Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Aug 7, 2018 | 2:05pm EDT

Drone explosions during Venezuelan leader's speech

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro reacts during an event which was interrupted, in this still frame taken from video August 4, 2018, Caracas, Venezuela. Venezuelan authorities said on Sunday they detained six people over drone explosions the day before at a rally led by President Nicolas Maduro, as his critics warned the socialist leader would use the incident to crack down on adversaries. VENEZUELAN GOVERNMENT TV/Handout via REUTERS TV

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro reacts during an event which was interrupted, in this still frame taken from video August 4, 2018, Caracas, Venezuela. Venezuelan authorities said on Sunday they detained six people over drone explosions the day...more

Reuters / Saturday, August 04, 2018
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro reacts during an event which was interrupted, in this still frame taken from video August 4, 2018, Caracas, Venezuela. Venezuelan authorities said on Sunday they detained six people over drone explosions the day before at a rally led by President Nicolas Maduro, as his critics warned the socialist leader would use the incident to crack down on adversaries. VENEZUELAN GOVERNMENT TV/Handout via REUTERS TV
Close
1 / 14
Venezuelan National Guard soldiers run during an event which was interrupted, August 4, 2018. The government said suspects launched two DJI M600 drones laden with C4 explosives over an outdoor rally on Saturday afternoon, which had been held to commemorate the founding of the National Guard. VENEZUELAN GOVERNMENT TV/Handout via REUTERS TV

Venezuelan National Guard soldiers run during an event which was interrupted, August 4, 2018. The government said suspects launched two DJI M600 drones laden with C4 explosives over an outdoor rally on Saturday afternoon, which had been held to...more

Reuters / Saturday, August 04, 2018
Venezuelan National Guard soldiers run during an event which was interrupted, August 4, 2018. The government said suspects launched two DJI M600 drones laden with C4 explosives over an outdoor rally on Saturday afternoon, which had been held to commemorate the founding of the National Guard. VENEZUELAN GOVERNMENT TV/Handout via REUTERS TV
Close
2 / 14
Smoke rises in Caracas, August 4, 2018. One drone was "diverted" by security forces while the second fell on its own and hit an apartment building, authorities said. Courtesy of Manuel Berbin/via REUTERS

Smoke rises in Caracas, August 4, 2018. One drone was "diverted" by security forces while the second fell on its own and hit an apartment building, authorities said. Courtesy of Manuel Berbin/via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, August 04, 2018
Smoke rises in Caracas, August 4, 2018. One drone was "diverted" by security forces while the second fell on its own and hit an apartment building, authorities said. Courtesy of Manuel Berbin/via REUTERS
Close
3 / 14
A man walks past a building where damages are seen after an explosion in Caracas, August 5, 2018. Six people have been detained, authorities said on Sunday. Intelligence agents on Monday searched an upscale hotel in eastern Caracas, workers at the hotel told Reuters, although it was not immediately evident if the searches were linked to the blasts. REUTERS/Adriana Loureiro

A man walks past a building where damages are seen after an explosion in Caracas, August 5, 2018. Six people have been detained, authorities said on Sunday. Intelligence agents on Monday searched an upscale hotel in eastern Caracas, workers at the...more

Reuters / Sunday, August 05, 2018
A man walks past a building where damages are seen after an explosion in Caracas, August 5, 2018. Six people have been detained, authorities said on Sunday. Intelligence agents on Monday searched an upscale hotel in eastern Caracas, workers at the hotel told Reuters, although it was not immediately evident if the searches were linked to the blasts. REUTERS/Adriana Loureiro
Close
4 / 14
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro reacts during an event which was interrupted, August 4, 2018. Just when the leftist leader was wrapping up his speech, his wife Cilia Flores scanned the sky, seemingly alarmed. An explosion rocked the event close to the presidential stage, according to the government and three witnesses. VENEZUELAN GOVERNMENT TV/Handout via REUTERS

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro reacts during an event which was interrupted, August 4, 2018. Just when the leftist leader was wrapping up his speech, his wife Cilia Flores scanned the sky, seemingly alarmed. An explosion rocked the event close...more

Reuters / Saturday, August 04, 2018
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro reacts during an event which was interrupted, August 4, 2018. Just when the leftist leader was wrapping up his speech, his wife Cilia Flores scanned the sky, seemingly alarmed. An explosion rocked the event close to the presidential stage, according to the government and three witnesses. VENEZUELAN GOVERNMENT TV/Handout via REUTERS
Close
5 / 14
Venezuelan National Guard soldiers seen during an event which was interrupted, August 4, 2018. State television footage of the rally showed Maduro startled by what appeared to be an explosion and footage later panned to soldiers lined up on a boulevard who chaotically broke ranks in what appeared to be a reaction to a second blast. VENEZUELAN GOVERNMENT TV/Handout via REUTERS TV

Venezuelan National Guard soldiers seen during an event which was interrupted, August 4, 2018. State television footage of the rally showed Maduro startled by what appeared to be an explosion and footage later panned to soldiers lined up on a...more

Reuters / Saturday, August 04, 2018
Venezuelan National Guard soldiers seen during an event which was interrupted, August 4, 2018. State television footage of the rally showed Maduro startled by what appeared to be an explosion and footage later panned to soldiers lined up on a boulevard who chaotically broke ranks in what appeared to be a reaction to a second blast. VENEZUELAN GOVERNMENT TV/Handout via REUTERS TV
Close
6 / 14
A criminal investigator looks for evidence in a building after an explosion in Caracas, August 5, 2018. The president later described the attack, which injured seven soldiers, as an assassination attempt. The government's adversaries warned of a possible crackdown after Maduro accused opponents of seeking to assassinate him with drones. REUTERS/Adriana Loureiro

A criminal investigator looks for evidence in a building after an explosion in Caracas, August 5, 2018. The president later described the attack, which injured seven soldiers, as an assassination attempt. The government's adversaries warned of a...more

Reuters / Sunday, August 05, 2018
A criminal investigator looks for evidence in a building after an explosion in Caracas, August 5, 2018. The president later described the attack, which injured seven soldiers, as an assassination attempt. The government's adversaries warned of a possible crackdown after Maduro accused opponents of seeking to assassinate him with drones. REUTERS/Adriana Loureiro
Close
7 / 14
Militia members and supporters of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro attend a rally in support of him in Caracas, August 6, 2018. Venezuelan government sympathizers on Monday rallied to show support for President Nicolas Maduro, but the socialist leader surprised the crowd by skipping the event. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Militia members and supporters of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro attend a rally in support of him in Caracas, August 6, 2018. Venezuelan government sympathizers on Monday rallied to show support for President Nicolas Maduro, but the socialist...more

Reuters / Monday, August 06, 2018
Militia members and supporters of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro attend a rally in support of him in Caracas, August 6, 2018. Venezuelan government sympathizers on Monday rallied to show support for President Nicolas Maduro, but the socialist leader surprised the crowd by skipping the event. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
8 / 14
Criminal investigators look for evidence in a building after an explosion in Caracas, August 5, 2018. REUTERS/Adriana Loureiro

Criminal investigators look for evidence in a building after an explosion in Caracas, August 5, 2018. REUTERS/Adriana Loureiro

Reuters / Sunday, August 05, 2018
Criminal investigators look for evidence in a building after an explosion in Caracas, August 5, 2018. REUTERS/Adriana Loureiro
Close
9 / 14
People look at the damage in a building after an explosion in Caracas, August 5, 2018. REUTERS/Adriana Loureiro

People look at the damage in a building after an explosion in Caracas, August 5, 2018. REUTERS/Adriana Loureiro

Reuters / Sunday, August 05, 2018
People look at the damage in a building after an explosion in Caracas, August 5, 2018. REUTERS/Adriana Loureiro
Close
10 / 14
A man walks past a building where damages are seen after an explosion in Caracas, August 5, 2018. REUTERS/Adriana Loureiro

A man walks past a building where damages are seen after an explosion in Caracas, August 5, 2018. REUTERS/Adriana Loureiro

Reuters / Sunday, August 05, 2018
A man walks past a building where damages are seen after an explosion in Caracas, August 5, 2018. REUTERS/Adriana Loureiro
Close
11 / 14
A criminal investigator looks for evidence in a building after an explosion in Caracas, August 5, 2018. REUTERS/Adriana Loureiro

A criminal investigator looks for evidence in a building after an explosion in Caracas, August 5, 2018. REUTERS/Adriana Loureiro

Reuters / Sunday, August 05, 2018
A criminal investigator looks for evidence in a building after an explosion in Caracas, August 5, 2018. REUTERS/Adriana Loureiro
Close
12 / 14
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores attend a military event in Caracas, August 4, 2018. Miraflores Palace/Handout via REUTERS

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores attend a military event in Caracas, August 4, 2018. Miraflores Palace/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, August 04, 2018
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores attend a military event in Caracas, August 4, 2018. Miraflores Palace/Handout via REUTERS
Close
13 / 14
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro attends a military event in Caracas, August 4, 2018. Miraflores Palace/Handout via REUTERS

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro attends a military event in Caracas, August 4, 2018. Miraflores Palace/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, August 04, 2018
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro attends a military event in Caracas, August 4, 2018. Miraflores Palace/Handout via REUTERS
Close
14 / 14
View Again
View Next
Earthquake rocks Indonesia resort island

Earthquake rocks Indonesia resort island

Next Slideshows

Earthquake rocks Indonesia resort island

Earthquake rocks Indonesia resort island

Rescue workers face scenes of destruction across Indonesia's resort island of Lombok after an earthquake of magnitude 6.9 killed dozens in the second powerful...

12:20pm EDT
Bangladeshi students protest for safer roads

Bangladeshi students protest for safer roads

Tens of thousands students blocked roads protesting for a ninth day to demand safer roads after a bus hit two teenagers.

Aug 06 2018
Aboard a migrant rescue ship

Aboard a migrant rescue ship

Scenes from aboard the NGO Proactiva Open Arms rescue boat in the central Mediterranean Sea.

Aug 06 2018
Right-wing protesters and opponents clash in Portland

Right-wing protesters and opponents clash in Portland

Four people were arrested as scores of right-wing and anti-fascist demonstrators squared off in Portland, Oregon.

Aug 05 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Earthquake rocks Indonesia resort island

Earthquake rocks Indonesia resort island

Rescue workers face scenes of destruction across Indonesia's resort island of Lombok after an earthquake of magnitude 6.9 killed dozens in the second powerful quake in a week.

Swan roundup

Swan roundup

Due to hot weather swans are collected from waterways around the northern city of Hamburg, Germany, and taken to quarters where they usually spend the winter.

Bangladeshi students protest for safer roads

Bangladeshi students protest for safer roads

Tens of thousands students blocked roads protesting for a ninth day to demand safer roads after a bus hit two teenagers.

Viking festival

Viking festival

The festival in Spain re-enacts past Viking raids in the area and is celebrated annually on the first Sunday of August.

Aboard a migrant rescue ship

Aboard a migrant rescue ship

Scenes from aboard the NGO Proactiva Open Arms rescue boat in the central Mediterranean Sea.

Right-wing protesters and opponents clash in Portland

Right-wing protesters and opponents clash in Portland

Four people were arrested as scores of right-wing and anti-fascist demonstrators squared off in Portland, Oregon.

Aftermath of Zimbabwe's disputed election

Aftermath of Zimbabwe's disputed election

President Emmerson Mnangagwa called for Zimbabwe to unite behind him after he was declared winner of national elections, but the opposition leader insisted he had won and said he would use all means necessary to challenge the result.

California's Mendocino fires

California's Mendocino fires

The Ranch and River fires have charred more than 125,000 acres on the southern end of the Mendocino National Forest.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top pictures from the past week.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast