Dustin Johnson wins Masters with record low score
Dustin Johnson of the U.S. is presented with the green jacket by Tiger Woods of the U.S. after winning The Masters. Johnson finally clinched an elusive second major title with a five-stroke victory at Augusta National. REUTERS/Brian Snyder ...more
Dustin Johnson speaks during the presentation after winning The Masters. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Dustin Johnson celebrates with his green jacket after winning The Masters. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Dustin Johnson celebrates with partner Paulina Gretzky on the 18th green after winning The Masters. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Tiger Woods of the U.S. reacts on the 2nd hole during the final round. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Dustin Johnson walks off the 18th green after completing his third round. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Dustin Johnson hits his tee shot on the 8th hole during the third round. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Kevin Na of the U.S. plays out from the bunker during the second round. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Spain's Jon Rahm on the 17th tee during the second round. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Spectators watch South Korea's Sungjae Im, Taiwan's C.T. Pan and Japan's Hideki Matsuyama on the 6th green during the third round. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Tiger Woods hits his tee shot on the 4th hole during the third round. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
England's Lee Westwood and caddie Helen Storey during the second round. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Spain's Jon Rahm, South Africa's Louis Oosthuizen and Bryson DeChambeau of the U.S. walk on to the 15th green during the second round. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Jordan Spieth of the U.S. hits his tee shot to the 10th hole during the second round. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Tony Finau of the U.S. hits his tee shot on the 8th hole during the second round. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Phil Mickelson of the U.S. plays out from the bunker on the 7th hole during the first round. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Tiger Woods of the U.S. on the 10th during the first round. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Taiwan's C.T. Pan walks down the fairway on the 2nd hole during the second round. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Phil Mickelson of the U.S. hits his tee shot on the 16th hole during the second round. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Honorary starter Jack Nicklaus during the ceremonial tee shot. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy plays out of a bunker on the 7th hole during a practice round. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
