Drought reveals lost Buddhist temple in Thailand
A family prays near the ruins of a headless Buddha statue, which has resurfaced in a dried-up dam due to drought, in Lopburi, Thailand. Thousands are flocking to see the Buddhist temple exposed after drought drove water levels to record lows in a dam...more
The meteorological department says Thailand is facing its worst drought in a decade, with water levels in dams nationwide having fallen far short of the monthly average. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
As the reservoir reaches less than 3% of capacity, the remains of Wat Nong Bua Yai, a modern temple submerged during construction of the dam 20 years ago, have became visible in the middle of dry ground. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Some Buddhist monks were among the hundreds of people who walked through broken temple structures on cracked earth littered with dead fish to pay respects to a headless 4-metre (13-feet) - tall Buddha statue, adorning it with flowers. REUTERS/Soe...more
A man prays while another takes pictures at the ruins of a Buddhist temple which has resurfaced in a dried-up dam due to drought, in Lopburi, Thailand. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
People walk through the ruins of a Buddhist temple, which has resurfaced in a dried-up dam due to drought, in Lopburi, Thailand. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
