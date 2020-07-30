Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Jul 29, 2020 | 10:44pm EDT

Drive-through U.S. citizenship ceremony amid coronavirus

A U.S. immigration officer administers the oath to Palestinian Omar Abdalla during a swearing-in of newly naturalized United States citizens in an empty parking lot during the coronavirus outbreak in Santa Ana, California, July 29, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A U.S. immigration officer administers the oath to Palestinian Omar Abdalla during a swearing-in of newly naturalized United States citizens in an empty parking lot during the coronavirus outbreak in Santa Ana, California, July 29, 2020. REUTERS/Mike...more

Reuters / Wednesday, July 29, 2020
A U.S. immigration officer administers the oath to Palestinian Omar Abdalla during a swearing-in of newly naturalized United States citizens in an empty parking lot during the coronavirus outbreak in Santa Ana, California, July 29, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
1 / 16
U.S. immigration officers administer the oath as a swearing-in of newly naturalized United States citizens takes place in an empty parking lot. REUTERS/Mike Blake

U.S. immigration officers administer the oath as a swearing-in of newly naturalized United States citizens takes place in an empty parking lot. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, July 29, 2020
U.S. immigration officers administer the oath as a swearing-in of newly naturalized United States citizens takes place in an empty parking lot. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
2 / 16
A newly sworn-in U.S. citizen waits to take a picture during a drive through immigration ceremony. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A newly sworn-in U.S. citizen waits to take a picture during a drive through immigration ceremony. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, July 29, 2020
A newly sworn-in U.S. citizen waits to take a picture during a drive through immigration ceremony. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
3 / 16
A woman holds a flag as a U.S. immigration officer administer the oath. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A woman holds a flag as a U.S. immigration officer administer the oath. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, July 29, 2020
A woman holds a flag as a U.S. immigration officer administer the oath. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
4 / 16
Newly naturalized U.S. citizen Nadia Sami, 81, from Syria, poses for a picture for her son Samir Albaroudi after being sworn-in. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Newly naturalized U.S. citizen Nadia Sami, 81, from Syria, poses for a picture for her son Samir Albaroudi after being sworn-in. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, July 29, 2020
Newly naturalized U.S. citizen Nadia Sami, 81, from Syria, poses for a picture for her son Samir Albaroudi after being sworn-in. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
5 / 16
A U.S. immigration officer administers the oath. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A U.S. immigration officer administers the oath. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, July 29, 2020
A U.S. immigration officer administers the oath. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
6 / 16
A U.S. immigration officer administer helps organize arriving vehicles. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A U.S. immigration officer administer helps organize arriving vehicles. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, July 29, 2020
A U.S. immigration officer administer helps organize arriving vehicles. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
7 / 16
A U.S. immigration officer administers the oath to Jake Liu from China. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A U.S. immigration officer administers the oath to Jake Liu from China. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, July 29, 2020
A U.S. immigration officer administers the oath to Jake Liu from China. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
8 / 16
A man waves a U.S. flag after being sworn-in. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A man waves a U.S. flag after being sworn-in. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, July 29, 2020
A man waves a U.S. flag after being sworn-in. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
9 / 16
A U.S. immigration officer administers the oath. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A U.S. immigration officer administers the oath. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, July 29, 2020
A U.S. immigration officer administers the oath. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
10 / 16
A U.S. immigration officer administers the oath. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A U.S. immigration officer administers the oath. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, July 29, 2020
A U.S. immigration officer administers the oath. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
11 / 16
A newly naturalized U.S. citizen poses for a picture after being sworn-in. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A newly naturalized U.S. citizen poses for a picture after being sworn-in. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, July 29, 2020
A newly naturalized U.S. citizen poses for a picture after being sworn-in. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
12 / 16
A newly naturalized U.S. citizen poses for a picture. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A newly naturalized U.S. citizen poses for a picture. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, July 29, 2020
A newly naturalized U.S. citizen poses for a picture. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
13 / 16
A U.S. immigration officer administers the oath. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A U.S. immigration officer administers the oath. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, July 29, 2020
A U.S. immigration officer administers the oath. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
14 / 16
U.S. immigration officers administer the oath. REUTERS/Mike Blake

U.S. immigration officers administer the oath. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, July 29, 2020
U.S. immigration officers administer the oath. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
15 / 16
A U.S. immigration officer administer helps organize arriving vehicles. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A U.S. immigration officer administer helps organize arriving vehicles. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, July 29, 2020
A U.S. immigration officer administer helps organize arriving vehicles. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
16 / 16
View Again
View Next
Socially distanced haj pilgrimage begins

Socially distanced haj pilgrimage begins

Next Slideshows

Socially distanced haj pilgrimage begins

Socially distanced haj pilgrimage begins

Amidst efforts to curb COVID-19, the haj pilgrimage to the holy city of Mecca has been limited to about 1,000 Muslim faithful from within Saudi Arabia.

10:26pm EDT
Memorials for civil rights icon John Lewis

Memorials for civil rights icon John Lewis

John Lewis, a civil rights pioneer and longtime member of Congress who died July 17, is honored with several days of services in Alabama, Georgia and...

7:48pm EDT
Notable people diagnosed with coronavirus

Notable people diagnosed with coronavirus

Public figures who have tested positive for COVID-19.

2:53pm EDT
America reaches grim milestone of 150,000 coronavirus deaths

America reaches grim milestone of 150,000 coronavirus deaths

Images of the devastating outbreak in the United States, as the virus kills 150,000 people across the country.

11:33am EDT

MORE IN PICTURES

Socially distanced haj pilgrimage begins

Socially distanced haj pilgrimage begins

Amidst efforts to curb COVID-19, the haj pilgrimage to the holy city of Mecca has been limited to about 1,000 Muslim faithful from within Saudi Arabia.

Memorials for civil rights icon John Lewis

Memorials for civil rights icon John Lewis

John Lewis, a civil rights pioneer and longtime member of Congress who died July 17, is honored with several days of services in Alabama, Georgia and Washington.

Queen of the Skies to end reign as Boeing winds down 747 output

Queen of the Skies to end reign as Boeing winds down 747 output

Boeing will stop building its 747 jumbo jet, which democratized global air travel in the 1970s but fell behind modern twin-engine aircraft, stopping production of the iconic jet in 2022. Here are some key facts and milestones regarding Boeing's "Queen of the Skies."

Notable people diagnosed with coronavirus

Notable people diagnosed with coronavirus

Public figures who have tested positive for COVID-19.

America reaches grim milestone of 150,000 coronavirus deaths

America reaches grim milestone of 150,000 coronavirus deaths

Images of the devastating outbreak in the United States, as the virus kills 150,000 people across the country.

Faces from America's protest frontlines

Faces from America's protest frontlines

A look at the people who have joined antiracism demonstrations across the country.

Federal law enforcement officers confront Portland protesters

Federal law enforcement officers confront Portland protesters

The deployment of federal police agents at antiracism demonstrations in Portland has drawn criticism from Democrats and civil liberties groups who allege excessive force and federal overreach by President Donald Trump.

Who will be Biden's running mate?

Who will be Biden's running mate?

Here are the contenders likely under final consideration to become Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's potential vice president, according to people familiar with the process.

Elusive animals caught on remote cameras

Elusive animals caught on remote cameras

Remote cameras capture rarely seen creatures in their natural habitats.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast