Driver rams into Colorado antiracism protest
People flee as driver in a blue Jeep rams through the crowd of protesters on Interstate 225 during a march against the death of Elijah McClain and racial injustice in Aurora, Colorado, July 25, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt
People take cover moments after a driver in a blue Jeep rammed through the crowd of protesters and shots were fired. Two protesters were injured by the gunfire. REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt
Paramedics tend to man shot in the leg. REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt
Paramedics tend to an injured woman who jumped off the side of the highway to avoid a driver who rammed through the crowd of protesters. REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt
People flee as driver in a blue Jeep rams through the crowd of protesters. REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt
People run for cover moments after a driver in a blue Jeep rammed through the crowd of protesters. REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt
Protesters shut down Interstate 225 during a march against the death of Elijah McClain and racial injustice in Aurora, Colorado. REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt
Paramedics tend to man shot in the leg. REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt
People run for cover moments after a driver in a blue Jeep rammed through the crowd of protesters and shots were fired. REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt
People run for cover moments after a driver in a blue Jeep rammed through the crowd of protesters and shots were fired. REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt
People walk off the highway moments after a driver in a blue Jeep rammed through the crowd of protesters and shots were fired. REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt
Women dressed in yellow form a "wall of moms" during a march against the death of Elijah McClain and racial injustice in Aurora. REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt
A protester raises a Black Lives Matter flag while a helicopter circles overhead. REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt
Protesters shut down Interstate 225. REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt
Women dressed in yellow form a "wall of moms" during a march against the death of Elijah McClain and racial injustice. REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt
