Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Jul 26, 2018 | 2:15pm EDT

Duchess of style

Meghan the Duchess of Sussex attends the presentation after a charity polo match in Windsor, July 26. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Meghan the Duchess of Sussex attends the presentation after a charity polo match in Windsor, July 26. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Thursday, July 26, 2018
Meghan the Duchess of Sussex attends the presentation after a charity polo match in Windsor, July 26. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
1 / 15
Meghan at Wimbledon in London, July 14. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Meghan at Wimbledon in London, July 14. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, July 23, 2018
Meghan at Wimbledon in London, July 14. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
2 / 15
Meghan and Prince Harry arrive at the Nelson Mandela Centenary Exhibition in central London, July 17. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Meghan and Prince Harry arrive at the Nelson Mandela Centenary Exhibition in central London, July 17. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Tuesday, July 17, 2018
Meghan and Prince Harry arrive at the Nelson Mandela Centenary Exhibition in central London, July 17. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
3 / 15
The Duchess of Sussex applauds her husband after his speech during the Your Commonwealth Youth Challenge reception in London, July 5. Yui Mok/Pool via Reuters

The Duchess of Sussex applauds her husband after his speech during the Your Commonwealth Youth Challenge reception in London, July 5. Yui Mok/Pool via Reuters

Reuters / Thursday, July 05, 2018
The Duchess of Sussex applauds her husband after his speech during the Your Commonwealth Youth Challenge reception in London, July 5. Yui Mok/Pool via Reuters
Close
4 / 15
Meghan leaves Westminster Abbey after a service to mark the centenary of the Royal Air Force in central London, July 10. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Meghan leaves Westminster Abbey after a service to mark the centenary of the Royal Air Force in central London, July 10. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Reuters / Tuesday, July 10, 2018
Meghan leaves Westminster Abbey after a service to mark the centenary of the Royal Air Force in central London, July 10. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
Close
5 / 15
Prince Harry and Meghan leave the chapel after the christening of Prince Louis at St James's Palace, London, July 9. Dominic Lipinski/Pool via REUTERS

Prince Harry and Meghan leave the chapel after the christening of Prince Louis at St James's Palace, London, July 9. Dominic Lipinski/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, July 09, 2018
Prince Harry and Meghan leave the chapel after the christening of Prince Louis at St James's Palace, London, July 9. Dominic Lipinski/Pool via REUTERS
Close
6 / 15
Prince Harry and Meghan attend a reception at Glencairn, the residence of the British Ambassador to Ireland, in Dublin, July 10. Geoff Pugh/Pool via REUTERS

Prince Harry and Meghan attend a reception at Glencairn, the residence of the British Ambassador to Ireland, in Dublin, July 10. Geoff Pugh/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, July 11, 2018
Prince Harry and Meghan attend a reception at Glencairn, the residence of the British Ambassador to Ireland, in Dublin, July 10. Geoff Pugh/Pool via REUTERS
Close
7 / 15
Meghan observe a moment of silence in memory of the victims of the Genfell Tower fire during a visit to Chester, June 14. REUTERS/Phil Noble/Pool

Meghan observe a moment of silence in memory of the victims of the Genfell Tower fire during a visit to Chester, June 14. REUTERS/Phil Noble/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, June 14, 2018
Meghan observe a moment of silence in memory of the victims of the Genfell Tower fire during a visit to Chester, June 14. REUTERS/Phil Noble/Pool
Close
8 / 15
Meghan and Prince Harry meet some of the participants after watching a demonstration of traditional Gaelic sports at Croke Park in Dublin, July 11. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Meghan and Prince Harry meet some of the participants after watching a demonstration of traditional Gaelic sports at Croke Park in Dublin, July 11. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Wednesday, July 11, 2018
Meghan and Prince Harry meet some of the participants after watching a demonstration of traditional Gaelic sports at Croke Park in Dublin, July 11. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
9 / 15
Queen Elizabeth and Meghan stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace as they watch a fly past to mark the centenary of the Royal Air Force, July 10. REUTERS/Chris Radburn

Queen Elizabeth and Meghan stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace as they watch a fly past to mark the centenary of the Royal Air Force, July 10. REUTERS/Chris Radburn

Reuters / Tuesday, July 10, 2018
Queen Elizabeth and Meghan stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace as they watch a fly past to mark the centenary of the Royal Air Force, July 10. REUTERS/Chris Radburn
Close
10 / 15
Meghan attends a garden party at Buckingham Palace, May 22. Dominic Lipinski/Pool via Reuters

Meghan attends a garden party at Buckingham Palace, May 22. Dominic Lipinski/Pool via Reuters

Reuters / Tuesday, May 22, 2018
Meghan attends a garden party at Buckingham Palace, May 22. Dominic Lipinski/Pool via Reuters
Close
11 / 15
Prince Harry and Meghan during Royal Ascot race, June 19. Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

Prince Harry and Meghan during Royal Ascot race, June 19. Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

Reuters / Tuesday, June 19, 2018
Prince Harry and Meghan during Royal Ascot race, June 19. Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
Close
12 / 15
Meghan and Prince Harry talk to Ireland's President, Michael Higgins, and his wife Sabina Coyne, in Dublin, July 11. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Meghan and Prince Harry talk to Ireland's President, Michael Higgins, and his wife Sabina Coyne, in Dublin, July 11. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Wednesday, July 11, 2018
Meghan and Prince Harry talk to Ireland's President, Michael Higgins, and his wife Sabina Coyne, in Dublin, July 11. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Close
13 / 15
Meghan and Prince Harry at Dublin City Airport July 10. Dominic Lipinski/Pool via REUTERS

Meghan and Prince Harry at Dublin City Airport July 10. Dominic Lipinski/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, July 11, 2018
Meghan and Prince Harry at Dublin City Airport July 10. Dominic Lipinski/Pool via REUTERS
Close
14 / 15
Meghan at Ascot racecourse, June 19. REUTERS/Paul Childs

Meghan at Ascot racecourse, June 19. REUTERS/Paul Childs

Reuters / Tuesday, June 19, 2018
Meghan at Ascot racecourse, June 19. REUTERS/Paul Childs
Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Comic-Con costumes

Comic-Con costumes

Next Slideshows

Comic-Con costumes

Comic-Con costumes

Highlights from the annual Comic-Con gathering in San Diego.

Jul 23 2018
Kids' Choice Sports Awards

Kids' Choice Sports Awards

Highlights from the Kids' Choice Sports Awards.

Jul 20 2018
Growing Up Kurt Cobain

Growing Up Kurt Cobain

From his sketches and drawings to clothing and a car, "Growing Up Kurt Cobain" displays dozens of Kurt Cobain's personal items, some of them never seen before...

Jul 17 2018
Highest-paid celebrities

Highest-paid celebrities

The highest-paid celebrities of 2018, according to Forbes.

Jul 16 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Separated family reunited

Separated family reunited

Dayana, a 17-year-old asylum seeker from El Salvador, is reunited with her mother following their separation at the U.S.-Mexico border for 40 days.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Aftermath of Greece's 'Armageddon' fire

Aftermath of Greece's 'Armageddon' fire

Sorrow was giving way to anger in Greece on Thursday as rescuers searched scorched land and the coastline for survivors three days after a wildfire destroyed a village outside Athens killing at least 82 people.

Donald Trump Jr. in divorce court

Donald Trump Jr. in divorce court

Donald Trump Jr. and his wife Vanessa appear for a divorce hearing in New York City.

Animal E.R.

Animal E.R.

Critters big and small pay a visit to the vet.

Thousands stranded after Laos dam collapse

Thousands stranded after Laos dam collapse

Troops searched for survivors in the remote southern tip of Laos, three days after the collapse of a hydropower dam sent a torrent of water charging across paddy fields and through villages, as rescuers rushed aid to thousands of homeless.

Trump's Hollywood star vandalized

Trump's Hollywood star vandalized

A man with a pickax vandalized President Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and later surrendered to police.

Watching the war in Syria from Israel

Watching the war in Syria from Israel

Images of the Syrian war as seen from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.

Trump flags: Made in China

Trump flags: Made in China

The banners for President Donald Trump's second-term campaign, emblazoned with the words "Keep America Great!", are made in China and soon could be hit by punitive tariffs of Trump's own making as he ratchets up a rancorous trade dispute with Beijing.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast