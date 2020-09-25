Dry winds fan wildfires in Argentina
Firefighters work to put out a fire in San Antonio de Arredondo, in Cordoba province, Argentina September 22, 2020. In the grasslands and mountainous terrain of Argentina's Cordoba province, dry weather and strong winds are fanning blazes that are on...more
A man is seen as fire burns in San Antonio de Arredondo, in Cordoba province, Argentina September 22. The fires so far this year have scorched at least 48,000 hectares in the central province, according to the national fire management service,...more
Fire burns in a mountain in San Antonio de Arredondo, in Cordoba province, Argentina September 21. REUTERS/Charly Soto
Firefighters work as fire burns in San Antonio de Arredondo, in Cordoba province, Argentina September 22. REUTERS/Charly Soto
Firefighters work to put out a fire in San Antonio de Arredondo, in Cordoba province, Argentina September 22. REUTERS/Charly Soto
A man covers his face as smoke rises in San Antonio de Arredondo, in Cordoba province, Argentina September 22. REUTERS/Charly Soto
A helicopter throws water over a fire in San Antonio de Arredondo, in Cordoba province, Argentina September 22. REUTERS/Charly Soto
Fire burns next to a house in San Antonio de Arredondo, in Cordoba province, Argentina September 22. REUTERS/Charly Soto
Fire burns next to a house in San Antonio de Arredondo, in Cordoba province, Argentina September 22. REUTERS/Charly Soto
A helicopter throws water over a fire in San Antonio de Arredondo, in Cordoba province, Argentina September 22. REUTERS/Charly Soto
Fire burns next to a children's playground in San Antonio de Arredondo, in Cordoba province, Argentina September 22. REUTERS/Charly Soto
Firefighters work as smoke rises in San Antonio de Arredondo, in Cordoba province, Argentina September 22. REUTERS/Charly Soto
A firefighter works to put out a fire in San Antonio de Arredondo, in Cordoba province, Argentina September 22. REUTERS/Charly Soto
A firefighter works to put out a fire in San Antonio de Arredondo, in Cordoba province, Argentina September 22. REUTERS/Charly Soto
Firefighters work as fire burns in San Antonio de Arredondo, in Cordoba province, Argentina September 22. REUTERS/Charly Soto
Police and firefighters cars are seen as fire burns in San Antonio de Arredondo, in Cordoba province, Argentina September 21. REUTERS/Charly Soto
