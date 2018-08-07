Drone explosions during Venezuelan leader's speech

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro reacts during an event which was interrupted, in this still frame taken from video August 4, 2018, Caracas, Venezuela. Venezuelan authorities said on Sunday they detained six people over drone explosions the day...more

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro reacts during an event which was interrupted, in this still frame taken from video August 4, 2018, Caracas, Venezuela. Venezuelan authorities said on Sunday they detained six people over drone explosions the day before at a rally led by President Nicolas Maduro, as his critics warned the socialist leader would use the incident to crack down on adversaries. VENEZUELAN GOVERNMENT TV/Handout via REUTERS TV

Close