Pictures | Mon Jan 25, 2021 | 12:32pm EST

Dutch police detain hundreds as anti-lockdown protests turn violent

Police uses a water canon during a protest against restrictions put in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus in Amsterdam, January 24. REUTERS/Eva Plevier

Reuters / Sunday, January 24, 2021
A police officer walks near a fire during a protest against restrictions put in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus in Amsterdam, January 24. REUTERS/Eva Plevier

Reuters / Sunday, January 24, 2021
Police uses a water canon during a protest against restrictions put in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus in Amsterdam, January 24. REUTERS/Eva Plevier

Reuters / Sunday, January 24, 2021
View of broken windows after rioters damaged the central station during a COVID lockdown protest in Eindhoven, January 25. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

Reuters / Monday, January 25, 2021
Police uses a water canon during a protest against restrictions put in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus in Amsterdam, January 24. REUTERS/Eva Plevier

Reuters / Sunday, January 24, 2021
A demonstrator throws a sign during a protest against restrictions put in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus in Amsterdam, January 24. REUTERS/Eva Plevier

Reuters / Sunday, January 24, 2021
Police officers detain a man during a protest against restrictions put in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus in Amsterdam, January 24. REUTERS/Eva Plevier

Reuters / Sunday, January 24, 2021
Police uses a water canon during a protest against restrictions put in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus in Amsterdam, January 24. REUTERS/Eva Plevier

Reuters / Sunday, January 24, 2021
A police officer speaks to a man during a protest against restrictions put in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus in Amsterdam, January 24. REUTERS/Eva Plevier

Reuters / Sunday, January 24, 2021
Police officers disperse demonstrators during a protest against restrictions put in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus in Amsterdam, January 24. REUTERS/Eva Plevier

Reuters / Sunday, January 24, 2021
Glaziers remove broken glass at a supermarket after protests against the COVID-19 lockdown in Eindhoven, January 25. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

Reuters / Monday, January 25, 2021
A man poses as he takes part in a protest against restrictions put in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus in Amsterdam, January 24. REUTERS/Eva Plevier

Reuters / Sunday, January 24, 2021
Police uses a water canon during a protest against restrictions put in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus in Amsterdam, January 24. REUTERS/Eva Plevier

Reuters / Sunday, January 24, 2021
A man is dressed as death during a protest against restrictions put in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus in Amsterdam, January 24. REUTERS/Eva Plevier

Reuters / Sunday, January 24, 2021
People attend a protest against restrictions put in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus in Amsterdam, January 24. REUTERS/Eva Plevier

Reuters / Sunday, January 24, 2021
A man dressed as a bunny holds face masks during a protest against restrictions put in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus in Amsterdam, January 24. REUTERS/Eva Plevier

Reuters / Sunday, January 24, 2021
Police officers line up during a protest against restrictions put in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus in Amsterdam, January 24. REUTERS/Eva Plevier

Reuters / Sunday, January 24, 2021
A police officer speaks to a woman during a protest against restrictions put in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus in Amsterdam, January 24. REUTERS/Eva Plevier

Reuters / Sunday, January 24, 2021
Police officers line up during a protest against restrictions put in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus in Amsterdam, January 24. REUTERS/Eva Plevier

Reuters / Sunday, January 24, 2021
Police officers disperse demonstrators during a protest against restrictions put in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus in Amsterdam, January 24. REUTERS/Eva Plevier

Reuters / Sunday, January 24, 2021
Police officer walk on a street during a protest against restrictions put in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus in Amsterdam, January 24. REUTERS/Eva Plevier

Reuters / Sunday, January 24, 2021
Police uses a water canon during a protest against restrictions put in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus in Amsterdam, January 24. REUTERS/Eva Plevier

Reuters / Sunday, January 24, 2021
Police officers line up during a protest against restrictions put in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus in Amsterdam, January 24. REUTERS/Eva Plevier

Reuters / Sunday, January 24, 2021
A police officer holds dogs during a protest against restrictions put in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus in Amsterdam, January 24. REUTERS/Eva Plevier

Reuters / Sunday, January 24, 2021
Police officers ride horses during a protest against restrictions put in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus in Amsterdam, January 24. REUTERS/Eva Plevier

Reuters / Sunday, January 24, 2021
A police officer detains a man during a protest against restrictions put in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus in Amsterdam, January 24. REUTERS/Eva Plevier

Reuters / Sunday, January 24, 2021
