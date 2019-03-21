Edition:
Wed Mar 20, 2019

Dressed for Purim

An Ultra-Orthodox Jewish man dressed in a costume takes part in the reading from the Book of Esther, a ceremony performed on the Jewish holiday of Purim, in a synagogue in Ashdod, Israel, March 20, 2019. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Wednesday, March 20, 2019
An Ultra Orthodox Jewish family dressed in costumes walk during the Jewish holiday of Purim in Ashdod, Israel, March 20, 2019. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Wednesday, March 20, 2019
Ultra-Orthodox Jews take part in the reading from the Book of Esther, a ceremony performed on the Jewish holiday of Purim, in a synagogue in Ashdod, Israel, March 20, 2019. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Wednesday, March 20, 2019
An Ultra-Orthodox Jewish boy dressed in a costume takes part in the reading from the Book of Esther, a ceremony performed on the Jewish holiday of Purim, in a synagogue in Ashdod, Israel, March 20, 2019. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Wednesday, March 20, 2019
Ultra Orthodox Jewish children dressed in costumes are seen during the Jewish holiday of Purim, Israel, March 20, 2019. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Wednesday, March 20, 2019
Ultra-Orthodox Jews take part in the reading from the Book of Esther, a ceremony performed on the Jewish holiday of Purim, in a synagogue in Ashdod, Israel, March 20, 2019. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Wednesday, March 20, 2019
Ultra Orthodox Jewish children dressed in costumes are seen during the Jewish holiday of Purim, Israel, March 20, 2019. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Wednesday, March 20, 2019
Ultra-Orthodox Jews take part in the reading from the Book of Esther, a ceremony performed on the Jewish holiday of Purim, in a synagogue in Ashdod, Israel, March 20, 2019. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Wednesday, March 20, 2019
Ultra-Orthodox Jews take part in the reading from the Book of Esther, a ceremony performed on the Jewish holiday of Purim, in a synagogue in Ashdod, Israel, March 20, 2019. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Wednesday, March 20, 2019
