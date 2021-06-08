Driver accused of killing Canadian Muslim family in suspected hate attack
Abdullah Alzureiqi and his daughter Hala say a prayer at the scene where a man driving a pickup truck jumped the curb and ran over a Canadian Muslim family, in London, Ontario, Canada June 7, 2021. The driver is accused of killing four members of the...more
People put up a sign at a makeshift memorial at the crime scene, June 7, 2021. Police in London, Ontario, citing witnesses, said that 20-year-old Nathaniel Veltman, jumped the curb in his vehicle on Sunday, struck five members of the family, ranging...more
Members of the Selamati family lay flowers at the scene, June 7, 2021. Police have not released the victims' names, but the London Free Press said that among the dead were Syed Afzaal, 46, his wife, Madiha Salman, 44, and their 15-year-old daughter,...more
Flowers are seen at a makeshift memorial, June 7, 2021. Veltman, a resident of London who was arrested after the incident, has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder. He is due back in court on Thursday...more
People gather at a makeshift memorial at the scene, June 7, 2021. "There is evidence that this was a planned, premeditated act, motivated by hate," Detective Superintendent Paul Waight of the London police department told reporters. "We believe the...more
Misty Santerre and her daughter Jasmina react near flowers laid at the scene, June 7, 2021. The suspect does not have a criminal record, and is not known to be a member of a hate group, police said. He was arrested in a mall parking lot without...more
People and members of the media are seen at a makeshift memorial at the scene, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
A woman wearing a face mask reacts near flowers laid at the scene, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
Candles arranged in a heart shape are seen at a makeshift memorial at the scene, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
Siblings Zeina Abdulhadi, 15, and Abood, 18, light candles at the scene, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
People and members of the media are seen at a makeshift memorial at the scene, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
A man and a girl react as they stand near flowers laid at the scene, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
Nathan Watson and his son Tyson, 8, lay flowers at a makeshift memorial at the scene, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
People are seen near a makeshift memorial at the scene, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
People stand at a makeshift memorial at the scene, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
Zubair Ahmad and his wife put up a poster at the scene, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
Members of the Najjar family lay flowers at the scene, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
Local residents cross a street to lay flowers at the scene, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
Clara Meagher, 16, and Kelyalynn Detibeiro (R), 17, put up a sign at the scene, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
Nafisa Azima carries Seena Safdari while laying flowers at the scene, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
