Edition:
International
Pictures | Tue Jun 8, 2021 | 9:01am EDT

Driver accused of killing Canadian Muslim family in suspected hate attack

Abdullah Alzureiqi and his daughter Hala say a prayer at the scene where a man driving a pickup truck jumped the curb and ran over a Canadian Muslim family, in London, Ontario, Canada June 7, 2021. The driver is accused of killing four members of the family by running them over in his pickup truck and targeted them in an attack motivated by hate, police said. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Abdullah Alzureiqi and his daughter Hala say a prayer at the scene where a man driving a pickup truck jumped the curb and ran over a Canadian Muslim family, in London, Ontario, Canada June 7, 2021. The driver is accused of killing four members of the...more

Reuters / Monday, June 07, 2021
Abdullah Alzureiqi and his daughter Hala say a prayer at the scene where a man driving a pickup truck jumped the curb and ran over a Canadian Muslim family, in London, Ontario, Canada June 7, 2021. The driver is accused of killing four members of the family by running them over in his pickup truck and targeted them in an attack motivated by hate, police said. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
Close
1 / 20
People put up a sign at a makeshift memorial at the crime scene, June 7, 2021. Police in London, Ontario, citing witnesses, said that 20-year-old Nathaniel Veltman, jumped the curb in his vehicle on Sunday, struck five members of the family, ranging in age from 9 to 74, and then drove off at high speed. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

People put up a sign at a makeshift memorial at the crime scene, June 7, 2021. Police in London, Ontario, citing witnesses, said that 20-year-old Nathaniel Veltman, jumped the curb in his vehicle on Sunday, struck five members of the family, ranging...more

Reuters / Monday, June 07, 2021
People put up a sign at a makeshift memorial at the crime scene, June 7, 2021. Police in London, Ontario, citing witnesses, said that 20-year-old Nathaniel Veltman, jumped the curb in his vehicle on Sunday, struck five members of the family, ranging in age from 9 to 74, and then drove off at high speed. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
Close
2 / 20
Members of the Selamati family lay flowers at the scene, June 7, 2021. Police have not released the victims' names, but the London Free Press said that among the dead were Syed Afzaal, 46, his wife, Madiha Salman, 44, and their 15-year-old daughter, Yumnah Afzaal. Syed Afzaal's 74-year-old mother, whose name has not been confirmed, also died. Their 9-year-old son, Faez Afzaal, is in the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The family immigrated from Pakistan about 14 years ago, according to media reports. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Members of the Selamati family lay flowers at the scene, June 7, 2021. Police have not released the victims' names, but the London Free Press said that among the dead were Syed Afzaal, 46, his wife, Madiha Salman, 44, and their 15-year-old daughter,...more

Reuters / Monday, June 07, 2021
Members of the Selamati family lay flowers at the scene, June 7, 2021. Police have not released the victims' names, but the London Free Press said that among the dead were Syed Afzaal, 46, his wife, Madiha Salman, 44, and their 15-year-old daughter, Yumnah Afzaal. Syed Afzaal's 74-year-old mother, whose name has not been confirmed, also died. Their 9-year-old son, Faez Afzaal, is in the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The family immigrated from Pakistan about 14 years ago, according to media reports. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
Close
3 / 20
Flowers are seen at a makeshift memorial, June 7, 2021. Veltman, a resident of London who was arrested after the incident, has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder. He is due back in court on Thursday after being remanded to custody on Monday. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Flowers are seen at a makeshift memorial, June 7, 2021. Veltman, a resident of London who was arrested after the incident, has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder. He is due back in court on Thursday...more

Reuters / Monday, June 07, 2021
Flowers are seen at a makeshift memorial, June 7, 2021. Veltman, a resident of London who was arrested after the incident, has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder. He is due back in court on Thursday after being remanded to custody on Monday. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
Close
4 / 20
People gather at a makeshift memorial at the scene, June 7, 2021. "There is evidence that this was a planned, premeditated act, motivated by hate," Detective Superintendent Paul Waight of the London police department told reporters. "We believe the victims were targeted because of their Islamic faith," Waight said. Police in London - 200 km (120 miles) southwest of Toronto - were consulting the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and prosecutors about potentially filing terrorism charges, he said. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

People gather at a makeshift memorial at the scene, June 7, 2021. "There is evidence that this was a planned, premeditated act, motivated by hate," Detective Superintendent Paul Waight of the London police department told reporters. "We believe the...more

Reuters / Monday, June 07, 2021
People gather at a makeshift memorial at the scene, June 7, 2021. "There is evidence that this was a planned, premeditated act, motivated by hate," Detective Superintendent Paul Waight of the London police department told reporters. "We believe the victims were targeted because of their Islamic faith," Waight said. Police in London - 200 km (120 miles) southwest of Toronto - were consulting the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and prosecutors about potentially filing terrorism charges, he said. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
Close
5 / 20
Misty Santerre and her daughter Jasmina react near flowers laid at the scene, June 7, 2021. The suspect does not have a criminal record, and is not known to be a member of a hate group, police said. He was arrested in a mall parking lot without incident while wearing a body-armor-type vest, police said. There is no evidence he had any accomplices. It was not immediately known if the suspect had hired a lawyer. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Misty Santerre and her daughter Jasmina react near flowers laid at the scene, June 7, 2021. The suspect does not have a criminal record, and is not known to be a member of a hate group, police said. He was arrested in a mall parking lot without...more

Reuters / Monday, June 07, 2021
Misty Santerre and her daughter Jasmina react near flowers laid at the scene, June 7, 2021. The suspect does not have a criminal record, and is not known to be a member of a hate group, police said. He was arrested in a mall parking lot without incident while wearing a body-armor-type vest, police said. There is no evidence he had any accomplices. It was not immediately known if the suspect had hired a lawyer. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
Close
6 / 20
People and members of the media are seen at a makeshift memorial at the scene, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

People and members of the media are seen at a makeshift memorial at the scene, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Reuters / Monday, June 07, 2021
People and members of the media are seen at a makeshift memorial at the scene, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
Close
7 / 20
A woman wearing a face mask reacts near flowers laid at the scene, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

A woman wearing a face mask reacts near flowers laid at the scene, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Reuters / Monday, June 07, 2021
A woman wearing a face mask reacts near flowers laid at the scene, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
Close
8 / 20
Candles arranged in a heart shape are seen at a makeshift memorial at the scene, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Candles arranged in a heart shape are seen at a makeshift memorial at the scene, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Reuters / Monday, June 07, 2021
Candles arranged in a heart shape are seen at a makeshift memorial at the scene, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
Close
9 / 20
Siblings Zeina Abdulhadi, 15, and Abood, 18, light candles at the scene, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Siblings Zeina Abdulhadi, 15, and Abood, 18, light candles at the scene, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Reuters / Monday, June 07, 2021
Siblings Zeina Abdulhadi, 15, and Abood, 18, light candles at the scene, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
Close
10 / 20
People and members of the media are seen at a makeshift memorial at the scene, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

People and members of the media are seen at a makeshift memorial at the scene, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Reuters / Monday, June 07, 2021
People and members of the media are seen at a makeshift memorial at the scene, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
Close
11 / 20
A man and a girl react as they stand near flowers laid at the scene, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

A man and a girl react as they stand near flowers laid at the scene, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Reuters / Monday, June 07, 2021
A man and a girl react as they stand near flowers laid at the scene, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
Close
12 / 20
Nathan Watson and his son Tyson, 8, lay flowers at a makeshift memorial at the scene, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Nathan Watson and his son Tyson, 8, lay flowers at a makeshift memorial at the scene, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Reuters / Monday, June 07, 2021
Nathan Watson and his son Tyson, 8, lay flowers at a makeshift memorial at the scene, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
Close
13 / 20
People are seen near a makeshift memorial at the scene, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

People are seen near a makeshift memorial at the scene, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Reuters / Monday, June 07, 2021
People are seen near a makeshift memorial at the scene, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
Close
14 / 20
People stand at a makeshift memorial at the scene, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

People stand at a makeshift memorial at the scene, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Reuters / Monday, June 07, 2021
People stand at a makeshift memorial at the scene, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
Close
15 / 20
Zubair Ahmad and his wife put up a poster at the scene, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Zubair Ahmad and his wife put up a poster at the scene, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Reuters / Monday, June 07, 2021
Zubair Ahmad and his wife put up a poster at the scene, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
Close
16 / 20
Members of the Najjar family lay flowers at the scene, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Members of the Najjar family lay flowers at the scene, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Reuters / Monday, June 07, 2021
Members of the Najjar family lay flowers at the scene, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
Close
17 / 20
Local residents cross a street to lay flowers at the scene, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Local residents cross a street to lay flowers at the scene, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Reuters / Monday, June 07, 2021
Local residents cross a street to lay flowers at the scene, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
Close
18 / 20
Clara Meagher, 16, and Kelyalynn Detibeiro (R), 17, put up a sign at the scene, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Clara Meagher, 16, and Kelyalynn Detibeiro (R), 17, put up a sign at the scene, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Reuters / Monday, June 07, 2021
Clara Meagher, 16, and Kelyalynn Detibeiro (R), 17, put up a sign at the scene, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
Close
19 / 20
Nafisa Azima carries Seena Safdari while laying flowers at the scene, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Nafisa Azima carries Seena Safdari while laying flowers at the scene, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Reuters / Monday, June 07, 2021
Nafisa Azima carries Seena Safdari while laying flowers at the scene, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Brood X cicadas emerge after 17 years underground

Brood X cicadas emerge after 17 years underground

Next Slideshows

Brood X cicadas emerge after 17 years underground

Brood X cicadas emerge after 17 years underground

Billions of red-eyed cicadas, known as Brood X, are crawling their way above ground after a 17-year stay underground in portions of the eastern United States.

7:40am EDT
Kamala Harris meets Guatemalan president to tackle corruption, undocumented immigration

Kamala Harris meets Guatemalan president to tackle corruption, undocumented immigration

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris said on Monday she had held "robust" talks with Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei on the need to fight corruption and...

Jun 07 2021
Turkey's coast mired in 'sea snot'

Turkey's coast mired in 'sea snot'

A plague of "sea snot" threatens Turkey's Sea of Marmara, as the thick slimy layer of the organic matter, known as marine mucilage, spreads through the sea...

Jun 07 2021
Canada mourns after 215 children's remains discovered at indigenous residential school

Canada mourns after 215 children's remains discovered at indigenous residential school

The discovery of 215 children's remains last month at the Kamloops Indian Residential School in British Columbia reopened old wounds about the lack of...

Jun 07 2021

MORE IN PICTURES

Brood X cicadas emerge after 17 years underground

Brood X cicadas emerge after 17 years underground

Billions of red-eyed cicadas, known as Brood X, are crawling their way above ground after a 17-year stay underground in portions of the eastern United States.

Kamala Harris meets Guatemalan president to tackle corruption, undocumented immigration

Kamala Harris meets Guatemalan president to tackle corruption, undocumented immigration

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris said on Monday she had held "robust" talks with Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei on the need to fight corruption and deter undocumented immigration from Central America to the United States.

Turkey's coast mired in 'sea snot'

Turkey's coast mired in 'sea snot'

A plague of "sea snot" threatens Turkey's Sea of Marmara, as the thick slimy layer of the organic matter, known as marine mucilage, spreads through the sea south of Istanbul, posing a threat to marine life and the fishing industry.

Canada mourns after 215 children's remains discovered at indigenous residential school

Canada mourns after 215 children's remains discovered at indigenous residential school

The discovery of 215 children's remains last month at the Kamloops Indian Residential School in British Columbia reopened old wounds about the lack of information and accountability around the residential school system, which forcibly separated indigenous children from their families.

Venice protests first post-COVID cruise ship as tourism returns

Venice protests first post-COVID cruise ship as tourism returns

The first cruise ship to leave Venice since coronavirus restrictions were eased set sail on Saturday, but some local residents protested over the return to normal, unhappy about the passage of giant liners through the historic lagoon city.

The battle over Western Canada's ancient forests at Fairy Creek

The battle over Western Canada's ancient forests at Fairy Creek

Protesters have been blockading logging roads for months near the Fairy Creek watershed on western Vancouver Island, reigniting a debate on whether there should be a moratorium on logging Canada's ancient forests.

Severed head and body parts on Mexico midterm election day

Severed head and body parts on Mexico midterm election day

A man lobbed a severed human head at a voting station in Tijuana and plastic bags filled with body parts were found nearby, local authorities said, while a left-wing candidate said two of his allies had been kidnapped, as Mexicans voted across the country in midterm elections.

I am LGBTQ

I am LGBTQ

As Pride Month begins, a look at the lives of those in LGBTQ communities around the world.

Venezuela's Dancing Devils ask for an end to the pandemic

Venezuela's Dancing Devils ask for an end to the pandemic

Members of a Venezuela ceremonial brotherhood known as the Dancing Devils held their annual Corpus Christi celebration by calling for the end of COVID-19 pandemic in the country and the world.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast