Drones cripple Gatwick Airport

Passengers wait around in the South Terminal building at Gatwick Airport. Britain sent troops to its second-biggest airport after an unprecedented attempt to cripple Christmas travel with large drones forced all flights to be cancelled on Thursday. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Thursday, December 20, 2018
Passengers wait around in the South Terminal building at Gatwick Airport. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Passengers wait around in the South Terminal building at Gatwick Airport. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Passengers wait around in the South Terminal building at Gatwick Airport after drones flying illegally over the airfield forced the closure of the airport, in Gatwick, Britain, December 20, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Passengers wait around in the South Terminal building at Gatwick Airport. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Passengers wait around in the South Terminal building at Gatwick Airport. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

A police vehicle stands on the closed runway at Gatwick Airport. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

A police helicopter flies over the closed runway at Gatwick Airport. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Passengers wait around in the South Terminal building at Gatwick Airport. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Passengers wait around in the South Terminal building at Gatwick Airport. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Stranded passengers are seen sleeping at Gatwick Airport. Ani Kochiashvili/via REUTERS

