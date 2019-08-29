Edition:
Drag shows and hipster parties in Jerusalem's underground nightlife

Israelis chat as they play music during an impromptu rave held underneath a bridge in Jerusalem. Jerusalem, ancient sacred city and heart of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, takes on a wholly different tone around midnight. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Israelis chat as they play music during an impromptu rave held underneath a bridge in Jerusalem. Jerusalem, ancient sacred city and heart of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, takes on a wholly different tone around midnight.

Reuters / Wednesday, August 28, 2019
Israelis chat as they play music during an impromptu rave held underneath a bridge in Jerusalem.
People party at the Mazkeka, a non-profit center that promotes contemporary artists in interdisciplinary fields of art. Long after visitors have made their daytime pilgrimages to Muslim, Jewish and Christian places of worship, a handful of trend-setting clubs, bars and impromptu art galleries come alive. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

People party at the Mazkeka, a non-profit center that promotes contemporary artists in interdisciplinary fields of art. Long after visitors have made their daytime pilgrimages to Muslim, Jewish and Christian places of worship, a handful of trend-setting clubs, bars and impromptu art galleries come alive.
A man smokes as he sits at the bar in a basement, known as Strauss, that is occasionally used as a venue for underground parties. The drag shows, hipster parties and hardcore punk bands in west Jerusalem seem a world apart from nearby Jewish ultra-Orthodox areas or the Palestinian neighborhoods in the city's eastern sector. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

A man smokes as he sits at the bar in a basement, known as Strauss, that is occasionally used as a venue for underground parties. The drag shows, hipster parties and hardcore punk bands in west Jerusalem seem a world apart from nearby Jewish ultra-Orthodox areas or the Palestinian neighborhoods in the city's eastern sector.
People watch Spanish artist Richard Mangosta perform at a basement, known as Strauss, that is occasionally used as a venue for underground parties. Compared with the many venues in Israel's more affluent, free-wheeling commercial hub Tel Aviv, Jerusalem's party scene is tiny. But fans say their city - where religious, ethnic and political divisions run deep - has spawned a cutting-edge subculture. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

People watch Spanish artist Richard Mangosta perform at a basement, known as Strauss, that is occasionally used as a venue for underground parties. Compared with the many venues in Israel's more affluent, free-wheeling commercial hub Tel Aviv, Jerusalem's party scene is tiny. But fans say their city - where religious, ethnic and political divisions run deep - has spawned a cutting-edge subculture.
A man plays with a dog as a party takes place in a nearby basement, known as Strauss, that is occasionally used as a venue for underground parties. Israel claims all of Jerusalem, including the eastern part captured in the 1967 Middle East war, as its capital. Palestinians want East Jerusalem to be the capital of a state they seek to establish in the occupied West Bank and Gaza. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

A man plays with a dog as a party takes place in a nearby basement, known as Strauss, that is occasionally used as a venue for underground parties. Israel claims all of Jerusalem, including the eastern part captured in the 1967 Middle East war, as its capital. Palestinians want East Jerusalem to be the capital of a state they seek to establish in the occupied West Bank and Gaza.
An artist tattoos a man as others wander about at a venue showcasing various artworks and art performances as part of a recent project by Jerusalem's art collective, Taltalistim. "Jerusalem is a pretty extreme place, politically and religiously," said Yaakov Baharav, 35, a member of the city's Taltalistim art collective, which stages parties and art events in abandoned spaces around the city. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

An artist tattoos a man as others wander about at a venue showcasing various artworks and art performances as part of a recent project by Jerusalem's art collective, Taltalistim. "Jerusalem is a pretty extreme place, politically and religiously," said Yaakov Baharav, 35, a member of the city's Taltalistim art collective, which stages parties and art events in abandoned spaces around the city.
An Israeli man looks on as he sits at a bar called "Beit." Young liberals in the city sometimes feel they are on a mission to provide a haven of sanity - or craziness - open to people of all faiths, genders and nationalities, who just want to have fun and break loose from Jerusalem's harsh realities. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

An Israeli man looks on as he sits at a bar called "Beit." Young liberals in the city sometimes feel they are on a mission to provide a haven of sanity - or craziness - open to people of all faiths, genders and nationalities, who just want to have fun and break loose from Jerusalem's harsh realities.
Israelis enjoy the cold weather during an impromptu rave held underneath a bridge as sleet falls late at night. Many of the city's 900,000 residents are poor and jobless, particularly Palestinians and Israeli ultra-Orthodox Jewish communities. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Israelis enjoy the cold weather during an impromptu rave held underneath a bridge as sleet falls late at night. Many of the city's 900,000 residents are poor and jobless, particularly Palestinians and Israeli ultra-Orthodox Jewish communities.
An Israeli performer, who goes by the stage name Dima X R, performs during a late night show at a bar called Besarabia. Not only is Jerusalem central to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, there is also friction between ultra-Orthodox residents and a dwindling Jewish secular community that often feels stifled by religious strictures. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

An Israeli performer, who goes by the stage name Dima X R, performs during a late night show at a bar called Besarabia. Not only is Jerusalem central to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, there is also friction between ultra-Orthodox residents and a dwindling Jewish secular community that often feels stifled by religious strictures.
The Taltalistim collective's most recent project was to take over a deserted cinema complex, fitted with old car seats, in Jerusalem's industrial area, turning it into a colorful venue for musicians and artists to put on shows and party into the early hours. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

The Taltalistim collective's most recent project was to take over a deserted cinema complex, fitted with old car seats, in Jerusalem's industrial area, turning it into a colorful venue for musicians and artists to put on shows and party into the early hours.
"We try to provide people with the chance to enjoy total freedom," said Baharav, as a naked man and woman wrapped in cling film slithered along the floor to ambient sounds played by a DJ in a performance art show at the complex. "Freedom is not something you can take for granted in Jerusalem," he said. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

"We try to provide people with the chance to enjoy total freedom," said Baharav, as a naked man and woman wrapped in cling film slithered along the floor to ambient sounds played by a DJ in a performance art show at the complex. "Freedom is not something you can take for granted in Jerusalem," he said.
Members of Israeli duo Rimojeki perform at The Factory, an abandoned building used by artists cooperative "Empty House" as a public art venue. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Members of Israeli duo Rimojeki perform at The Factory, an abandoned building used by artists cooperative "Empty House" as a public art venue.
Israeli rapper, known as Algo Won, looks on during a party at the Mazkeka, a non-profit center that promotes contemporary artists in interdisciplinary fields of art. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Israeli rapper, known as Algo Won, looks on during a party at the Mazkeka, a non-profit center that promotes contemporary artists in interdisciplinary fields of art.
People sit at the entrance to a basement venue known as Strauss. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

People sit at the entrance to a basement venue known as Strauss.
Men chat during a night out during a party held by art collective Taltalistim. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Men chat during a night out during a party held by art collective Taltalistim.
A woman watches a performance at "The Factory", an abandoned building used by artists cooperative "Empty House" as a public art venue. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

A woman watches a performance at "The Factory", an abandoned building used by artists cooperative "Empty House" as a public art venue.
A man speaks to the crowd before a performance begins during a late night show where various artists were hosted at Besarabia bar. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

A man speaks to the crowd before a performance begins during a late night show where various artists were hosted at Besarabia bar.
People listen to music in a basement venue known as Strauss. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

People listen to music in a basement venue known as Strauss.
People listen to music before a performance begins in a basement venue known as Strauss. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

People listen to music before a performance begins in a basement venue known as Strauss.
Israeli musical producers known as Yogi and Balu plays music during an late night event where various artists were hosted at Besarabia bar. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Israeli musical producers known as Yogi and Balu plays music during an late night event where various artists were hosted at Besarabia bar.
