Dressed for Purim
An Ultra-Orthodox Jewish man dressed in a costume takes part in the reading from the Book of Esther, a ceremony performed on the Jewish holiday of Purim, in a synagogue in Ashdod, Israel, March 20, 2019. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
An Ultra Orthodox Jewish family dressed in costumes walk during the Jewish holiday of Purim in Ashdod, Israel, March 20, 2019. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Ultra-Orthodox Jews take part in the reading from the Book of Esther, a ceremony performed on the Jewish holiday of Purim, in a synagogue in Ashdod, Israel, March 20, 2019. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
An Ultra-Orthodox Jewish boy dressed in a costume takes part in the reading from the Book of Esther, a ceremony performed on the Jewish holiday of Purim, in a synagogue in Ashdod, Israel, March 20, 2019. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Ultra Orthodox Jewish children dressed in costumes are seen during the Jewish holiday of Purim, Israel, March 20, 2019. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Ultra Orthodox Jewish children dressed in costumes are seen during the Jewish holiday of Purim, Israel, March 20, 2019. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
