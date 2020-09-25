Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Sep 25, 2020 | 2:07pm EDT

Dry winds fan wildfires in Argentina

Firefighters work to put out a fire in San Antonio de Arredondo, in Cordoba province, Argentina September 22, 2020. In the grasslands and mountainous terrain of Argentina's Cordoba province, dry weather and strong winds are fanning blazes that are on track to outpace previous years as firefighters battle to bring the flames under control. REUTERS/Charly Soto

Firefighters work to put out a fire in San Antonio de Arredondo, in Cordoba province, Argentina September 22, 2020. In the grasslands and mountainous terrain of Argentina's Cordoba province, dry weather and strong winds are fanning blazes that are on...more

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2020
Firefighters work to put out a fire in San Antonio de Arredondo, in Cordoba province, Argentina September 22, 2020. In the grasslands and mountainous terrain of Argentina's Cordoba province, dry weather and strong winds are fanning blazes that are on track to outpace previous years as firefighters battle to bring the flames under control. REUTERS/Charly Soto
Close
1 / 16
A man is seen as fire burns in San Antonio de Arredondo, in Cordoba province, Argentina September 22. The fires so far this year have scorched at least 48,000 hectares in the central province, according to the national fire management service, causing damage to property and almost engulfing a space observation center. REUTERS/Charly Soto

A man is seen as fire burns in San Antonio de Arredondo, in Cordoba province, Argentina September 22. The fires so far this year have scorched at least 48,000 hectares in the central province, according to the national fire management service,...more

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2020
A man is seen as fire burns in San Antonio de Arredondo, in Cordoba province, Argentina September 22. The fires so far this year have scorched at least 48,000 hectares in the central province, according to the national fire management service, causing damage to property and almost engulfing a space observation center. REUTERS/Charly Soto
Close
2 / 16
Fire burns in a mountain in San Antonio de Arredondo, in Cordoba province, Argentina September 21. REUTERS/Charly Soto

Fire burns in a mountain in San Antonio de Arredondo, in Cordoba province, Argentina September 21. REUTERS/Charly Soto

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2020
Fire burns in a mountain in San Antonio de Arredondo, in Cordoba province, Argentina September 21. REUTERS/Charly Soto
Close
3 / 16
Firefighters work as fire burns in San Antonio de Arredondo, in Cordoba province, Argentina September 22. REUTERS/Charly Soto

Firefighters work as fire burns in San Antonio de Arredondo, in Cordoba province, Argentina September 22. REUTERS/Charly Soto

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2020
Firefighters work as fire burns in San Antonio de Arredondo, in Cordoba province, Argentina September 22. REUTERS/Charly Soto
Close
4 / 16
Firefighters work to put out a fire in San Antonio de Arredondo, in Cordoba province, Argentina September 22. REUTERS/Charly Soto

Firefighters work to put out a fire in San Antonio de Arredondo, in Cordoba province, Argentina September 22. REUTERS/Charly Soto

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2020
Firefighters work to put out a fire in San Antonio de Arredondo, in Cordoba province, Argentina September 22. REUTERS/Charly Soto
Close
5 / 16
A man covers his face as smoke rises in San Antonio de Arredondo, in Cordoba province, Argentina September 22. REUTERS/Charly Soto

A man covers his face as smoke rises in San Antonio de Arredondo, in Cordoba province, Argentina September 22. REUTERS/Charly Soto

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2020
A man covers his face as smoke rises in San Antonio de Arredondo, in Cordoba province, Argentina September 22. REUTERS/Charly Soto
Close
6 / 16
A helicopter throws water over a fire in San Antonio de Arredondo, in Cordoba province, Argentina September 22. REUTERS/Charly Soto

A helicopter throws water over a fire in San Antonio de Arredondo, in Cordoba province, Argentina September 22. REUTERS/Charly Soto

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2020
A helicopter throws water over a fire in San Antonio de Arredondo, in Cordoba province, Argentina September 22. REUTERS/Charly Soto
Close
7 / 16
Fire burns next to a house in San Antonio de Arredondo, in Cordoba province, Argentina September 22. REUTERS/Charly Soto

Fire burns next to a house in San Antonio de Arredondo, in Cordoba province, Argentina September 22. REUTERS/Charly Soto

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2020
Fire burns next to a house in San Antonio de Arredondo, in Cordoba province, Argentina September 22. REUTERS/Charly Soto
Close
8 / 16
Fire burns next to a house in San Antonio de Arredondo, in Cordoba province, Argentina September 22. REUTERS/Charly Soto

Fire burns next to a house in San Antonio de Arredondo, in Cordoba province, Argentina September 22. REUTERS/Charly Soto

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2020
Fire burns next to a house in San Antonio de Arredondo, in Cordoba province, Argentina September 22. REUTERS/Charly Soto
Close
9 / 16
A helicopter throws water over a fire in San Antonio de Arredondo, in Cordoba province, Argentina September 22. REUTERS/Charly Soto

A helicopter throws water over a fire in San Antonio de Arredondo, in Cordoba province, Argentina September 22. REUTERS/Charly Soto

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2020
A helicopter throws water over a fire in San Antonio de Arredondo, in Cordoba province, Argentina September 22. REUTERS/Charly Soto
Close
10 / 16
Fire burns next to a children's playground in San Antonio de Arredondo, in Cordoba province, Argentina September 22. REUTERS/Charly Soto

Fire burns next to a children's playground in San Antonio de Arredondo, in Cordoba province, Argentina September 22. REUTERS/Charly Soto

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2020
Fire burns next to a children's playground in San Antonio de Arredondo, in Cordoba province, Argentina September 22. REUTERS/Charly Soto
Close
11 / 16
Firefighters work as smoke rises in San Antonio de Arredondo, in Cordoba province, Argentina September 22. REUTERS/Charly Soto

Firefighters work as smoke rises in San Antonio de Arredondo, in Cordoba province, Argentina September 22. REUTERS/Charly Soto

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2020
Firefighters work as smoke rises in San Antonio de Arredondo, in Cordoba province, Argentina September 22. REUTERS/Charly Soto
Close
12 / 16
A firefighter works to put out a fire in San Antonio de Arredondo, in Cordoba province, Argentina September 22. REUTERS/Charly Soto

A firefighter works to put out a fire in San Antonio de Arredondo, in Cordoba province, Argentina September 22. REUTERS/Charly Soto

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2020
A firefighter works to put out a fire in San Antonio de Arredondo, in Cordoba province, Argentina September 22. REUTERS/Charly Soto
Close
13 / 16
A firefighter works to put out a fire in San Antonio de Arredondo, in Cordoba province, Argentina September 22. REUTERS/Charly Soto

A firefighter works to put out a fire in San Antonio de Arredondo, in Cordoba province, Argentina September 22. REUTERS/Charly Soto

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2020
A firefighter works to put out a fire in San Antonio de Arredondo, in Cordoba province, Argentina September 22. REUTERS/Charly Soto
Close
14 / 16
Firefighters work as fire burns in San Antonio de Arredondo, in Cordoba province, Argentina September 22. REUTERS/Charly Soto

Firefighters work as fire burns in San Antonio de Arredondo, in Cordoba province, Argentina September 22. REUTERS/Charly Soto

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2020
Firefighters work as fire burns in San Antonio de Arredondo, in Cordoba province, Argentina September 22. REUTERS/Charly Soto
Close
15 / 16
Police and firefighters cars are seen as fire burns in San Antonio de Arredondo, in Cordoba province, Argentina September 21. REUTERS/Charly Soto

Police and firefighters cars are seen as fire burns in San Antonio de Arredondo, in Cordoba province, Argentina September 21. REUTERS/Charly Soto

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2020
Police and firefighters cars are seen as fire burns in San Antonio de Arredondo, in Cordoba province, Argentina September 21. REUTERS/Charly Soto
Close
16 / 16
View Again
View Next
Youth stage global climate strike

Youth stage global climate strike

Next Slideshows

Youth stage global climate strike

Youth stage global climate strike

United under Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, young people rallied worldwide to demand urgent action to halt catastrophic climate change, in their first global...

11:25am EDT
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

9:16am EDT
Ruth Bader Ginsburg lies in repose at Supreme Court

Ruth Bader Ginsburg lies in repose at Supreme Court

Mourners quietly filed past the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's flag-draped coffin outside the white marble court building as the United States...

9:08am EDT
Protests across America after Breonna Taylor ruling

Protests across America after Breonna Taylor ruling

Protesters take to the streets across the U.S. after a grand jury ruling in the March killing of Breonna Taylor.

9:02am EDT

MORE IN PICTURES

Pioneering Justice Ginsburg makes history again with U.S. Capitol honor

Pioneering Justice Ginsburg makes history again with U.S. Capitol honor

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a champion of gender equality, makes history again as the first woman and the first Jewish person to lie in state in the U.S. Capitol.

Youth stage global climate strike

Youth stage global climate strike

United under Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, young people rallied worldwide to demand urgent action to halt catastrophic climate change, in their first global protest since the coronavirus crisis began.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Ruth Bader Ginsburg lies in repose at Supreme Court

Ruth Bader Ginsburg lies in repose at Supreme Court

Mourners quietly filed past the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's flag-draped coffin outside the white marble court building as the United States began three days of tributes to the liberal icon.

Protests across America after Breonna Taylor ruling

Protests across America after Breonna Taylor ruling

Protesters take to the streets across the U.S. after a grand jury ruling in the March killing of Breonna Taylor.

Protests in Louisville after Breonna Taylor ruling

Protests in Louisville after Breonna Taylor ruling

Two police officers were shot and wounded in Louisville, Kentucky, during protests after a grand jury ruling decried by civil rights activists as a miscarriage of justice in the fatal police shooting of Breonna Taylor in March.

Trump supporters, many maskless, jam campaign rallies

Trump supporters, many maskless, jam campaign rallies

Large crowds, some wearing masks and some not, cheer on President Trump at his campaign rallies.

Best of Milan Fashion Week

Best of Milan Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Milan.

Essential workers in the nation's capital share their coronavirus anxieties

Essential workers in the nation's capital share their coronavirus anxieties

Healthcare professionals, grocery store clerks, truck drivers, cleaners and postal workers in the Washington area share their thoughts on working in a pandemic.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast