Pictures | Mon Mar 9, 2020 | 7:25pm EDT

Dressed for Purim

A girl wears a costume as she walks during the Jewish holiday of Purim, a celebration of the Jews' salvation from genocide in ancient Persia, as recounted in the Book of Esther, in Ashdod, Israel March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Monday, March 09, 2020
A girl wears a costume as she plays around during the Jewish holiday of Purim in Ashkelon, Israel March 8. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Sunday, March 08, 2020
Teenagers play around as they wear costumes while school children dress-up marking the Jewish holiday of Purim in Ashkelon, Israel March 8. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Sunday, March 08, 2020
Children wear costumes and play around during the Jewish holiday of Purim in Ashdod, Israel March 9. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Monday, March 09, 2020
Young girls dressed up in costumes ahead of the Jewish holiday of Purim in Tel Arad, southern Israel March 4. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2020
Children wear costumes and play around during the Jewish holiday of Purim in Ashdod, Israel March 9. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Monday, March 09, 2020
Children wear costumes and play around during the Jewish holiday of Purim in Ashdod, Israel March 9. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Monday, March 09, 2020
A child wears a costume and play around during the Jewish holiday of Purim in Ashdod, Israel March 9. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Monday, March 09, 2020
A woman wears a costume during the Jewish holiday of Purim in Ashkelon, Israel March 8. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Sunday, March 08, 2020
Children wear costumes and play around during the Jewish holiday of Purim in Ashdod, Israel March 9. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Monday, March 09, 2020
People wear costumes during the Jewish holiday of Purim in Ashkelon, Israel March 8. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Sunday, March 08, 2020
A teenager wears a costume as a reference to coronavirus during the Jewish holiday of Purim in Jerusalem March 8. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Sunday, March 08, 2020
Crufts Dog Show

Crufts Dog Show

