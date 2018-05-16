Edition:
Pictures | Tue May 15, 2018 | 8:10pm EDT

Drones and kites fly over Gaza protests

Palestinian demonstrators prepare to set a kite on fire to be thrown at the Israeli side during a protest demanding the right to return to their homeland, at the Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip, May 11, 2018.

Reuters / Friday, May 11, 2018

Reuters / Friday, May 11, 2018
Palestinian demonstrators prepare to set a kite on fire to be thrown at the Israeli side during a protest demanding the right to return to their homeland, at the Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip, May 11, 2018.
An Israeli drone tries to down a kite flown by demonstrators during a protest at the Israel-Gaza border, east of Gaza City May 11, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Friday, May 11, 2018

Reuters / Friday, May 11, 2018
An Israeli drone tries to down a kite flown by demonstrators during a protest at the Israel-Gaza border, east of Gaza City May 11, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
An Israeli soldier stands by a burning kite carried across the border from protesters in Gaza to Israel by winds, on the Israeli side of the border between Israel and the Gaza Strip May 15, 2018. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Tuesday, May 15, 2018

Reuters / Tuesday, May 15, 2018
An Israeli soldier stands by a burning kite carried across the border from protesters in Gaza to Israel by winds, on the Israeli side of the border between Israel and the Gaza Strip May 15, 2018. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A field on the Israeli side of the border between Israel and the Gaza Strip, burns after being set alight by a burning kite carried across the border from protesters in Gaza to Israel by winds May 15, 2018. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Tuesday, May 15, 2018

Reuters / Tuesday, May 15, 2018
A field on the Israeli side of the border between Israel and the Gaza Strip, burns after being set alight by a burning kite carried across the border from protesters in Gaza to Israel by winds May 15, 2018. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A Palestinian kite is seen in the smoke-darkened skies between Israel and Gaza near kibbutz Mefalsim, Israel, May 14, 2018. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Monday, May 14, 2018

Reuters / Monday, May 14, 2018
A Palestinian kite is seen in the smoke-darkened skies between Israel and Gaza near kibbutz Mefalsim, Israel, May 14, 2018. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
An Israeli drone drops tear gas at Palestinian demonstrators during a protest at the Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip May 15, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Tuesday, May 15, 2018

Reuters / Tuesday, May 15, 2018
An Israeli drone drops tear gas at Palestinian demonstrators during a protest at the Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip May 15, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Palestinians set a kite on fire, to be thrown at the Israeli side during clashes at the Israel-Gaza border in the central Gaza strip, April 18, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Wednesday, April 18, 2018

Reuters / Wednesday, April 18, 2018
Palestinians set a kite on fire, to be thrown at the Israeli side during clashes at the Israel-Gaza border in the central Gaza strip, April 18, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A kite is set on fire by Palestinians to be thrown at the Israeli side during clashes at the Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip, April 27, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Friday, April 27, 2018

Reuters / Friday, April 27, 2018
A kite is set on fire by Palestinians to be thrown at the Israeli side during clashes at the Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip, April 27, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
An Israeli soldier holds a drone used to intercept burning kites, on the Israeli side of the border between Israel and the Gaza Strip May 15, 2018. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Tuesday, May 15, 2018

Reuters / Tuesday, May 15, 2018
An Israeli soldier holds a drone used to intercept burning kites, on the Israeli side of the border between Israel and the Gaza Strip May 15, 2018. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Israeli forces and a military drone are seen on the Israeli side of the border fence between Israel and the Gaza Strip May 15, 2018. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Tuesday, May 15, 2018

Reuters / Tuesday, May 15, 2018
Israeli forces and a military drone are seen on the Israeli side of the border fence between Israel and the Gaza Strip May 15, 2018. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
An Israeli man holds a kite that was flown over the border fence between Israel and Gaza from its Gaza side, near kibbutz Mefalsim, Israel May 11, 2018. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Friday, May 11, 2018

Reuters / Friday, May 11, 2018
An Israeli man holds a kite that was flown over the border fence between Israel and Gaza from its Gaza side, near kibbutz Mefalsim, Israel May 11, 2018. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Palestinians prepare to set kites on fire to be thrown at the Israeli side at a protest at the Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip, May 4, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Friday, May 04, 2018

Reuters / Friday, May 04, 2018
Palestinians prepare to set kites on fire to be thrown at the Israeli side at a protest at the Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip, May 4, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Palestinians set a kite on fire to be thrown at the Israeli side during clashes at the Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip, April 20, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Friday, April 20, 2018

Reuters / Friday, April 20, 2018
Palestinians set a kite on fire to be thrown at the Israeli side during clashes at the Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip, April 20, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A Palestinian demonstrator tries to put out a fire caused by objects dropped from Israeli drones during a protest in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip May 14, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Monday, May 14, 2018

Reuters / Monday, May 14, 2018
A Palestinian demonstrator tries to put out a fire caused by objects dropped from Israeli drones during a protest in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip May 14, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
