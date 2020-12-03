Dreaming of a COVID Christmas
A person dressed as a Santa Claus meets with children while sitting in a "Santa Claus bubble" as he opens Christmas season at Aalborg Zoo, amid the coronavirus outbreak, in Aalborg, Denmark, November 13, 2020. Ritzau Scanpix/Henning Bagger via...more
A woman walks past a window display with Father Christmas wearing a protective mask, during the second COVID-19 national lockdown in Lille, France, November 30, 2020. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A school nativity show is filmed for parents at Heath Mount School in Watton at Stone in Hertfordshire, Britain, November 26, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge
Glass Christmas tree decorations shaped like pigs are seen at OzdobaCZ factory in Dvur Kralove nad Labem, Czech Republic, December 1, 2020. The masked Golden Pig ornaments draw inspiration from a Czech tradition of fasting on Christmas Day to see a...more
A child interacts by video with a man who goes by "Santa Claus Edi Noel" at NorteShopping mall amid the coronavirus outbreak, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, November 13. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
People go shopping after Lombardy was downgraded from a red to an orange zone, loosening coronavirus restrictions including allowing non-essential shops to re-open ahead of Christmas, in Milan, Italy, December 1. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
Janos Nemes, dressed as Santa Claus, interacts with children by video in a photo studio in Budapest, Hungary, December 1. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Hungarian confectioner Laszlo Rimoczi works on a chocolate Santa at his workshop in Lajosmizse, Hungary, November 20. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
People look at a house displaying Christmas lights in Hemel Hempstead, Britain, November 30. REUTERS/Matthew Childs
Students take part in a training session at the Ministry of Fun Santa School, as it develops an online app for children to speak with Santa during the Christmas season, as the continuation of the coronavirus pandemic means most in-person Santa's...more
Anjuli Wankerl, the owner of the hotel and restaurant Landgasthof Boeck, serves customers at their drive-thru Christmas market during the coronavirus pandemic in Gauting near Munich, Germany, November 29. REUTERS/Andreas Gebert
People walk through the Burlington Arcade adorned with Christmas decorations, amid the coronavirus outbreak, in London, Britain, November 23. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Issa Kassissieh, wearing a Santa Claus costume, holds a scroll as he poses for a picture while sitting next to a Christmas tree on a salt formation in the Dead Sea, in an event organised by Israel's tourism ministry, as Israel gears up for the...more
A woman wearing a protective face mask walks past a Christmas shop window display as the country's second lockdown came to an end amid the continuing coronavirus outbreak in Galway, Ireland, December 1. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
An assistant helps Pal Pillmayer, dressed as Santa Claus, as he prepares to interact with children by video chat, amid the coronavirus outbreak in Budapest, Hungary, November 30. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Artists of the Moscow residence of Father Frost perform for children with disabilities in Moscow, Russia, November 28. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
People look at the Christmas window of the Macy's Herald Square store in New York City, New York, November 20. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A student trains with a computer and webcam in the Grotto at the Ministry of Fun Santa School, as it develops an online app for children to speak with Santa during the Christmas season, as the continuation of the coronavirus pandemic means most...more
Nepal's female soldiers break taboos as they gather COVID dead
Women soldiers clad in PPE are being deployed to handle Nepal's coronavirus dead, in a majority-Hindu country where it is still a cultural taboo for women to...
Inside COVID ward on Chicago's South Side
Staff at Roseland Community Hospital grapple with the coronavirus on the South Side of Chicago, Illinois.
Nepal's female soldiers break taboos as they gather COVID dead
Women soldiers clad in PPE are being deployed to handle Nepal's coronavirus dead, in a majority-Hindu country where it is still a cultural taboo for women to touch a dead body.
