part captured in the 1967 Middle East war, as...more
An artist tattoos a man as others wander about at a venue showcasing various artworks and art performances as part of a recent project by Jerusalem's art collective, Taltalistim. "Jerusalem is a pretty extreme place, politically and religiously,"...more
An Israeli man looks on as he sits at a bar called "Beit." Young liberals in the city sometimes feel they are on a mission to provide a haven of sanity - or craziness - open to people of all faiths, genders and nationalities, who just want to have...more
Israelis enjoy the cold weather during an impromptu rave held underneath a bridge as sleet falls late at night. Many of the city's 900,000 residents are poor and jobless, particularly Palestinians and Israeli ultra-Orthodox Jewish...more
An Israeli performer, who goes by the stage name Dima X R, performs during a late night show at a bar called Besarabia. Not only is Jerusalem central to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, there is also friction between ultra-Orthodox residents and a...more
The Taltalistim collective's most recent project was to take over a deserted cinema complex, fitted with old car seats, in Jerusalem's industrial area, turning it into a colorful venue for musicians and artists to put on shows and party into the...more
"We try to provide people with the chance to enjoy total freedom," said Baharav, as a naked man and woman wrapped in cling film slithered along the floor to ambient sounds played by a DJ in a performance art show at the complex. "Freedom is not...more
Members of Israeli duo Rimojeki perform at The Factory, an abandoned building used by artists cooperative "Empty House" as a public art venue. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Israeli rapper, known as Algo Won, looks on during a party at the Mazkeka, a non-profit center that promotes contemporary artists in interdisciplinary fields of art. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
People sit at the entrance to a basement venue known as Strauss. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Men chat during a night out during a party held by art collective Taltalistim. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A woman watches a performance at "The Factory", an abandoned building used by artists cooperative "Empty House" as a public art venue. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A man speaks to the crowd before a performance begins during a late night show where various artists were hosted at Besarabia bar. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
People listen to music in a basement venue known as Strauss. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
People listen to music before a performance begins in a basement venue known as Strauss. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Israeli musical producers known as Yogi and Balu plays music during an late night event where various artists were hosted at Besarabia bar. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
