Drones and kites fly over Gaza protests
Palestinian demonstrators prepare to set a kite on fire to be thrown at the Israeli side during a protest demanding the right to return to their homeland, at the Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip, May 11, 2018.
An Israeli drone tries to down a kite flown by demonstrators during a protest at the Israel-Gaza border, east of Gaza City May 11, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
An Israeli soldier stands by a burning kite carried across the border from protesters in Gaza to Israel by winds, on the Israeli side of the border between Israel and the Gaza Strip May 15, 2018. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A field on the Israeli side of the border between Israel and the Gaza Strip, burns after being set alight by a burning kite carried across the border from protesters in Gaza to Israel by winds May 15, 2018. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A Palestinian kite is seen in the smoke-darkened skies between Israel and Gaza near kibbutz Mefalsim, Israel, May 14, 2018. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
An Israeli drone drops tear gas at Palestinian demonstrators during a protest at the Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip May 15, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Palestinians set a kite on fire, to be thrown at the Israeli side during clashes at the Israel-Gaza border in the central Gaza strip, April 18, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A kite is set on fire by Palestinians to be thrown at the Israeli side during clashes at the Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip, April 27, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
An Israeli soldier holds a drone used to intercept burning kites, on the Israeli side of the border between Israel and the Gaza Strip May 15, 2018. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Israeli forces and a military drone are seen on the Israeli side of the border fence between Israel and the Gaza Strip May 15, 2018. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
An Israeli man holds a kite that was flown over the border fence between Israel and Gaza from its Gaza side, near kibbutz Mefalsim, Israel May 11, 2018. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Palestinians prepare to set kites on fire to be thrown at the Israeli side at a protest at the Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip, May 4, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Palestinians set a kite on fire to be thrown at the Israeli side during clashes at the Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip, April 20, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A Palestinian demonstrator tries to put out a fire caused by objects dropped from Israeli drones during a protest in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip May 14, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Next Slideshows
Hawaii residents displaced by erupting volcano
Thousands of residents have evacuated their homes in the southeastern area of Hawaii's Big Island, as Kilauea's eruptions destroy homes and block key access...
Regional leaders urge Venezuela to suspend election
The Lima Group of largely Latin American nations urged the Venezuelan government to suspend the presidential election scheduled for May 20, calling the process...
Huge fissures open on Hawaiian volcano
Two new fissures opened on Hawaii's Kilauea volcano, threatening nearby homes and prompting authorities to order new evacuations.
MORE IN PICTURES
Palestinians protest on Nakba Day
Clashes between Palestinians and Israeli forces break out during the 70th anniversary of Nakba, when hundreds of thousands fled or were driven from their homes in violence culminating in war between the newly created Jewish state and its Arab neighbors in 1948.
Hawaii residents displaced by erupting volcano
Thousands of residents have evacuated their homes in the southeastern area of Hawaii's Big Island, as Kilauea's eruptions destroy homes and block key access routes.
Lagoon dries up in Chile
The Aculeo Lagoon, once a source of water for livestock and a thriving water sport destination, has dried up for the first time in 2,000 years.
Regional leaders urge Venezuela to suspend election
The Lima Group of largely Latin American nations urged the Venezuelan government to suspend the presidential election scheduled for May 20, calling the process "illegitimate and lacking in credibility."
Huge fissures open on Hawaiian volcano
Two new fissures opened on Hawaii's Kilauea volcano, threatening nearby homes and prompting authorities to order new evacuations.
Best of Cannes
Highlights from the 71st Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
Palestinians protest U.S. embassy move
Israeli troops shot dead at least 58 Palestinian protesters on the Gaza border when the high-profile opening of the U.S. embassy to Israel in Jerusalem by the Trump administration raised tension to boiling point after weeks of demonstrations.
Countdown to royal wedding
Preparing for the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Windsor Castle on May 19.