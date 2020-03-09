Dressed for Purim
A girl wears a costume as she walks during the Jewish holiday of Purim, a celebration of the Jews' salvation from genocide in ancient Persia, as recounted in the Book of Esther, in Ashdod, Israel March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A girl wears a costume as she plays around during the Jewish holiday of Purim in Ashkelon, Israel March 8. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Teenagers play around as they wear costumes while school children dress-up marking the Jewish holiday of Purim in Ashkelon, Israel March 8. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Children wear costumes and play around during the Jewish holiday of Purim in Ashdod, Israel March 9. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Young girls dressed up in costumes ahead of the Jewish holiday of Purim in Tel Arad, southern Israel March 4. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Children wear costumes and play around during the Jewish holiday of Purim in Ashdod, Israel March 9. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Children wear costumes and play around during the Jewish holiday of Purim in Ashdod, Israel March 9. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A child wears a costume and play around during the Jewish holiday of Purim in Ashdod, Israel March 9. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A woman wears a costume during the Jewish holiday of Purim in Ashkelon, Israel March 8. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Children wear costumes and play around during the Jewish holiday of Purim in Ashdod, Israel March 9. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
People wear costumes during the Jewish holiday of Purim in Ashkelon, Israel March 8. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A teenager wears a costume as a reference to coronavirus during the Jewish holiday of Purim in Jerusalem March 8. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
