Dreaming of a COVID Christmas

A person dressed as a Santa Claus meets with children while sitting in a "Santa Claus bubble" as he opens Christmas season at Aalborg Zoo, amid the coronavirus outbreak, in Aalborg, Denmark, November 13, 2020. Ritzau Scanpix/Henning Bagger via REUTERS

A person dressed as a Santa Claus meets with children while sitting in a "Santa Claus bubble" as he opens Christmas season at Aalborg Zoo, amid the coronavirus outbreak, in Aalborg, Denmark, November 13, 2020. Ritzau Scanpix/Henning Bagger via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, November 13, 2020
A person dressed as a Santa Claus meets with children while sitting in a "Santa Claus bubble" as he opens Christmas season at Aalborg Zoo, amid the coronavirus outbreak, in Aalborg, Denmark, November 13, 2020. Ritzau Scanpix/Henning Bagger via REUTERS
1 / 18
A woman walks past a window display with Father Christmas wearing a protective mask, during the second COVID-19 national lockdown in Lille, France, November 30, 2020. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

A woman walks past a window display with Father Christmas wearing a protective mask, during the second COVID-19 national lockdown in Lille, France, November 30, 2020. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Monday, November 30, 2020
A woman walks past a window display with Father Christmas wearing a protective mask, during the second COVID-19 national lockdown in Lille, France, November 30, 2020. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
2 / 18
A school nativity show is filmed for parents at Heath Mount School in Watton at Stone in Hertfordshire, Britain, November 26, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge

A school nativity show is filmed for parents at Heath Mount School in Watton at Stone in Hertfordshire, Britain, November 26, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge

Reuters / Thursday, November 26, 2020
A school nativity show is filmed for parents at Heath Mount School in Watton at Stone in Hertfordshire, Britain, November 26, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge
3 / 18
Glass Christmas tree decorations shaped like pigs are seen at OzdobaCZ factory in Dvur Kralove nad Labem, Czech Republic, December 1, 2020. The masked Golden Pig ornaments draw inspiration from a Czech tradition of fasting on Christmas Day to see a Golden Pig, as well as the COVID-19 pandemic. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Glass Christmas tree decorations shaped like pigs are seen at OzdobaCZ factory in Dvur Kralove nad Labem, Czech Republic, December 1, 2020. The masked Golden Pig ornaments draw inspiration from a Czech tradition of fasting on Christmas Day to see a Golden Pig, as well as the COVID-19 pandemic. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Wednesday, December 02, 2020
Glass Christmas tree decorations shaped like pigs are seen at OzdobaCZ factory in Dvur Kralove nad Labem, Czech Republic, December 1, 2020. The masked Golden Pig ornaments draw inspiration from a Czech tradition of fasting on Christmas Day to see a Golden Pig, as well as the COVID-19 pandemic. REUTERS/David W Cerny
4 / 18
A child interacts by video with a man who goes by "Santa Claus Edi Noel" at NorteShopping mall amid the coronavirus outbreak, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, November 13. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

A child interacts by video with a man who goes by "Santa Claus Edi Noel" at NorteShopping mall amid the coronavirus outbreak, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, November 13. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Friday, November 20, 2020
A child interacts by video with a man who goes by "Santa Claus Edi Noel" at NorteShopping mall amid the coronavirus outbreak, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, November 13. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
5 / 18
People go shopping after Lombardy was downgraded from a red to an orange zone, loosening coronavirus restrictions including allowing non-essential shops to re-open ahead of Christmas, in Milan, Italy, December 1. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

People go shopping after Lombardy was downgraded from a red to an orange zone, loosening coronavirus restrictions including allowing non-essential shops to re-open ahead of Christmas, in Milan, Italy, December 1. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Reuters / Tuesday, December 01, 2020
People go shopping after Lombardy was downgraded from a red to an orange zone, loosening coronavirus restrictions including allowing non-essential shops to re-open ahead of Christmas, in Milan, Italy, December 1. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
6 / 18
Janos Nemes, dressed as Santa Claus, interacts with children by video in a photo studio in Budapest, Hungary, December 1. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Janos Nemes, dressed as Santa Claus, interacts with children by video in a photo studio in Budapest, Hungary, December 1. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Wednesday, December 02, 2020
Janos Nemes, dressed as Santa Claus, interacts with children by video in a photo studio in Budapest, Hungary, December 1. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
7 / 18
Hungarian confectioner Laszlo Rimoczi works on a chocolate Santa at his workshop in Lajosmizse, Hungary, November 20. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Hungarian confectioner Laszlo Rimoczi works on a chocolate Santa at his workshop in Lajosmizse, Hungary, November 20. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Saturday, November 21, 2020
Hungarian confectioner Laszlo Rimoczi works on a chocolate Santa at his workshop in Lajosmizse, Hungary, November 20. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
8 / 18
People look at a house displaying Christmas lights in Hemel Hempstead, Britain, November 30. REUTERS/Matthew Childs

People look at a house displaying Christmas lights in Hemel Hempstead, Britain, November 30. REUTERS/Matthew Childs

Reuters / Monday, November 30, 2020
People look at a house displaying Christmas lights in Hemel Hempstead, Britain, November 30. REUTERS/Matthew Childs
9 / 18
Students take part in a training session at the Ministry of Fun Santa School, as it develops an online app for children to speak with Santa during the Christmas season, as the continuation of the coronavirus pandemic means most in-person Santa's Grotto experiences will have to be cancelled, London, Britain, November 10. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Students take part in a training session at the Ministry of Fun Santa School, as it develops an online app for children to speak with Santa during the Christmas season, as the continuation of the coronavirus pandemic means most in-person Santa's Grotto experiences will have to be cancelled, London, Britain, November 10. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Tuesday, November 10, 2020
Students take part in a training session at the Ministry of Fun Santa School, as it develops an online app for children to speak with Santa during the Christmas season, as the continuation of the coronavirus pandemic means most in-person Santa's Grotto experiences will have to be cancelled, London, Britain, November 10. REUTERS/Toby Melville
10 / 18
Anjuli Wankerl, the owner of the hotel and restaurant Landgasthof Boeck, serves customers at their drive-thru Christmas market during the coronavirus pandemic in Gauting near Munich, Germany, November 29. REUTERS/Andreas Gebert

Anjuli Wankerl, the owner of the hotel and restaurant Landgasthof Boeck, serves customers at their drive-thru Christmas market during the coronavirus pandemic in Gauting near Munich, Germany, November 29. REUTERS/Andreas Gebert

Reuters / Sunday, November 29, 2020
Anjuli Wankerl, the owner of the hotel and restaurant Landgasthof Boeck, serves customers at their drive-thru Christmas market during the coronavirus pandemic in Gauting near Munich, Germany, November 29. REUTERS/Andreas Gebert
11 / 18
People walk through the Burlington Arcade adorned with Christmas decorations, amid the coronavirus outbreak, in London, Britain, November 23. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

People walk through the Burlington Arcade adorned with Christmas decorations, amid the coronavirus outbreak, in London, Britain, November 23. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Monday, November 23, 2020
People walk through the Burlington Arcade adorned with Christmas decorations, amid the coronavirus outbreak, in London, Britain, November 23. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
12 / 18
Issa Kassissieh, wearing a Santa Claus costume, holds a scroll as he poses for a picture while sitting next to a Christmas tree on a salt formation in the Dead Sea, in an event organised by Israel's tourism ministry, as Israel gears up for the holiday season near Ein Bokeq, Israel, November 15. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Issa Kassissieh, wearing a Santa Claus costume, holds a scroll as he poses for a picture while sitting next to a Christmas tree on a salt formation in the Dead Sea, in an event organised by Israel's tourism ministry, as Israel gears up for the holiday season near Ein Bokeq, Israel, November 15. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Sunday, November 15, 2020
Issa Kassissieh, wearing a Santa Claus costume, holds a scroll as he poses for a picture while sitting next to a Christmas tree on a salt formation in the Dead Sea, in an event organised by Israel's tourism ministry, as Israel gears up for the holiday season near Ein Bokeq, Israel, November 15. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
13 / 18
A woman wearing a protective face mask walks past a Christmas shop window display as the country's second lockdown came to an end amid the continuing coronavirus outbreak in Galway, Ireland, December 1. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

A woman wearing a protective face mask walks past a Christmas shop window display as the country's second lockdown came to an end amid the continuing coronavirus outbreak in Galway, Ireland, December 1. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Tuesday, December 01, 2020
A woman wearing a protective face mask walks past a Christmas shop window display as the country's second lockdown came to an end amid the continuing coronavirus outbreak in Galway, Ireland, December 1. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
14 / 18
An assistant helps Pal Pillmayer, dressed as Santa Claus, as he prepares to interact with children by video chat, amid the coronavirus outbreak in Budapest, Hungary, November 30. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

An assistant helps Pal Pillmayer, dressed as Santa Claus, as he prepares to interact with children by video chat, amid the coronavirus outbreak in Budapest, Hungary, November 30. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Wednesday, December 02, 2020
An assistant helps Pal Pillmayer, dressed as Santa Claus, as he prepares to interact with children by video chat, amid the coronavirus outbreak in Budapest, Hungary, November 30. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
15 / 18
Artists of the Moscow residence of Father Frost perform for children with disabilities in Moscow, Russia, November 28. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Artists of the Moscow residence of Father Frost perform for children with disabilities in Moscow, Russia, November 28. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Reuters / Saturday, November 28, 2020
Artists of the Moscow residence of Father Frost perform for children with disabilities in Moscow, Russia, November 28. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
16 / 18
People look at the Christmas window of the Macy's Herald Square store in New York City, New York, November 20. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

People look at the Christmas window of the Macy's Herald Square store in New York City, New York, November 20. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Friday, November 20, 2020
People look at the Christmas window of the Macy's Herald Square store in New York City, New York, November 20. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
17 / 18
A student trains with a computer and webcam in the Grotto at the Ministry of Fun Santa School, as it develops an online app for children to speak with Santa during the Christmas season, as the continuation of the coronavirus pandemic means most in-person Santa's Grotto experiences will have to be cancelled, London, Britain, November 10. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A student trains with a computer and webcam in the Grotto at the Ministry of Fun Santa School, as it develops an online app for children to speak with Santa during the Christmas season, as the continuation of the coronavirus pandemic means most in-person Santa's Grotto experiences will have to be cancelled, London, Britain, November 10. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Tuesday, November 10, 2020
A student trains with a computer and webcam in the Grotto at the Ministry of Fun Santa School, as it develops an online app for children to speak with Santa during the Christmas season, as the continuation of the coronavirus pandemic means most in-person Santa's Grotto experiences will have to be cancelled, London, Britain, November 10. REUTERS/Toby Melville
18 / 18
