Dutch police detain hundreds as anti-lockdown protests turn violent
Police uses a water canon during a protest against restrictions put in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus in Amsterdam, January 24. REUTERS/Eva Plevier
A police officer walks near a fire during a protest against restrictions put in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus in Amsterdam, January 24. REUTERS/Eva Plevier
View of broken windows after rioters damaged the central station during a COVID lockdown protest in Eindhoven, January 25. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw
A demonstrator throws a sign during a protest against restrictions put in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus in Amsterdam, January 24. REUTERS/Eva Plevier
Police officers detain a man during a protest against restrictions put in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus in Amsterdam, January 24. REUTERS/Eva Plevier
A police officer speaks to a man during a protest against restrictions put in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus in Amsterdam, January 24. REUTERS/Eva Plevier
Police officers disperse demonstrators during a protest against restrictions put in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus in Amsterdam, January 24. REUTERS/Eva Plevier
Glaziers remove broken glass at a supermarket after protests against the COVID-19 lockdown in Eindhoven, January 25. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw
A man poses as he takes part in a protest against restrictions put in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus in Amsterdam, January 24. REUTERS/Eva Plevier
A man is dressed as death during a protest against restrictions put in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus in Amsterdam, January 24. REUTERS/Eva Plevier
People attend a protest against restrictions put in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus in Amsterdam, January 24. REUTERS/Eva Plevier
A man dressed as a bunny holds face masks during a protest against restrictions put in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus in Amsterdam, January 24. REUTERS/Eva Plevier
Police officers line up during a protest against restrictions put in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus in Amsterdam, January 24. REUTERS/Eva Plevier
A police officer speaks to a woman during a protest against restrictions put in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus in Amsterdam, January 24. REUTERS/Eva Plevier
Police officer walk on a street during a protest against restrictions put in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus in Amsterdam, January 24. REUTERS/Eva Plevier
A police officer holds dogs during a protest against restrictions put in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus in Amsterdam, January 24. REUTERS/Eva Plevier
Police officers ride horses during a protest against restrictions put in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus in Amsterdam, January 24. REUTERS/Eva Plevier
A police officer detains a man during a protest against restrictions put in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus in Amsterdam, January 24. REUTERS/Eva Plevier
