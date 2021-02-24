Dressed for Purim
A boy wearing a dress-up costume to mark the upcoming Jewish holiday of Purim, which is a celebration of the Jews' salvation from genocide in ancient Persia, walks on a street in the ultra-Orthodox Jewish neighborhood of Mea Shearim in Jerusalem...more
Girls wearing dress-up costumes to mark the upcoming Jewish holiday of Purim walk on a pavement in the ultra-Orthodox Jewish neighborhood of Mea Shearim in Jerusalem February 24, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Boys wearing dress-up costumes to mark the upcoming Jewish holiday of Purim arrive at their school in Ashkelon, southern Israel February 24, 2021. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Boys wearing dress-up costumes to mark the upcoming Jewish holiday of Purim walk on a pavement in the ultra-Orthodox Jewish neighborhood of Mea Shearim in Jerusalem February 24, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A girl wearing a dress-up costume to mark the upcoming Jewish holiday of Purim walks on a pavement in the ultra-Orthodox Jewish neighborhood of Mea Shearim in Jerusalem February 24, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Children wearing dress-up costumes to mark the upcoming Jewish holiday of Purim walk on a pavement in the ultra-Orthodox Jewish neighborhood of Mea Shearim in Jerusalem February 24, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A girl wearing a dress-up costume to mark the upcoming Jewish holiday of Purim walks to her school in Jerusalem February 24, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Boys wearing dress-up costumes to mark the upcoming Jewish holiday of Purim pose for a picture at their school in Jerusalem February 24, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Girls wearing a dress-up costume to mark the upcoming Jewish holiday of Purim pose for a picture at their school in Jerusalem February 24, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Boys wearing dress-up costumes to mark the upcoming Jewish holiday of Purim pose for a picture at their school in Jerusalem February 24, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Teachers wearing dress-up costumes to mark the upcoming Jewish holiday of Purim pose for a picture near their school in Ashkelon, southern Israel February 24, 2021. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Parents and their daughter wear dress-up costumes to mark the upcoming Jewish holiday of Purim as they walk to the girl's school in Jerusalem February 24, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Girls wearing dress-up costumes to mark the upcoming Jewish holiday of Purim pose for a picture at their school in Jerusalem February 24, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A boy wearing a dress-up costume to mark the upcoming Jewish holiday of Purim walks on a sports court at his school in Jerusalem February 24, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A girl wearing a dress-up costume to mark the upcoming Jewish holiday of Purim gestures as she arrives at her school in Jerusalem February 24, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A girl wearing a dress-up costume to mark the upcoming Jewish holiday of Purim arrives at her school in Jerusalem February 24, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A teacher and children wearing dress-up costumes to mark the upcoming Jewish holiday of Purim arrive at their school in Ashkelon, southern Israel February 24, 2021. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A father photographs his daughter who is wearing a dress-up costume to mark the upcoming Jewish holiday of Purim at a school in Ashkelon, southern Israel February 24, 2021. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A boy looks through a fence while wearing a dress-up costume to mark the upcoming Jewish holiday of Purim at a school in Ashkelon, southern Israel February 24, 2021. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
