Drone explosions during Venezuelan leader's speech
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro reacts during an event which was interrupted, in this still frame taken from video August 4, 2018, Caracas, Venezuela. Venezuelan authorities said on Sunday they detained six people over drone explosions the day...more
Venezuelan National Guard soldiers run during an event which was interrupted, August 4, 2018. The government said suspects launched two DJI M600 drones laden with C4 explosives over an outdoor rally on Saturday afternoon, which had been held to...more
Smoke rises in Caracas, August 4, 2018. One drone was "diverted" by security forces while the second fell on its own and hit an apartment building, authorities said. Courtesy of Manuel Berbin/via REUTERS
A man walks past a building where damages are seen after an explosion in Caracas, August 5, 2018. Six people have been detained, authorities said on Sunday. Intelligence agents on Monday searched an upscale hotel in eastern Caracas, workers at the...more
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro reacts during an event which was interrupted, August 4, 2018. Just when the leftist leader was wrapping up his speech, his wife Cilia Flores scanned the sky, seemingly alarmed. An explosion rocked the event close...more
Venezuelan National Guard soldiers seen during an event which was interrupted, August 4, 2018. State television footage of the rally showed Maduro startled by what appeared to be an explosion and footage later panned to soldiers lined up on a...more
A criminal investigator looks for evidence in a building after an explosion in Caracas, August 5, 2018. The president later described the attack, which injured seven soldiers, as an assassination attempt. The government's adversaries warned of a...more
Militia members and supporters of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro attend a rally in support of him in Caracas, August 6, 2018. Venezuelan government sympathizers on Monday rallied to show support for President Nicolas Maduro, but the socialist...more
Criminal investigators look for evidence in a building after an explosion in Caracas, August 5, 2018. REUTERS/Adriana Loureiro
People look at the damage in a building after an explosion in Caracas, August 5, 2018. REUTERS/Adriana Loureiro
A man walks past a building where damages are seen after an explosion in Caracas, August 5, 2018. REUTERS/Adriana Loureiro
A criminal investigator looks for evidence in a building after an explosion in Caracas, August 5, 2018. REUTERS/Adriana Loureiro
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores attend a military event in Caracas, August 4, 2018. Miraflores Palace/Handout via REUTERS
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro attends a military event in Caracas, August 4, 2018. Miraflores Palace/Handout via REUTERS
