Drive-through U.S. citizenship ceremony amid coronavirus
A U.S. immigration officer administers the oath to Palestinian Omar Abdalla during a swearing-in of newly naturalized United States citizens in an empty parking lot during the coronavirus outbreak in Santa Ana, California, July 29, 2020. REUTERS/Mike...more
U.S. immigration officers administer the oath as a swearing-in of newly naturalized United States citizens takes place in an empty parking lot. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A newly sworn-in U.S. citizen waits to take a picture during a drive through immigration ceremony. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A woman holds a flag as a U.S. immigration officer administer the oath. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Newly naturalized U.S. citizen Nadia Sami, 81, from Syria, poses for a picture for her son Samir Albaroudi after being sworn-in. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A U.S. immigration officer administers the oath. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A U.S. immigration officer administer helps organize arriving vehicles. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A U.S. immigration officer administers the oath to Jake Liu from China. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A man waves a U.S. flag after being sworn-in. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A U.S. immigration officer administers the oath. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A U.S. immigration officer administers the oath. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A newly naturalized U.S. citizen poses for a picture after being sworn-in. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A newly naturalized U.S. citizen poses for a picture. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A U.S. immigration officer administers the oath. REUTERS/Mike Blake
U.S. immigration officers administer the oath. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A U.S. immigration officer administer helps organize arriving vehicles. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Next Slideshows
Socially distanced haj pilgrimage begins
Amidst efforts to curb COVID-19, the haj pilgrimage to the holy city of Mecca has been limited to about 1,000 Muslim faithful from within Saudi Arabia.
Memorials for civil rights icon John Lewis
John Lewis, a civil rights pioneer and longtime member of Congress who died July 17, is honored with several days of services in Alabama, Georgia and...
America reaches grim milestone of 150,000 coronavirus deaths
Images of the devastating outbreak in the United States, as the virus kills 150,000 people across the country.
MORE IN PICTURES
Socially distanced haj pilgrimage begins
Amidst efforts to curb COVID-19, the haj pilgrimage to the holy city of Mecca has been limited to about 1,000 Muslim faithful from within Saudi Arabia.
Memorials for civil rights icon John Lewis
John Lewis, a civil rights pioneer and longtime member of Congress who died July 17, is honored with several days of services in Alabama, Georgia and Washington.
Queen of the Skies to end reign as Boeing winds down 747 output
Boeing will stop building its 747 jumbo jet, which democratized global air travel in the 1970s but fell behind modern twin-engine aircraft, stopping production of the iconic jet in 2022. Here are some key facts and milestones regarding Boeing's "Queen of the Skies."
America reaches grim milestone of 150,000 coronavirus deaths
Images of the devastating outbreak in the United States, as the virus kills 150,000 people across the country.
Faces from America's protest frontlines
A look at the people who have joined antiracism demonstrations across the country.
Federal law enforcement officers confront Portland protesters
The deployment of federal police agents at antiracism demonstrations in Portland has drawn criticism from Democrats and civil liberties groups who allege excessive force and federal overreach by President Donald Trump.
Who will be Biden's running mate?
Here are the contenders likely under final consideration to become Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's potential vice president, according to people familiar with the process.
Elusive animals caught on remote cameras
Remote cameras capture rarely seen creatures in their natural habitats.